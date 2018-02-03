Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s spin move, driving layup game winner vs. Knicks

Jabari Parker returned to the Bucks lineup for the first time this season — coming off his second ACL injury — and had 12 points on seven shots in limited minutes. It’s a good sign for the Bucks.
But not as good as Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s driving layup game-winner.
The Knicks had Kristaps Porzinigis on Antetokounmpo — and KP had a rejection of one of the Greek Freak’s shots earlier in the game, he’s one of the few players long enough to potentially bother Antetokounmpo — but John Henson came out, set the screen and forced the switch. That left Enes Kanter on Antetokounmpo, and while Kanter had a good night (his third consecutive game with at least 17 points and 17 rebounds) he’s not a defender, and nobody came over to help early or fast enough.
The result: Bucks win.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has officially been cleared of misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a scuffle with Madison Square Garden security guards last year.
The New York Post reports that a Manhattan judge dismissed the charges Friday. Oakley and prosecutors had agreed to a deal last August that the charges would be erased if Oakley stayed out of trouble for six months.
Oakley’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, says Oakley has been “completely vindicated.”
Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. But he’s had a rocky relationship with the team in recent years.
The onetime star was accused of striking a security guard during a game on Feb. 8, 2017.
Oakley has filed a lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan alleging that he was the one assaulted.
Kevin Durant attracts immense media attention. So much, in fact, it can get crowded around him when conducts an interview.
In those tight confines, tension can rise. Add the job-related pressure to get quality video of the Warriors star and…
KNBR:
Anthony Slater of The Athletic:
Kinda fun to watch Durant remain so chill.
Amid all the other rumors and nonsense surrounding him, LeBron James posted to Instagram, “When you become lazy it’s disrespectful to those who believe in you.”
Rachel Nichols of ESPN:
Given LeBron’s history, was that directed at someone within the Cavaliers?
LeBron, via Ohio.com:
“When I say cryptic s—t it’s on Twitter,” James said
This is my favorite LeBron quote of all-time. LeBron knows what he’s about.
NEW YORK (AP) Joakim Noah‘s absence from the New York Knicks will continue indefinitely.
A team official says Friday that Noah and the Knicks have mutually agreed that he will not be back with the club until further notice.
Noah left the team last week after a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. He’s already missed a pair of games this week.
The veteran center hasn’t reclaimed a rotation spot after missing the start of the season while serving the remainder of a 20-game suspension. That suspension began last season for violating terms of the anti-drug agreement.
The Knicks could try to find a trade for him before next Thursday’s deadline. However, a deal will be nearly impossible to find because he has two more seasons remaining on the $72-million contract he signed in the summer of 2016, a contract considered one of the worst in the NBA.