Report: Cavaliers still will only trade Brooklyn pick for “younger” star player

It is potentially the most significant trading chip on the block as we head into the trade deadline Feb. 8 (next Thursday):
The Brooklyn Nets first-round pick controlled by the Cleveland Cavaliers (which they got from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade last summer). As of right now it would be the No. 8 pick heading into the draft lottery.
Talk to teams around the league and they say the pick is not in play, that the Cavaliers are holding on to it as “LeBron James insurance” should he leave. Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer says that’s not true, it is in play — but not for anybody currently on the trade block.
1. I keep hearing the Cavs absolutely won’t trade the Brooklyn draft pick. That’s not true. I’ve heard from top league sources the Cavs will do it — but not for a short-term answer such as DeAndre Jordan. That’s because Jordan can become a free agent at the end of the season.
2. The Cavs would trade the pick for a younger player who is under team control for a few years. But they are willing to deal their own first-round pick in 2018 for the right short-term fix.
This is a silly debate and distinction over semantics (and if you read headlines that the pick is in play that’s click bait). Would the Cavs put the pick in a deal for Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns, sure, but neither of them are or will be available (neither will any other young stars, the most valuable commodity in the NBA), so the argument they would put it in play for a young superstar is moot. On a practical level, the pick is not available, not for anyone that is available to be traded right now.
The biggest names potentially available are Jordan from the Clippers and Kemba Walker from the Hornets, and the Cavaliers wisely would not throw the pick in for either of them. Jordan is a free agent this summer, and while Walker would be a big boost to them this season and is under contract for a couple of seasons, he’s 27 and would not be part of the long-term future in Cleveland post-LeBron. The Cavs would only move that pick for someone who could be the next face of the franchise whenever it is LeBron leaves Cleveland again.
The Cavs most likely will move their own first-round pick next draft and a player or two for a minor upgrade to the current roster. Maybe that will eventually be enough to get a Jordan from the Clippers, a player who could help them get out of the East this season. But there are no long-term answers out there, and none that vault the Cavaliers up to the Warriors’ or even Rockets’ level.
Emeka Okafor, the former No. 2 pick and 2005 Rookie of the Year who has been out of the NBA since 2013, was serious enough about an NBA comeback that he has played 26 games this season for the Delaware 76ers, the G-League affiliate of Philadelphia. He averaged 6.8 points on 61.2 percent shooting and 8 rebounds a game in 20 minutes a night, with a PER of 18.6.
That has been enough to get him a chance.
The New Orleans Pelicans, desperate for help at center since the DeMarcus Cousins injury (and with Alexis Ajinca out with knee surgery), are going to give Okafor a chance with a 10-day contract, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
After suffering career-threatening back issues, former No. 2 overall pick Emeka Okafor is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Okafor, 35, last played for the Washington Wizards in 2013, when he suffered a herniated disk injury and underwent multiple years of rehabilitation.
Right now the Pelicans are playing Anthony Davis at center, and while he dropped 43 on the Thunder in a key Pelicans’ win Friday night, he doesn’t want to deal with the nightly physical grind of playing that position. New Orleans tried to land Greg Monroe but he took the cash from a bigger deal in Boston. There are expected to be some centers bought out after the trade deadline that the Pelicans can then grab.
In the interim, Okafor will get his shot.
If the Rookie of the Year vote happened today, Donovan Mitchell would win it (and he’d have my vote).
Ben Simmons would be close — and the Sixers’ star may have more long-term upside, he’s special — but from the day Jazz coach Quin Snyder put the ball in Mitchell’s hands the No. 13 pick out of Louisville has impressed. He has had six 30-points or more games this season, the latest of which was Friday night against the Suns.
Mitchell dropped 40 points Friday (one shy of his career high), shooting 14-of-19 from the floor, including hitting seven threes. Check out the highlights above.
Mitchell showed some real playmaking skills in college (when again, an injury forced the coach to turn to him as a playmaker), but his decision making and decisiveness improved quickly and dramatically at the NBA level.
Utah has now won four in a row and is just 3.5 games back of Denver for the final playoff slot in the West. They probably need help to get there, but Utah’s playoff dreams will not die.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 43 points and became the Pelicans’ career scoring leader as New Orleans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100 on Friday night.
The 24-year-old Davis passed David West on the franchise list and has 8,702 points. He made 17 of 34 shots and had 10 rebounds.
E'Twaun Moore added 26 points for the Pelicans.
New Orleans had lost two straight since All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season with a left Achilles tendon rupture. They righted the ship by shooting 51 percent from the field against the Thunder.
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 16th triple-double of the season. Steven Adams had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third straight after an eight-game winning streak.
Westbrook approached a triple-double in the first half with nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Thunder take a 58-54 lead at the break.
The Pelicans seized momentum early in the third quarter. New Orleans led 97-89 in the fourth when Westbrook checked back in after a rest.
Westbrook made a 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining to cut the lead to seven, but Davis hit a 3-pointer at the other end, then made another shortly after that to put the game out of reach.
Jabari Parker returned to the Bucks lineup for the first time this season — coming off his second ACL injury — and had 12 points on seven shots in limited minutes. It’s a good sign for the Bucks.
But not as good as Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s driving layup game-winner.
The Knicks had Kristaps Porzinigis on Antetokounmpo — and KP had a rejection of one of the Greek Freak’s shots earlier in the game, he’s one of the few players long enough to potentially bother Antetokounmpo — but John Henson came out, set the screen and forced the switch. That left Enes Kanter on Antetokounmpo, and while Kanter had a good night (his third consecutive game with at least 17 points and 17 rebounds) he’s not a defender, and nobody came over to help early or fast enough.
The result: Bucks win.