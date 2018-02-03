Report: Out of rotation in Minnesota, Shabazz Muhammad wants trade, release

Shabazz Muhammad is buried on Tom Thibodeau’s bench in Minnesota (he has a lot of company there, Thibodeau keeps his rotations playoff short all season long). Behind Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Jamal Crawford on the wing, Muhammad has been out of the rotation since the start of December, only playing in largely garbage time minutes.
Now he wants out, one way or another, reports Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Out of the rotation and clearly out of Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau’s plans, guard Shabazz Muhammad has requested to the franchise that it move or waive him prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN.
Muhammad’s representatives recently made the request to the Timberwolves front office, league sources said.
Not sure there is a trade market for him (late, protected second rounder at best), a waive and release is more likely. Teams don’t gain anything by trading for him.
Muhammad reportedly turned down a four-year, $40 million extension at one point last season (when he was in the rotation and giving the Timberwolves 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game playing about 19 minutes a night), only to see his market dried up in the summer. The Timberwolves waived him to make room for Taj Gibson, before re-signing him. Muhammad is making $1.5 million this season and has a player option next season for $1.8 million.
Muhammad believes he can put up numbers and help a team if given minutes. He’s a volume scorer and not a great defender, but there are teams where he could get regular run and prove he is worth a bigger deal.