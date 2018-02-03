Steve Kerr says Warriors “mentally fried,” “limping” to All-Star break

Steve Kerr played in three-straight Finals with Michael Jordan in Chicago, plus more with the Spurs in San Antonio, and whenever he talks about those experiences it’s the mental drain he mentions far more than anything physical. Playing into June, having a shorter offseason, just leads to mental fatigue.
That’s where the Warriors are right now. Sure, they are 8-2 in their last 10, but their defense has fallen way off (18th in the league over the last 10 games) and they are winning games by flipping the switch for a quarter and getting enough from one of their stars to get the “w.”
Kerr was honest that his team needs a break after beating Sacramento, via Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.
“Our guys are dying to get to the All-Star break,” he said. “We’re limping to the finish line of the All-Star break. But we’ve got to fight through it until the break, and then we need to get the hell away from each other and go sit on a beach and relax.”
He added this, via Chris Haynes at ESPN.
“… It’s painful obviously that our guys are mentally fried right now,” Kerr said. “So it’s a good job to just get a win. … Our guys are tired mentally, emotionally. So we just got to fight through, get to the break and rejuvenate.”
This is all largely moot. The Warriors are going to finish with the best record in the NBA and enter the playoffs the prohibitive favorite. When the games matter, they will get their focus — and their defense — back and be the force we know and expect.
But these are the dog days of the NBA season, and the Warriors are feeling them. Nothing unusual there.