Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves early, but Bucks rout Nets 109-94

Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo was planning to come back in, though his coach seemed to have other ideas.

Eric Bledsoe and the Bucks made it a moot point.

Bledsoe scored 28 points, John Henson had season highs with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Milwaukee easily extended its winning streak over the Brooklyn Nets to 10 games with a 109-94 victory Sunday.

Antetokounmpo twisted his right ankle with about 7 1/2 minutes remaining, not long after the Nets had cut what had been a 28-point deficit to seven. But the Bucks got the next two baskets after his departure to finish an 8-0 run and push the lead back to 15.

“Giannis is a big piece of our team but we got other guys that can step up, especially down the stretch, and took on that role,” Bledsoe said. “We just stayed together and hopefully he’s all right.”

Antetokounmpo, who said he stepped on a Nets player’s foot, was standing along the baseline near the bench after coming out, trying to get loose in case he was called on to return.

“I knew that if the game was close I would definitely be back in,” the All-Star forward said.

Well, maybe not.

“We had talked and we were pretty sure he wasn’t going to be coming back,” coach Joe Prunty said of his discussion with medical staff. “At the end of the day, it was the trainer lets me know and we make a decision from there. But as the lead gets (bigger), yeah, there was no reason to.”

Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each had 16 points for the Bucks, who improved to 6-1 since firing Jason Kidd and moved a season-best six games over .500 at 29-23.

DeMarre Carroll and Caris LeVert each scored 15 for the Nets, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Bucks scored six straight points in the first 81 seconds to prompt a Nets timeout, pushed the lead into double digits later in the first quarter and led 36-22 at the end of the period.

“Somehow, some reason, not ready. We weren’t ready,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I don’t understand. I don’t understand how that happens. A little upset with our group that we weren’t ready mentally, physically.”

Milwaukee led 62-41 at the break. The Bucks opened the second half with seven straight points as the lead peaked at 69-41 on Antetokounmpo’s dunk.

With their length and athleticism, the Bucks looked like high schoolers playing against middle schoolers. They had seven blocked shots, including one by Antetokounmpo on Jarrett Allen to trigger a fast break in the third quarter, which ended with an alley-oop from Middleton to Henson.

The Nets finished the period with a flurry and trailed only 83-72 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Jabari Parker had 11 points in 17 minutes off the bench in his second game since returning from ACL surgery. … Milwaukee opened a four-game road trip and hangs around New York for a couple days before visiting the Knicks on Tuesday. Prunty was an assistant to Kidd in Brooklyn during the 2013-14 season

Nets: Allen, who averaged 16 points on 82.6 percent shooting in first three starts, scored 14 on 7-of-11 shooting. … D'Angelo Russell fouled out with nearly 11 minutes to play and finished with three points off the bench.

ANKLE PAINS

Prunty said backup G Matthew Dellavedova also hurt his ankle and both he and Antetokounmpo would be re-evaluated.

“I’ve twisted it twice in the last five games, but I’ve just got to play through it,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve got a great medical staff that’s going to take care of me and Delly and hopefully I can be ready to go on Tuesday against the Knicks.”

SHOWING SUPPORT

Injured Nets guard Jeremy Lin, who played at Harvard, sat on bench wearing a Patriots sweatshirt under his jacket. Injured forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, from Chester, Pennsylvania, had an Eagles hooded sweatshirt under his jacket.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit New York on Tuesday.

Nets: Host Houston on Tuesday.

How the NBA celebrated the Eagles’ win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughFeb 5, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, 41-33, in exciting fashion.

It seemed like the entire Twittersphere was happy the Patriots finally took a loss the same night a backup QB won Super Bowl MVP in Nick Foles. Indeed, several NBA players took to their own social media pages to celebrate the win in Minnesota as Broad Street filled with rabid Philadelphians.

These included players who are from Philly, played in Philly, or currently play for the 76ers. Several also simply decided to congratulate the Eagles on their big win, the first Super Bowl in the team’s history.

Perhaps the best example of which was Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who crashed a local TV segment as he was walking around the streets partying with Eagles fans. Philly native Kobe Bryant was also pretty pumped about the news.

Via Twitter (NSFW language ahead):

Great day !!! Congrats @philadelphiaeagles !!! #whataday!!!

A post shared by Kyle Lowry (@kyle_lowry7) on

Wowwwwwwwww tears of joy!!!!!!

A post shared by 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@waiters3) on

NO RaP Philly stand up!!!!!

A post shared by Marcus Morris (@foestar13) on

Shoutout to the Sixers fans celebrating your football team’s victory right now. Try not to fall off any light poles.

Marcus Smart says hand injury actually due to frustration from Lakers loss

Getty
By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Look, there needed to be some damage control when it came to the unfortunate way that Marcus Smart injured his hand. Whether you believe Smart’s official story is another thing, however.

Rumors swirled recently that Smart had injured his hand — resulting in stitches and a laceration that would keep him out for a couple of weeks — by punching a picture frame at the Boston Celtics’ hotel.

The reason for that punch was because Smart was upset over what a female acquaintance had posted on social media. This week, Smart told reporters that that story is not true and it was simply because he was upset about a recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via Celtics Wire:

“No, nothing. Off the court had nothing to do with it which a lot of people probably think it was but it really wasn’t,” Smart said when asked if his frustration was purely tied to basketball. “Like I said, it’s something I’ve got to learn from and we move on.”

Smart attributed his poor decision, instead, to the team’s performance at the time and the role he’d played in it.

“I was just frustrated with myself. That moment, we had lost a few games, I think four in a row to teams we feel we should have beat. Being a competitor, missing a lot of shots, you kinda get upset at yourself…just a lot of frustration about my play as well and how the team was playing.”

We will have to take Smart at his word given we can’t really ascertain the full motivation for him punching a picture frame. Still, it’s the NBA so either explanation seems plausible. Perhaps it’s both?

Smart sat out for the Celtics on Sunday along with Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris. Al Horford and the rest of the No. 1 team in the East still found a way to beat the Portland Trail Blazers at the buzzer without them.

Ex-Cavaliers GM David Griffin says LeBron James doesn’t run the team (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
It’s a running joke on social media that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is the true general manager of his team, often deciding which players to trade for and which of his teammates to get rid of.

This opinion is prevalent and perhaps has some basis in perceived common sense. LeBron is the most important player in the NBA, and the best player of his generation. Teams would like to keep him happy, and so the idea of consulting James before personnel moves does make some sense.

But according to ex-Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, that is not actually the case. Speaking to The Starters for this week on NBA TV, Griffin said that LeBron does not have that kind of involvement in personnel moves nor in coaching team. Griffin said that it’s quite the opposite, that LeBron would actually rather not be bothered with those things given the load he undertakes in carrying his team each and every season.

Via The Starters, and the video above at 13:00:

It’s not true at all. He doesn’t want to have that role. He doesn’t really want to do those things. He is obsessed with winning basketball games. What he wanted to do was lead the guys in the locker room and be as good as he can possibly be. He spends more time on his body and getting himself mentally and physically right than any player I’ve ever seen.

The reason people perceive that is because he was on one-year deals, because he is the best player of his generation, and the natural assumption is they won’t do anything to upset him. So if they do that, he must want that. The reality is there were several things we did because it was the right thing to do. And certainly I would go to him and ‘Listen, this is why we’re going to do that.’ Just as I did with Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving.

There was never a time where LeBron said ‘I want X, Y, Z.’

This is interesting for a few reasons. First, it is an obvious defense of LeBron by Griffin. If Griffin says that LeBron isn’t running or coaching team, then the fit of the players the Cavaliers traded for and the work done by the head coach is truly the responsibility of those entities and not their star.

Second, a defense of LeBron by Griffin is in this case is an obvious dig at the Cavaliers themselves. Letting Griffin go was a mistake by Cleveland, and no doubt it came as a disappointment to many. Being able to defend LeBron — who Griffin could conceivably work with in the future — while sneakily blasting the current regime has to be a fun angle.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers are 6-9 in their last 15 games, and are having to publicly answer questions about the potential firing of Tyronn Lue. Whether you believe Griffin or not in this case, it’s always interesting to add more detail to the circus that is the Cavaliers.

Karl-Anthony Towns works as photographer during Super Bowl LII

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 7:52 PM EST
The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t have a game on Super Bowl Sunday, so Karl-Anthony Towns figured he would head over to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and hang out as a photographer.

Towns, who is from New Jersey and is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, got to head to the game with a camera and some lenses to hang out on the sideline.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Towns said he was there to support his team and to snap the shutter for The Players’ Tribune. He also had a special Eagles jersey on.

Via Twitter:

Towns is just one of the several NBA players who have supported the release of rapper Meek Mill, who was arrested on a probation violation and sentenced to two to four years in jail this past September. Mills’ sentencing has sparked protests and discussion about harsh sentencing within the criminal justice system. You can read more about Meek Mill and his case here.