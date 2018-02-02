Stephen Curry on not getting no-trade clause: Warriors trying to set precedent

The Clippers trading Blake Griffin mere months after lauding his significance to the franchise and signing him to a five-year, near-max contract has brought new attention onto no-trade clauses.
Griffin said he didn’t regret not securing one, but will future free agents push harder for a no-trade clause after seeing his case? Do previously signed players now regret not getting one?
Just three players have no-trade clauses (not to be confused with the automatic right to veto trades based on contract status, like Nikola Mirotic had): Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki. A player must have eight years of service, including four with his current team, when signing to get a no-trade clause.
Curry didn’t get a player option, either. I’m not sure how someone who did so much for his franchise – winning consecutive MVPs, leading the team to three straight NBA Finals and two championships, playing without complaint through a team-friendly contract extension, welcoming Kevin Durant, who’d encroach on Curry’s stardom – and projects to provide elite production over the next several years didn’t get every contract term in his favor.
At least there’s a plausible way not having a no-trade clause could benefit Curry. Klay Thompson will become a free agent in 2019, Draymond Green in 2020. As long as they stay with the Warriors, they’ll be eligible for no-trade clauses. It’d be hard for either player to demand one after Curry didn’t get one. Maybe, someday, Golden State deals Thompson and/or Green to improve Curry’s supporting cast.
Or maybe Curry gets dealt.
The Warriors are aggressive about hunting stars. They discussed chasing LeBron in 2016 free agency, just after they blew a 3-1 lead to his Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Golden State, of course, signed Kevin Durant.
Would the Warriors really hesitate to trade a 33-year-old Curry earning more than $45 million in 2022 if another team offered premium return?
Yes, they probably would.
But they also might still make the deal.
Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon out 6-8 weeks with partially torn left quadricep tendon
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to make a push to secure their spot in the playoffs — they are currently the seven seed in the East, just three games ahead of the Pistons as the nine seed (and Detroit just added Blake Griffin, they want to get in the dance).
The Bucks are going to have to do it without a key rotation player, Malcolm Brogdon.
Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Minnesota.
An MRI revealed a partially torn left quadricep tendon that is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. https://t.co/b60c4B6VZl
That has the reigning Rookie of the Year back a couple of weeks before the playoffs start if this heals as expected. This is an injury to the same tendon that Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with in San Antonio.
It happened innocently enough on a non-contact play.
Bucks Malcolm Brogdon leaves game after suffering non-contact injury during fastbreak layup, says he "heard something pop" pic.twitter.com/mM4J3MB2ja
Brogdon is averaging 13.3 points per game for the Bucks, currently starting while Eric Bledsoe has been out a couple of games, and playing 31 minutes a game in the last 10. Expect to see a lot more Matthew Dellavedova in the short term.
Now, can we stop with all the NBA injuries for a while, please? Thanks.
LeBron James calls Warriors rumor ‘nonsense,’ ‘discredit to what I’m trying to do here’
“It’s nonsense, and it’s a non story,” James said Friday after the Cavaliers’ practice. “I think it’s a discredit to what I’m trying to do here. It’s a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here.
“My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months.”
“I’m here, I’m right here, I’m right now and this is my present and this is where I’m at,” James said, referring to Cleveland and the Cavs’ organization. “If you don’t hear something coming from my voice, then it’s not true. I don’t give a damn how close they are, I don’t care if it’s my kids, or my wife or whatever. If it’s not from me, it’s not true, so.”
“There’s 30 teams right now that at the end of the day probably want to sit down with me at the end of the season, right?” he said, listing the Lakers, 76ers, Rockets, Spurs, Kings, Magic, Heat, and Raptors. “It’s so easy to make a story out of that.”
“I just want you guys to know that my focus right now is on the Cavs and how we can get back to the Finals for a fourth straight year,” James said. “That’s my focus. And everything else is going to get talked about, but it’s not a distraction. But like, I think it’s just unfair to my teammates that come here everyday. I mean, I can handle it myself. But it’s unfair to those guys.”
File this under: What else is he supposed to say?
But I still believe these leaks serve LeBron’s greater purpose – winning a title in Cleveland this year. They remind the Cavaliers not to take LeBron for granted and pressure the team to build for this year by taking on more salary, trading future draft picks – whatever it takes. Otherwise, he might leave for the Warriors… or Lakers, 76ers, Rockets, Spurs, Kings, Magic, Heat or Raptors.
LeBron is being direct here about his intention of winning the 2018 championship. But if he believes passive-aggressive leaks would also help him achieve that goal, I wouldn’t put it past him.
Steven Adams doing dirty work that bolsters Russell Westbrook’s reputation, helps Thunder
This indictment of Westbrook also effectively served to invalidate his MVP case last season. Westbrook’s Thunder won fewer games (47) than James Hardens’ Rockets (55). Naming Westbrook MVP implicitly acknowledged he had lesser teammates than Harden. But what if Westbrook were the problem with his teammates all along? Nobody could take away Westbrook’s MVP, but it sure was getting re-litigated.
What does Westbrook make of that narrative?
“I don’t make nothing of it. Through this ear,” Westbrook, raising his left index finger to his left ear, “out this one.”
Westbrook lifted his right index finger to his right ear then pointed out – incidentally, toward Steven Adams‘ locker.
A player’s success depends on far more context than whether or not he plays with Westbrook. Perhaps, nobody better illustrates than than Adams, who has spent his entire career with Westbrook and the Thunder.
Coming off a down season, Adams is having a career – and unique – year.
Last year’s Thunder were still built to win with Kevin Durant. His departure left them without enough scoring and floor spacing, deficiencies that compounded each other.
Adams tried to compensate. He developed his floater and posted up more. But those extra shots were largely inefficient, a symptom and cause of Oklahoma City’s overextended offense.
With George and Anthony in town, Adams has returned to the grungy role that serves him so well.
That starts with rebounding, where Adams is producing historically quirky numbers.
He leads the NBA in offensive-rebounding percentage (17.8), but he ranks just 148th – behind Stephen Curry, James Harden and J.J. Barea – in defensive-rebounding percentage (13.8).
A problem on the defensive end? Not at all. The Thunder defensively rebound much better with Adams on the floor (78.7%, equivalent of seventh in the league) than when he sits (76.1%, equivalent of 27th in the league).
Adams contributes on the defensive glass by boxing out, sometimes to absurd degrees. Using the full force of his 7-foot, 255-pound frame, Adams sticks opponents.
“My whole mindset is just to hit them as hard as I can,” Adams said. “Really. Because it’s more just a psyche thing. Because no one likes getting hit. I don’t like getting hit. So, you get hit quite hard, then you’ll kind of second guess like, ‘Maybe, I’ll just take a couple steps back.” So, make the job in the long run more easier.”
Does it work?
“They all brace,” Adams said. “Everyone always braces, because I come in quite hot when I come in for a defensive box out.”
A few of his box outs:
Adams is hardly the first player to grab more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds. Jason Maxiell did it with the 2009 Pistons, though he’s the only player to do so in the previous 15 years.
But the spread between Adams’ offensive and defensive rebounding is dramatic.
The 4.0-percentage-point difference between Adams’ defensive-rebounding percentage (13.8) and offensive-rebounding percentage (17.8) has been surpassed by only Mike McGee and neared by nobody else:
But McGee was a plucky wing for the mid-80s Lakers. Adams is a center, far more heavily involved in rebounding.
On scale, Adams’ season is unprecedented by a wide margin.
He’s averaging 3.8 defensive rebounds and 5.2 offensive rebounds per game – a difference of 1.4. That difference is nearly three times larger than anyone else’s:
Adams’ tenaciousness on the offensive glass shows his ability to grab rebounds himself. But he has no problem letting teammates grab defensive rebounds. As he sees it, he usually guards the opponent’s best offensive rebounder. So, he can best help his team secure the defensive rebound by boxing out.
“My whole thing is we need to get onto the next possession,” Adams said. “Because I don’t want to play defense. It’s so f—ing difficult, mate. So, as long as we get the ball and we can stop playing defense, that’s great.”
But Adams boxing out while a teammate grabs the rebound doesn’t help Adams in the box score. Does that ever bother him?
“Since I’ve been over here, I’ve noticed that America is very stat-driven with a lot of sports,” said Adams, a New Zealand native. “I don’t know. I guess it could sway a lot of the kids growing up in this environment. Overseas, you tend not to see it at all.”
It probably doesn’t hurt that Adams is just starting a four-year, $100 million contract extension. Even if he doesn’t care about his numbers, NBA executives might. But Adams doesn’t need to chase financial security.
Does he have location security, though?
If George re-signs and Anthony opts in next summer, the Thunder’s roster could get too costly. Just Westbrook, George, Anthony, Adams and minimum-salary players would push Oklahoma City into the luxury tax.
Unless they avoid the tax this season – unlikely, considering they’re $13,313,518 north of the tax line – they’ll also be assessed the repeater rate next season.
Will ownership really cover such large costs? Could Adams eventually be the odd man out?
His rebounding and versatile defense are so important to this team, especially its stars.
“He make life easy out there,” said Anthony, who resisted moving from small forward to power forward until joining Adams in Oklahoma City.
Westbrook’s appreciation is self-evident. Adams’ box-outs helped Westbrook grab numerous rebounds that went toward his legacy-defining triple-doubles and MVP.
Now, Adams is showing how context beyond being Westbrook’s teammate matters. With George and Anthony drawing attention on the perimeter, Adams is getting all the way to the rim more often on pick-and-rolls rather then settling for less-efficient floaters. He doesn’t need to post up as often, because the Thunder have better options.
The rest of the narrative was overly simplistic and rushed, anyway.
Oladipo got into the best shape of his life and developed a highly effective pull-up 3-pointer (that, yes, he can use more without Westbrook). Sabonis is just 21, an age when many players improve rapidly. Kanter is getting more attention for starting in New York than he was for coming off the bench in Oklahoma City, but his production this season isn’t significantly outside his career baseline. Paul George found such a nice groove, he became an All-Star. Anthony, whose decline is probably tied to aging more than anything, is settling in as third option.
Are there challenges in playing with the ball-dominant, triple-double-chasing, notoriously intense Westbrook? Absolutely.
But that’s what makes a player like Adams, who unselfishly complements the Thunder superstar, so valuable.
Report: Greg Monroe to sign one-year, $5 million contract with Celtics
The Celtics could offer so much because they have a disabled-player exception for Gordon Hayward, whom an NBA-appointed doctor ruled was “substantially more likely than not that” to be unable to play through June 15. If Hayward returns this season, there will be some (maybe legitimate) complaints around the league.
Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis have exceeded expectations at center for Boston this season, and Al Horford will often play the position in key situations. But Monroe brings offensive skills – interior scoring, passing – Baynes and Theis can’t match. We’ll see how Brad Stevens handles the rotation and tradeoffs with his centers, but it’s nice to have another option.
For New Orleans, this leaves Anthony Davis at center for the time-being with newly acquired Nikola Mirotic at power forward. Davis seemingly would prefer to play power forward, so – with DeMarcus Cousins out – expect the Pelicans to keep looking for a center. But after trading a first-round pick for Mirotic, New Orleans probably doesn’t have the assets to get someone better than Monroe. This was a big miss, perhaps one that swings the Pelicans’ playoff fortunes.