Russell Westbrook shoves taunting fan, who was on the court, after loss to Nuggets

Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 3:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

DENVER (AP) — After the Thunder lost the Nuggets, 127-124, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Gary Harris, a fan went on the court and began taunting Russell Westbrook who was trying to leave the court.

Westbrook pushed the fan out of the way before security guards quickly moved in and hustled the fan away. However, Westbrook said after the game that the perimeter of the basketball court should be better policed.

“You’ve got to be able to protect the players,” Westbrook said. “The fans can obviously enjoy the game, but they can’t come on the floor. They’ll look at it and figure it out. To me, that’s totally unacceptable.”

The league will review the incident, but because the fan was on the court the league likely is not coming down on Westbrook.

 

Blake Griffin scores 24 in Detroit debut, team welcomes him postgame (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 2, 2018, 1:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Blake Griffin is a member of the Detroit Pistons, no matter how weird that may be to think about.

The former Los Angeles Clippers star was swapped this week in a mega deal that paired Griffin with Andre Drummond as the Pistons try to make a run for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Griffin was a bit of a shining star in his debut, posting a line of 24 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals as the Pistons beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Michigan, 104-102.

Chris Paul‘s former pick-and-roll partner got a warm welcome for his first game in red, white, and blue Pistons colors. The crowd was rightly ecstatic to see a player which they would likely never be able to land in free agency.

Griffin’s first points for his new team came on a drive from the corner during an awkward move that saw him fall down while trying to clear space on the defender. Meanwhile, after the game Griffin was welcomed to the squad in an affectionate way by both Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

Via Twitter:

If you’re a general NBA fan there should be some real hope that the Pistons make a run on this thing. After Thursday night’s win they sit at No. 9 in the East, and they have nowhere to go but up if Griffin and Drummond blend the way many think they will.

Jackson is slated to return in mid-February. Perhaps Detroit will get hot down the stretch and give us an interesting first round series against the Cavaliers, Celtics, or Raptors?

Kyle Lowry misses late free throws as Wizards beat Raptors

Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 12:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors 122-119 on Thursday night.

The Wizards had eight players score in double figures in their third straight win without All-Star John Wall, who had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday. Otto Porter Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds in his first double-double since early December, and Markieff Morris scored 15 points – including five straight in a stretch that gave Washington the lead for good.

Kyle Lowry scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, but missed two late free throws. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors, who lost for the first time in eight regular-season trips to Washington.

Morris capped a 9-0 run by hitting a pair of free throws and then a baseline 3-pointer off Porter’s feed to put Washington up 115-110. From there, the Wizards hit seven of their last eight foul shots.

Lowry hit a spinning runner to cut it to 118-116 with 11.6 seconds left, but couldn’t convert the three-point play. Then with 3 seconds left and Toronto down 120-118, Lowry reached a loose ball off Washington’s inbounds and got fouled, but missed the first of two foul shots.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F/G C.J. Miles (sore right knee) missed his second straight game. … G Fred VanFleet did not play due to personal reasons. … C Jonas Valanciunas is 5 for 6 from 3-point range over his last four games. He went 2 for 2 twice in the first two games with multiple 3s in his career.

Wizards: Beal’s first half was the first of his career without a made field goal. … G Jodie Meeks scored each of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, posting double digits for the first time since Dec. 29. … Tomas Satoransky started his third straight game at point guard in Wall’s absence, a stretch that equaled his previous career starts total. … Coach Scott Brooks received a technical foul moments after the halftime buzzer.

SHARED LOSS

Former Washington and Toronto G Rasual Butler was honored with a pregame moment of silence. Butler and his wife died in a single-automobile accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. He was 38.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Start a four-game homestand Friday against Portland.

Wizards: Play six of their next seven on the road, beginning in Orlando on Saturday.

This version corrects to Bradley Beal scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half.

Malcolm Brodgon leaves game in cast, was seen saying he felt a pop (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughFeb 1, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Non-contact injuries are always the hardest to speculate on as they seem to have a high level of variance. Guys can come walking back out, or have suffered the worst injuries of their career.

Hopefully that’s not what’s happened to Milwaukee Bucks second-year man Malcolm Brogdon.

Early in the second quarter on Thursday night, the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year took a fall on a breakaway score that left him on the ground and trainers attending to him.

Brogdon could be seen rolling on the ground and several apparently saw him mouthing to trainers that he heard something in his leg pop.

Via Twitter:

We still don’t have any kind of confirmation from the Bucks themselves on Brogdon’s prognosis. Obviously him leaving the stadium in a cast isn’t the best news. The team plays Friday at home against the New York Knicks.

Minnesota beat Milwaukee, 108-89.

Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid will battle in 2018 NBA Skills Challenge

By Dane CarbaughFeb 1, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Kristaps Porzingis was the winner of last season’s NBA Skills Challenge, and now he has some stiff competition in the upcoming contest.

On Thursday the NBA announced the players that would be taking part in the wacky skills challenge that has hit a bit of a streak now that they’ve decided to get more big men involved in dribbling, passing, and shooting skills.

The stars involved include 2017 champ Kristaps Porzingis along with Spencer Dinwiddie, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, and Lou Williams.

Here are the rules of the skills challenge, per the NBA:

Two players compete simultaneously on identical courses and the fastest finisher reaches the next round. In the first round, the eight players are paired to participate in four head-to-head competitions. The four winners advance to the second round, where two more head-to-head showdowns determine the two finalists.

It should be interesting to see these players go head-to-head, and not just because of the potential size differences. Having Markkannen in there as a rookie — as good a season as he’s having — against other crafty guys like Embiid will be interesting to watch.

Donovan Mitchell is probably the leader for the Rookie of the Year award and it might be nice for Utah Jazz fans to see him add a little hardware to the trophy case in Salt Lake City.