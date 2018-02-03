Donovan Mitchell looks every bit the Rookie of the Year dropping 40 on Suns (VIDEO)

If the Rookie of the Year vote happened today, Donovan Mitchell would win it (and he’d have my vote).
Ben Simmons would be close — and the Sixers’ star may have more long-term upside, he’s special — but from the day Jazz coach Quin Snyder put the ball in Mitchell’s hands the No. 13 pick out of Louisville has impressed. He has had six 30-points or more games this season, the latest of which was Friday night against the Suns.
Mitchell dropped 40 points Friday (one shy of his career high), shooting 14-of-19 from the floor, including hitting seven threes. Check out the highlights above.
Mitchell showed some real playmaking skills in college (when again, an injury forced the coach to turn to him as a playmaker), but his decision making and decisiveness improved quickly and dramatically at the NBA level.
Utah has now won four in a row and is just 3.5 games back of Denver for the final playoff slot in the West. They probably need help to get there, but Utah’s playoff dreams will not die.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 43 points and became the Pelicans’ career scoring leader as New Orleans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-100 on Friday night.
The 24-year-old Davis passed David West on the franchise list and has 8,702 points. He made 17 of 34 shots and had 10 rebounds.
E'Twaun Moore added 26 points for the Pelicans.
New Orleans had lost two straight since All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season with a left Achilles tendon rupture. They righted the ship by shooting 51 percent from the field against the Thunder.
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his 16th triple-double of the season. Steven Adams had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third straight after an eight-game winning streak.
Westbrook approached a triple-double in the first half with nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Thunder take a 58-54 lead at the break.
The Pelicans seized momentum early in the third quarter. New Orleans led 97-89 in the fourth when Westbrook checked back in after a rest.
Westbrook made a 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining to cut the lead to seven, but Davis hit a 3-pointer at the other end, then made another shortly after that to put the game out of reach.
Jabari Parker returned to the Bucks lineup for the first time this season — coming off his second ACL injury — and had 12 points on seven shots in limited minutes. It’s a good sign for the Bucks.
But not as good as Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s driving layup game-winner.
The Knicks had Kristaps Porzinigis on Antetokounmpo — and KP had a rejection of one of the Greek Freak’s shots earlier in the game, he’s one of the few players long enough to potentially bother Antetokounmpo — but John Henson came out, set the screen and forced the switch. That left Enes Kanter on Antetokounmpo, and while Kanter had a good night (his third consecutive game with at least 17 points and 17 rebounds) he’s not a defender, and nobody came over to help early or fast enough.
The result: Bucks win.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has officially been cleared of misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a scuffle with Madison Square Garden security guards last year.
The New York Post reports that a Manhattan judge dismissed the charges Friday. Oakley and prosecutors had agreed to a deal last August that the charges would be erased if Oakley stayed out of trouble for six months.
Oakley’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, says Oakley has been “completely vindicated.”
Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. But he’s had a rocky relationship with the team in recent years.
The onetime star was accused of striking a security guard during a game on Feb. 8, 2017.
Oakley has filed a lawsuit against Knicks owner James Dolan alleging that he was the one assaulted.
