Donovan Mitchell looks every bit the Rookie of the Year dropping 40 on Suns (VIDEO)

If the Rookie of the Year vote happened today, Donovan Mitchell would win it (and he’d have my vote).

Ben Simmons would be close — and the Sixers’ star may have more long-term upside, he’s special — but from the day Jazz coach Quin Snyder put the ball in Mitchell’s hands the No. 13 pick out of Louisville has impressed. He has had six 30-points or more games this season, the latest of which was Friday night against the Suns.

Mitchell dropped 40 points Friday (one shy of his career high), shooting 14-of-19 from the floor, including hitting seven threes. Check out the highlights above.

Mitchell showed some real playmaking skills in college (when again, an injury forced the coach to turn to him as a playmaker), but his decision making and decisiveness improved quickly and dramatically at the NBA level.

Utah has now won four in a row and is just 3.5 games back of Denver for the final playoff slot in the West. They probably need help to get there, but Utah’s playoff dreams will not die.