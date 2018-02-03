Suns’ Marquese Chriss to miss Sunday’s game after “verbal altercation” with coach

Ready for a trip into the fun world of semantics? Of course you are.
Here’s the bottom line: Suns second-year forward Marquese Chriss will not be with the team Sunday when they host the Hornets after getting in a heated argument with an assistant coach (potentially over limited minutes the game before). Chriss may or may not have been fined for this incident as well.
Now here’s where the semantics come in. Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.
As happens a lot, the team wanted to put its own spin on this, so it reached out to the local media and beat writer for the Arizona Republic Scott Bordow.
Okay, he’s not suspended, but he’s being held out a game… a rose by any other name. Semantics.
Bordow got these quotes for the Republic.
“He’s a good kid who had a bad moment,” (GM Ryan) McDonough said. “We look forward to seeing him Monday morning and turning the page.”
“It’s a violation of team rules,” (Coach Jay) Triano added. “We’re going to keep it in house. We’re not discussing it any more and we’ve dealt with it.”
Chriss has not progressed in his second season in Phoenix. He’s averaging 7 points and 4.2 rebounds a night in 21 minutes, but he is not efficient with a true shooting percentage of 49.7, well below the league average. He’s taken 43 percent of his shot attempts from three, but is hitting just 29.8 percent on them. After a rookie season that showed promise, he had an unimpressive Summer League and now has not progressed during the regular season. The Suns are trying to build a young core around Devin Booker, Chriss has some work to do to be part of it.