No discipline for Russell Westbrook for fan shove; fan now banned from games

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
The NBA got this one right.

Thursday night the Nuggets won in dramatic fashion, a Gary Harris game-winner at the buzzer. (Which the NBA said in the two-minute report was legal, Nikola Jokic “shuffles his feet, but does not leave the designated throw-in spot..within one step of his original position in either direction” and he got the pass off in 5.1 seconds.)

Celebrating after the make, one drunk boisterous Nuggets fan went on to the court and got in Russell Westbrook‘s face as he tried to leave the floor. So Westbrook shoved him.

There is no discipline coming for Westbrook from the NBA for this, reports Royce Young of ESPN.

The NBA reviewed the incident but ultimately decided against punishment for Westbrook, as there was no aggression or engagement from the reigning MVP toward the fan. Unlike other player/fan interactions that have produced fines — like Stephen Curry throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd or Rodney Hood knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand while exiting the court — Westbrook didn’t step outside the playing floor to interact with the fan.

That is exactly the correct call by the NBA. Players can’t go into the stands to challenge fans, but conversely, fans can’t come on to the court. That’s the player’s space, and Westbrook was well within his rights even if he initiated the contact.

As for that fan, I hope he enjoyed his last Nuggets’ game in person.

Cavaliers: Kevin Love avoids surgery, still out 2 months with broken hand

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 6:33 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss two months with a broken left hand, but he does not need surgery.

Love broke the fifth metacarpal Tuesday night in the first quarter of a loss at Detroit. Following consultation at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, the team’s medical staff decided Love can recover without an operation.

Love’s injury is yet another obstacle for the Cavs, who went 6-8 during a bumpy January that included several blowout losses and some finger-pointing between teammates.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in his fourth season with Cleveland.

With Love out, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue started forward Jae Crowder on Wednesday against Miami. Last week, Lue moved Crowder into the second unit and started Tristan Thompson at center with Love moving back to power forward.

Love has been replaced on the All-Star team by Heat guard Goran Dragic.

Report: Heat believe LeBron James checked out in 2014 NBA Finals

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Dan FeldmanFeb 2, 2018, 5:45 PM EST
6 Comments

LeBron James averaged 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the 2014 NBA Finals. He shot 57.1% from the field, including 51.9% on 3-pointers.

But his Heat lost in five games to the Spurs. The next month, LeBron signed with the Cavaliers.

Dan Le Batard on ESPN:

Final season with the Heat, LeBron James, the Heat organization believed, knew he was leaving and checked out on the Finals. It looked like he was trying. The stat sheet looked like he was trying. But the Miami Heat believed that he checked out and was no longer trying.

I trust that members of the Heat organization believe this. Le Batard is well-connected in South Florida. There’s also clearly resentment in Miami toward LeBron for leaving, especially by Pat Riley.

But this is incredibly unfair by the Heat.

For most of the series, I believed LeBron deserved to win Finals MVP. It wasn’t until Game 5 Kawhi Leonard – the actual winner – surpassed LeBron to me. Even then, LeBron had a case.

He and his teammates just ran out of gas. This was an aging roster with many of its players on their fourth straight long playoff run. LeBron might argue the Heat’s thriftiness left too much on his shoulders. He infamously left Game 1 with cramps.

I can’t know what was in LeBron’s mind during the 2014 NBA Finals. But he kept a fading supporting cast competitive with an excellent opponent. If he can do that without trying, more power to him.

Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon out 6-8 weeks with partially torn left quadricep tendon

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2018, 4:49 PM EST
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to make a push to secure their spot in the playoffs — they are currently the seven seed in the East, just three games ahead of the Pistons as the nine seed (and Detroit just added Blake Griffin, they want to get in the dance).

The Bucks are going to have to do it without a key rotation player, Malcolm Brogdon.

That has the reigning Rookie of the Year back a couple of weeks before the playoffs start if this heals as expected. This is an injury to the same tendon that Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with in San Antonio.

It happened innocently enough on a non-contact play.

Brogdon is averaging 13.3 points per game for the Bucks, currently starting while Eric Bledsoe has been out a couple of games, and playing 31 minutes a game in the last 10. Expect to see a lot more Matthew Dellavedova in the short term.

Now, can we stop with all the NBA injuries for a while, please? Thanks.

Stephen Curry on not getting no-trade clause: Warriors trying to set precedent

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 2, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
3 Comments

The Clippers trading Blake Griffin mere months after lauding his significance to the franchise and signing him to a five-year, near-max contract has brought new attention onto no-trade clauses.

Griffin said he didn’t regret not securing one, but will future free agents push harder for a no-trade clause after seeing his case? Do previously signed players now regret not getting one?

Just three players have no-trade clauses (not to be confused with the automatic right to veto trades based on contract status, like Nikola Mirotic had): Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki. A player must have eight years of service, including four with his current team, when signing to get a no-trade clause.

One player who was eligible last summer and didn’t get one: Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Curry didn’t get a player option, either. I’m not sure how someone who did so much for his franchise – winning consecutive MVPs, leading the team to three straight NBA Finals and two championships, playing without complaint through a team-friendly contract extension, welcoming Kevin Durant, who’d encroach on Curry’s stardom – and projects to provide elite production over the next several years didn’t get every contract term in his favor.

At least there’s a plausible way not having a no-trade clause could benefit Curry. Klay Thompson will become a free agent in 2019, Draymond Green in 2020. As long as they stay with the Warriors, they’ll be eligible for no-trade clauses. It’d be hard for either player to demand one after Curry didn’t get one. Maybe, someday, Golden State deals Thompson and/or Green to improve Curry’s supporting cast.

Or maybe Curry gets dealt.

The Warriors are aggressive about hunting stars. They discussed chasing LeBron in 2016 free agency, just after they blew a 3-1 lead to his Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Golden State, of course, signed Kevin Durant.

Would the Warriors really hesitate to trade a 33-year-old Curry earning more than $45 million in 2022 if another team offered premium return?

Yes, they probably would.

But they also might still make the deal.