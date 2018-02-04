AP

Al Horford hits buzzer beater as Celtics edge Blazers (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you are a Boston Celtics fan, you probably didn’t see this one coming. If you are a Portland Trail Blazers fan, it probably seemed inevitable.

On Sunday — Super Bowl Sunday — the Boston area saw at least one win come their way as Al Horford hit the game-winning shot as the buzzer sounded.

Portland had been in control for much of the game, holding the Celtics to fewer than 20 points in each of the first two quarters. Boston ground their way back thanks to impressive performances by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier on a night in which Kyrie Irving did not play.

The end of the game was wild. Damian Lillard gave the Blazers the lead with seven seconds left, scoring on an and-1 play to make the score 96-95.

Portland took their foul to give with four seconds left, leaving Boston to draw up a sideline out of bounds play. They ran a fake handoff to Brown, and Horford hit a difficult turnaround jumper at the elbow to seal the win.

Via Twitter:

It was an excellent showing for the Celtics, who held strong while missing key players in Irving, Marcus Smart, and Marcus Morris. Horford led the way with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Tatum scored 17 points and five assists while Brown added 16 points, six rebounds, and four dishes.

For Portland it was another loss that seemed to encapsulate their season. Strong performances from CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard were of course present, and both Ed Davis and Al-Farouq Aminu played brilliantly, especially on defense, throughout the game.

But the Blazers got zero points out of Evan Turner in 23 minutes, and Jusuf Nurkic was handicapped by foul trouble despite playing well. Portland had to get 19 points from Moe Harkless off the pine — a complete outlier as Harkless has been at the end of the bench for much of the season.

The Blazers seem to lose like this often — especially if they build an early lead — so it makes sense we’re hearing rumors that they have inquired about available trade pieces like DeAndre Jordan. Boston looks strong as they sit atop the Eastern Conference (and as the Cleveland Cavaliers crash and burn). Portland has many more questions to answer as we head into February.

Colts linebacker tackles something new as Miami Heat intern

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Walker plays in the NFL. He spent the last month in the NBA.

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker started his offseason by spending four weeks as an intern with the Miami Heat, getting a crash course on how the basketball team from his hometown handles things from a business operations standpoint. The Heat exposed Walker to plenty, including how game nights work and the execution of off-site events.

“For me, it’s about trying to get the other side of sports,” Walker said . “Football’s going to end for me at some point. I want to be able to use the networks I have now to help me in the future for when I do need to find something else to do with my life. And you never know when that’s going to come.”

The internship ended Friday. Walker is planning to be back in Indianapolis, ready to resume full-time football life in a few days.

He hopes football doesn’t end anytime soon. Walker just completed his rookie season with the Colts, appearing in 10 games – two starts – and making 22 tackles.

But Walker, 22, is also thinking about his future. That’s why he asked Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn for a favor.

Quinn was briefly an assistant coach at Northwestern, where Walker – who studied business management with a focus on sports, as well as marketing – played his college football. Quinn knew of Walker’s reputation from their simultaneous time with the Wildcats, and didn’t hesitate when asked to help broker something for him to do with the Heat.

“I knew he was a high-quality kid,” Quinn said. “Anyone in his position, a current NFL player, to reach out and request an opportunity, that means he’s very driven and about the right kind of stuff. So I had no problem trying to help him in any way I could.”

Quinn passed Walker’s name up the Heat chain, and the internship deal was struck. Walker knows the experience will help him in his next career, but also sees ways it will make him better as a player.

“You see all the aspects of the game and all the outside stuff that we don’t get to see as athletes,” Walker said. “We think we do our job and everything else just falls in place. But there’s a lot that goes into those other jobs, marketing, the equipment guys, all that stuff. You can’t take any of that for granted.”

In the end, both Walker and the Heat considered his time there a success.

“He did a really good job,” Quinn said. “He took everything really seriously, which is awesome.”

Report: Portland, Clippers have discussed DeAndre Jordan trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2018, 11:59 AM EST
1 Comment

The Clippers have made their position clear: This is not a fire sale, owner Steve Ballmer is not looking to tank and bottom out, but if you come with a legit offer they will listen to trades for Lou Williams, DeAndre Jordan, and anyone else on the roster.

Portland has looked stuck in the second half of the West, making the playoffs but not a real threat to the elite of the conference, and they want to step up.

So Portland has called the Clippers and talked about a DeAndre Jordan trade, but nothing is currently close to happening, reports Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have discussed a trade involving L.A. center DeAndre Jordan but a formal offer was never made, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers have been seeking a first-round draft pick, financial flexibility and young players in return for Jordan, according to the executives.

Jordan would be an upgrade at the five for Portland, providing a strong defensive presence in the paint, rebounding, and a pick-and-roll partner for Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Just don’t expect it to happen. It’s hard to see how this deal comes together, and a lot of other teams (Cleveland, Milwaukee, Miami, Orlando) have expressed some level of interest in Jordan.

Portland’s first question: Would Jordan agree to either opt into the last year of his deal or say he’d be predisposed to re-sign with the Portland? The Blazers don’t want to do this deal as a half-season rental, they would want to keep Jordan around. Executives with teams I’ve spoken to say Jordan almost certainly will pick up his option (although most think he should), and it’s not clear if DJ would want to stick around in Portland.

More importantly, it’s hard to make the numbers pencil out between Los Angeles and Portland. Jordan makes $22.6 million this season, and the Clippers don’t want to take back long-term salary in this trade (no deals that mess with the summer of 2019 in particular). The problem is all of Portland’s big-money players that could make this deal easy are still locked up for three or four years (Evan Turner or Meyers Leonard, for example). The teams could try to fashion a trade around Ed Davis, Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic but it would take multiple other players and picks to get it done, and then the Clippers would have t clear out roster spots or buy guys out. It’s not impossible to do, but it gets complex, and complex deals are far less likely to get done.

Jordan may well be on the move at the deadline, and Portland could use him, but this is a hard deal to put together.

LeBron James: They should take Cavaliers off nationally televised games

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
9 Comments

Saturday night, the Cavaliers were routed by the Rockets on a nationally televised game by 32 points, a game where Cleveland’s defense was listless. Two weeks before that, in another nationally televised game against one of the NBA’s best (Oklahoma City), Cleveland gave up 148 and lost by 24.

It’s been ugly, and not just on Saturday night — Cleveland has lost its last eight nationally televised games by an average of 18 points (stat via ESPN).

LeBron James said after the latest loss he doesn’t know why they struggle so much in these games, but he knows one solution — get the Cavaliers off of national television. Via Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“I’m lost for words, actually,” James said, referring to the Cavs’ streak on national TV. “They should take us off every nationally televised game for the rest of the season. We haven’t played good ball and we get our butts kicked every time we play on national television, so I’m at a loss for words.”

LeBron was half joking, but just to be clear it’s not happening. The Cavaliers may be a train wreck, but train wrecks draw eyeballs. People tune in to see the carnage. So long as LeBron is in Cleveland they will be on national television. A lot.

Why is Cleveland struggling on nationally televised games? First, because they are not a good defensive team (28th in the NBA this season), and bad defensive teams lose games. Their offense took a step back this season and isn’t good enough to cover it up.

Second, because they are giving terrible efforts in these games (which is not going to cost Tyronn Lue his job). That starts with LeBron himself, who was slow to get back on defensive possessions in the first quarter against Houston and helped set a tone of lackadaisical effort that permeated the roster.

And finally, because these nationally televised games are almost always against other elite teams in the NBA, and those teams are light years ahead of the Cavs right now. People will tune in to see Cleveland vs. Houston, but switch out the Rockets for the Magic and who’s watching?

NBA’s Warriors to replace Red Panda’s stolen $25k unicycle

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
5 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The NBA’s Golden State Warriors will buy the popular half-time entertainer known as the Red Panda Acrobat a custom-made, $25,000 unicycle to replace the one stolen from San Francisco’s airport.

KTVU-TV reports Friday that the team notified Rong Niu’s agent of its plan to replace the 7-foot unicycle the acrobat uses in her routine where she flips bowls from her feet and catches them stacked on her head at halftime shows across the country. Agent Pat Figley says the unicycle will be built in China.

Police released Jan. 24 surveillance photos from San Francisco International Airport’s baggage claim area showing a man wheeling away black bags containing the unicycle. Niu has had the unicycle for 30 years.

She is a regular performer for the Warriors and around the NBA, and she’s the one halftime act NBA Twitter loves and gets excited when she’s performing. She’s also appeared on America’s Got Talent.

 