Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s spin move, driving layup game winner vs. Knicks

Jabari Parker returned to the Bucks lineup for the first time this season — coming off his second ACL injury — and had 12 points on seven shots in limited minutes. It’s a good sign for the Bucks.

But not as good as Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s driving layup game-winner.

The Knicks had Kristaps Porzinigis on Antetokounmpo — and KP had a rejection of one of the Greek Freak’s shots earlier in the game, he’s one of the few players long enough to potentially bother Antetokounmpo — but John Henson came out, set the screen and forced the switch. That left Enes Kanter on Antetokounmpo, and while Kanter had a good night (his third consecutive game with at least 17 points and 17 rebounds) he’s not a defender, and nobody came over to help early or fast enough.

The result: Bucks win.