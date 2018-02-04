Getty

Marcus Smart says hand injury actually due to frustration from Lakers loss

By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Look, there needed to be some damage control when it came to the unfortunate way that Marcus Smart injured his hand. Whether you believe Smart’s official story is another thing, however.

Rumors swirled recently that Smart had injured his hand — resulting in stitches and a laceration that would keep him out for a couple of weeks — by punching a picture frame at the Boston Celtics’ hotel.

The reason for that punch was because Smart was upset over what a female acquaintance had posted on social media. This week, Smart told reporters that that story is not true and it was simply because he was upset about a recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via Celtics Wire:

“No, nothing. Off the court had nothing to do with it which a lot of people probably think it was but it really wasn’t,” Smart said when asked if his frustration was purely tied to basketball. “Like I said, it’s something I’ve got to learn from and we move on.”

Smart attributed his poor decision, instead, to the team’s performance at the time and the role he’d played in it.

“I was just frustrated with myself. That moment, we had lost a few games, I think four in a row to teams we feel we should have beat. Being a competitor, missing a lot of shots, you kinda get upset at yourself…just a lot of frustration about my play as well and how the team was playing.”

We will have to take Smart at his word given we can’t really ascertain the full motivation for him punching a picture frame. Still, it’s the NBA so either explanation seems plausible. Perhaps it’s both?

Smart sat out for the Celtics on Sunday along with Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris. Al Horford and the rest of the No. 1 team in the East still found a way to beat the Portland Trail Blazers at the buzzer without them.

Ex-Cavaliers GM David Griffin says LeBron James doesn’t run the team (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
2 Comments

It’s a running joke on social media that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is the true general manager of his team, often deciding which players to trade for and which of his teammates to get rid of.

This opinion is prevalent and perhaps has some basis in perceived common sense. LeBron is the most important player in the NBA, and the best player of his generation. Teams would like to keep him happy, and so the idea of consulting James before personnel moves does make some sense.

But according to ex-Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, that is not actually the case. Speaking to The Starters for this week on NBA TV, Griffin said that LeBron does not have that kind of involvement in personnel moves nor in coaching team. Griffin said that it’s quite the opposite, that LeBron would actually rather not be bothered with those things given the load he undertakes in carrying his team each and every season.

Via The Starters, and the video above at 13:00:

It’s not true at all. He doesn’t want to have that role. He doesn’t really want to do those things. He is obsessed with winning basketball games. What he wanted to do was lead the guys in the locker room and be as good as he can possibly be. He spends more time on his body and getting himself mentally and physically right than any player I’ve ever seen.

The reason people perceive that is because he was on one-year deals, because he is the best player of his generation, and the natural assumption is they won’t do anything to upset him. So if they do that, he must want that. The reality is there were several things we did because it was the right thing to do. And certainly I would go to him and ‘Listen, this is why we’re going to do that.’ Just as I did with Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving.

There was never a time where LeBron said ‘I want X, Y, Z.’

This is interesting for a few reasons. First, it is an obvious defense of LeBron by Griffin. If Griffin says that LeBron isn’t running or coaching team, then the fit of the players the Cavaliers traded for and the work done by the head coach is truly the responsibility of those entities and not their star.

Second, a defense of LeBron by Griffin is in this case is an obvious dig at the Cavaliers themselves. Letting Griffin go was a mistake by Cleveland, and no doubt it came as a disappointment to many. Being able to defend LeBron — who Griffin could conceivably work with in the future — while sneakily blasting the current regime has to be a fun angle.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers are 6-9 in their last 15 games, and are having to publicly answer questions about the potential firing of Tyronn Lue. Whether you believe Griffin or not in this case, it’s always interesting to add more detail to the circus that is the Cavaliers.

Karl-Anthony Towns works as photographer during Super Bowl LII

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 7:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t have a game on Super Bowl Sunday, so Karl-Anthony Towns figured he would head over to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and hang out as a photographer.

Towns, who is from New Jersey and is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, got to head to the game with a camera and some lenses to hang out on the sideline.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Towns said he was there to support his team and to snap the shutter for The Players’ Tribune. He also had a special Eagles jersey on.

Via Twitter:

Towns is just one of the several NBA players who have supported the release of rapper Meek Mill, who was arrested on a probation violation and sentenced to two to four years in jail this past September. Mills’ sentencing has sparked protests and discussion about harsh sentencing within the criminal justice system. You can read more about Meek Mill and his case here.

Explaning what happened at the end of that Hawks-Knicks game (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
1 Comment

We already saw a game-winner at the buzzer on Sunday morning. The game between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks tried to match that magic, but instead things took an odd and bewildering turn.

As things wound down in the fourth quarter, Kent Bazemore was fouled on a 3-point shot. He was awarded free throws, and that’s when things got really strange.

Bazemore was shooting the second of three free throws when he missed and New York grabbed the rebound. Tim Hardaway Jr. ended up scoring for the Knicks on the break and drawing a foul, a big swing for the Knicks. It was then pointed out that Bazemore didn’t get to shoot his third free throw. Officials agreed, so they reset the clock and the score back to what it had been after the Hawks guard had missed his second free throw.

Officials were contacted after the game about the sequence, and the explanation is dizzying. Apparently, if more than 24 seconds had elapsed after the error, Hardaway Jr.’s shot and foul would have also counted.

Via NBA:

Q: Why did the play continue after Bazemore’s second free throw and why did Hardaway’s basket not count?

A: What was called was a 3-shot foul and not 2. So, played continued erroneously after two free throws, now we go down to the other end of the floor and we have a foul. Then it was brought to our attention that we should’ve shot one extra free throw. The rule under correctable errors is, do you want the citation? It says if there’s a merited free throw that was not shot, that was to remain in play, which was what our situation was, than if under 24 seconds have elapsed, we go back to the point of interruption, reset the game clock, and nullify all play that happens up until that point.

Q: What would happen if it happened after 25 seconds?

A: That play would count, the foul would count. We’d still go back and we’d correct the error but since it was over 24 seconds, we would play from where the foul happened. Since it was under 24, we nullify all play and we go back to the point of interruption.

Q: Where is it found in the rulebook?

A: Rule 2, section 6, Af.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said he had never seen anything like that sequence before.

Several minutes later, Bazemore did this, effectively sealing the game for Atlanta:

New York got a chance to score at the end of the game, but missed the opportunity. There was yet another strange occurrence, as New York big man Kristaps Porzingis appeared to wave at someone in the crowd during the final shot, missing the start of the play.

Via Twitter:

Porzingis said after the game that he was trying to get the attention of an official to watch for an oncoming foul, but it is sort of hard to discern that from the video.

Hardaway Jr. missed the final shot for New York, and the Hawks beat the Knicks in the most confusing game of the year, 99-96.

Al Horford hits buzzer beater as Celtics edge Blazers (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
2 Comments

If you are a Boston Celtics fan, you probably didn’t see this one coming. If you are a Portland Trail Blazers fan, it probably seemed inevitable.

On Sunday — Super Bowl Sunday — the Boston area saw at least one win come their way as Al Horford hit the game-winning shot as the buzzer sounded.

Portland had been in control for much of the game, holding the Celtics to fewer than 20 points in each of the first two quarters. Boston ground their way back thanks to impressive performances by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier on a night in which Kyrie Irving did not play.

The end of the game was wild. Damian Lillard gave the Blazers the lead with seven seconds left, scoring on an and-1 play to make the score 96-95.

Portland took their foul to give with four seconds left, leaving Boston to draw up a sideline out of bounds play. They ran a fake handoff to Brown, and Horford hit a difficult turnaround jumper at the elbow to seal the win.

Via Twitter:

It was an excellent showing for the Celtics, who held strong while missing key players in Irving, Marcus Smart, and Marcus Morris. Horford led the way with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Tatum scored 17 points and five assists while Brown added 16 points, six rebounds, and four dishes.

For Portland it was another loss that seemed to encapsulate their season. Strong performances from CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard were of course present, and both Ed Davis and Al-Farouq Aminu played brilliantly, especially on defense, throughout the game.

But the Blazers got zero points out of Evan Turner in 23 minutes, and Jusuf Nurkic was handicapped by foul trouble despite playing well. Portland had to get 19 points from Moe Harkless off the pine — a complete outlier as Harkless has been at the end of the bench for much of the season.

The Blazers seem to lose like this often — especially if they build an early lead — so it makes sense we’re hearing rumors that they have inquired about available trade pieces like DeAndre Jordan. Boston looks strong as they sit atop the Eastern Conference (and as the Cleveland Cavaliers crash and burn). Portland has many more questions to answer as we head into February.