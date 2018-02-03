Associated Press

Report: Out of rotation in Minnesota, Shabazz Muhammad wants trade, release

By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Shabazz Muhammad is buried on Tom Thibodeau’s bench in Minnesota (he has a lot of company there, Thibodeau keeps his rotations playoff short all season long). Behind Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Jamal Crawford on the wing, Muhammad has been out of the rotation since the start of December, only playing in largely garbage time minutes.

Now he wants out, one way or another, reports Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Out of the rotation and clearly out of Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau’s plans, guard Shabazz Muhammad has requested to the franchise that it move or waive him prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN.

Muhammad’s representatives recently made the request to the Timberwolves front office, league sources said.

Not sure there is a trade market for him (late, protected second rounder at best), a waive and release is more likely. Teams don’t gain anything by trading for him.

Muhammad reportedly turned down a four-year, $40 million extension at one point last season (when he was in the rotation and giving the Timberwolves 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game playing about 19 minutes a night), only to see his market dried up in the summer. The Timberwolves waived him to make room for Taj Gibson, before re-signing him. Muhammad is making $1.5 million this season and has a player option next season for $1.8 million.

Muhammad believes he can put up numbers and help a team if given minutes. He’s a volume scorer and not a great defender, but there are teams where he could get regular run and prove he is worth a bigger deal.

Suns’ Marquese Chriss to miss Sunday’s game after “verbal altercation” with coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ready for a trip into the fun world of semantics? Of course you are.

Here’s the bottom line: Suns second-year forward Marquese Chriss will not be with the team Sunday when they host the Hornets after getting in a heated argument with an assistant coach (potentially over limited minutes the game before). Chriss may or may not have been fined for this incident as well.

Now here’s where the semantics come in. Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.

As happens a lot, the team wanted to put its own spin on this, so it reached out to the local media and beat writer for the Arizona Republic Scott Bordow.

Okay, he’s not suspended, but he’s being held out a game… a rose by any other name. Semantics.

Bordow got these quotes for the Republic.

“He’s a good kid who had a bad moment,” (GM Ryan) McDonough said. “We look forward to seeing him Monday morning and turning the page.”

“It’s a violation of team rules,” (Coach Jay) Triano added. “We’re going to keep it in house. We’re not discussing it any more and we’ve dealt with it.”

Chriss has not progressed in his second season in Phoenix. He’s averaging 7 points and 4.2 rebounds a night in 21 minutes, but he is not efficient with a true shooting percentage of 49.7, well below the league average. He’s taken 43 percent of his shot attempts from three, but is hitting just 29.8 percent on them. After a rookie season that showed promise, he had an unimpressive Summer League and now has not progressed during the regular season. The Suns are trying to build a young core around Devin Booker, Chriss has some work to do to be part of it.

Report: Celtics still targeting Lou Williams, Tyreke Evans in trades

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Danny Ainge isn’t done.

He used $5 million from the Gordon Hayward disabled player exception to go get Greg Monroe as a backup center, to provide a little more scoring punch off the bench when needed.

This isn’t a breaking revelation, but a reminder Ainge continues to look to add a little more scoring depth, either in the form of Lou Williams from the Clippers or Tyreke Evans from the Grizzlies, as reported by Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald.

According to two Western Conference sources, the Celts are still in pursuit of Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans. They have had discussions regarding others, but those two appear to be the main targets as the C’s look to add scoring off the bench.

The key in each of these cases is how much will be required to make a deal. The Celts are said to be willing to part with assets, but Ainge seems to be again holding the line on what he believes is proper value. The strategy has frustrated other clubs and a percentage of the fan base, but it doesn’t appear to be changing.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on his latest podcast that the Celtics are willing to move Marcus Smart as part of a package.

While all trade rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, that is especially true with Boston. Ainge and staff are the masters of misdirection and moving teams through rumors — they are the cold-war era Russians of misinformation in the NBA.

That said, Boston believes it can challenge and beat the Celtics this season — Hayward or not — and it would make sense to add depth for that run.

Both the Clippers and Grizzlies have been asking for a first rounder for their players. The Celtics have those picks but Ainge has been hesitant to use them. Both Williams and Evans are in the last year of their contracts and will be free agents this summer, however, if a team trades for Williams they get his Bird Rights for the next contract (Evans, on a one-year deal, does not have those).

The sense around the league is the Clippers will get a first for Williams, who is a proven sixth man (he is the current leader in the Sixth Man of the Year race again) and because teams can use his Bird rights to re-sign him. With Evans, other teams have yet to offer a first, and this is likely to drag out until the deadline (would Memphis eventually take the Emanuel Mudiay and a second offer from Denver?).

Whatever happens, always keep

 

Steve Kerr says Warriors “mentally fried,” “limping” to All-Star break

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Steve Kerr played in three-straight Finals with Michael Jordan in Chicago, plus more with the Spurs in San Antonio, and whenever he talks about those experiences it’s the mental drain he mentions far more than anything physical. Playing into June, having a shorter offseason, just leads to mental fatigue.

That’s where the Warriors are right now. Sure, they are 8-2 in their last 10, but their defense has fallen way off (18th in the league over the last 10 games) and they are winning games by flipping the switch for a quarter and getting enough from one of their stars to get the “w.”

Kerr was honest that his team needs a break after beating Sacramento, via Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Our guys are dying to get to the All-Star break,” he said. “We’re limping to the finish line of the All-Star break. But we’ve got to fight through it until the break, and then we need to get the hell away from each other and go sit on a beach and relax.”

He added this, via Chris Haynes at ESPN.

“… It’s painful obviously that our guys are mentally fried right now,” Kerr said. “So it’s a good job to just get a win. … Our guys are tired mentally, emotionally. So we just got to fight through, get to the break and rejuvenate.”

This is all largely moot. The Warriors are going to finish with the best record in the NBA and enter the playoffs the prohibitive favorite. When the games matter, they will get their focus — and their defense — back and be the force we know and expect.

But these are the dog days of the NBA season, and the Warriors are feeling them. Nothing unusual there.

Report: Cavaliers will only trade Brooklyn pick for ‘younger’ star player

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
1 Comment

It is potentially the most significant trading chip on the block as we head into the trade deadline Feb. 8 (next Thursday):

The Brooklyn Nets first-round pick controlled by the Cleveland Cavaliers (which they got from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade last summer). As of right now it would be the No. 8 pick heading into the draft lottery.

Talk to teams around the league and they say the pick is not in play, that the Cavaliers are holding on to it as “LeBron James insurance” should he leave. Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer says that’s not true, it is in play — but not for anybody currently on the trade block.

1. I keep hearing the Cavs absolutely won’t trade the Brooklyn draft pick. That’s not true. I’ve heard from top league sources the Cavs will do it — but not for a short-term answer such as DeAndre Jordan. That’s because Jordan can become a free agent at the end of the season.

2. The Cavs would trade the pick for a younger player who is under team control for a few years. But they are willing to deal their own first-round pick in 2018 for the right short-term fix.

This is a silly debate and distinction over semantics (and if you read headlines that the pick is in play that’s click bait). Would the Cavs put the pick in a deal for Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns, sure, but neither of them are or will be available (neither will any other young stars, the most valuable commodity in the NBA), so the argument they would put it in play for a young superstar is moot. On a practical level, the pick is not available, not for anyone that is available to be traded right now.

The Cavaliers are willing to trade J.R. Smith in the right deal, according to Pluto. It’s widely known the Cavaliers would throw in their own first-round pick in 2018 (mid-20s).

The biggest names potentially available are Jordan from the Clippers and Kemba Walker from the Hornets, and the Cavaliers wisely would not throw the pick in for either of them. Jordan is a free agent this summer, and while Walker would be a big boost to them this season and is under contract for a couple of seasons, he’s 27 and would not be part of the long-term future in Cleveland post-LeBron. The Cavs would only move that pick for someone who could be the next face of the franchise whenever it is LeBron leaves Cleveland again.

The Cavs most likely will move their own first-round pick next draft and a player or two for a minor upgrade to the current roster. Maybe that will eventually be enough to get a Jordan from the Clippers, a player who could help them get out of the East this season. But there are no long-term answers out there, and none that vault the Cavaliers up to the Warriors’ or even Rockets’ level.