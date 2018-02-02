Knicks: Joakim Noah won’t be back with team until further notice

NEW YORK (AP) Joakim Noah‘s absence from the New York Knicks will continue indefinitely.
A team official says Friday that Noah and the Knicks have mutually agreed that he will not be back with the club until further notice.
Noah left the team last week after a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. He’s already missed a pair of games this week.
The veteran center hasn’t reclaimed a rotation spot after missing the start of the season while serving the remainder of a 20-game suspension. That suspension began last season for violating terms of the anti-drug agreement.
The Knicks could try to find a trade for him before next Thursday’s deadline. However, a deal will be nearly impossible to find because he has two more seasons remaining on the $72-million contract he signed in the summer of 2016, a contract considered one of the worst in the NBA.
Thursday night the Nuggets won in dramatic fashion, a Gary Harris game-winner at the buzzer. (Which the NBA said in the two-minute report was legal, Nikola Jokic “shuffles his feet, but does not leave the designated throw-in spot..within one step of his original position in either direction” and he got the pass off in 5.1 seconds.)
Celebrating after the make, one drunk boisterous Nuggets fan went on to the court and got in Russell Westbrook‘s face as he tried to leave the floor. So Westbrook shoved him.
The NBA reviewed the incident but ultimately decided against punishment for Westbrook, as there was no aggression or engagement from the reigning MVP toward the fan. Unlike other player/fan interactions that have produced fines — like Stephen Curry throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd or Rodney Hood knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand while exiting the court — Westbrook didn’t step outside the playing floor to interact with the fan.
That is exactly the correct call by the NBA. Players can’t go into the stands to challenge fans, but conversely, fans can’t come on to the court. That’s the player’s space, and Westbrook was well within his rights even if he initiated the contact.
As for that fan, I hope he enjoyed his last Nuggets’ game in person.
Regarding the fan who got in Russell Westbrook's space yesterday. Source tells ESPN that following the incident arena security removed him from the court. Law enforcement issued a summons and complaint for trespass and he's been banned from games. https://t.co/EFqtWxstNw
Love broke the fifth metacarpal Tuesday night in the first quarter of a loss at Detroit. Following consultation at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, the team’s medical staff decided Love can recover without an operation.
Love’s injury is yet another obstacle for the Cavs, who went 6-8 during a bumpy January that included several blowout losses and some finger-pointing between teammates.
The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in his fourth season with Cleveland.
With Love out, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue started forward Jae Crowder on Wednesday against Miami. Last week, Lue moved Crowder into the second unit and started Tristan Thompson at center with Love moving back to power forward.
Love has been replaced on the All-Star team by Heat guard Goran Dragic.
LeBron James averaged 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the 2014 NBA Finals. He shot 57.1% from the field, including 51.9% on 3-pointers.
But his Heat lost in five games to the Spurs. The next month, LeBron signed with the Cavaliers.
Dan Le Batard on ESPN:
Final season with the Heat, LeBron James, the Heat organization believed, knew he was leaving and checked out on the Finals. It looked like he was trying. The stat sheet looked like he was trying. But the Miami Heat believed that he checked out and was no longer trying.
I trust that members of the Heat organization believe this. Le Batard is well-connected in South Florida. There’s also clearly resentment in Miami toward LeBron for leaving, especially by Pat Riley.
But this is incredibly unfair by the Heat.
For most of the series, I believed LeBron deserved to win Finals MVP. It wasn’t until Game 5 Kawhi Leonard – the actual winner – surpassed LeBron to me. Even then, LeBron had a case.
He and his teammates just ran out of gas. This was an aging roster with many of its players on their fourth straight long playoff run. LeBron might argue the Heat’s thriftiness left too much on his shoulders. He infamously left Game 1 with cramps.
I can’t know what was in LeBron’s mind during the 2014 NBA Finals. But he kept a fading supporting cast competitive with an excellent opponent. If he can do that without trying, more power to him.
Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon out 6-8 weeks with partially torn left quadricep tendon
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to make a push to secure their spot in the playoffs — they are currently the seven seed in the East, just three games ahead of the Pistons as the nine seed (and Detroit just added Blake Griffin, they want to get in the dance).
The Bucks are going to have to do it without a key rotation player, Malcolm Brogdon.
Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Minnesota.
An MRI revealed a partially torn left quadricep tendon that is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. https://t.co/b60c4B6VZl
That has the reigning Rookie of the Year back a couple of weeks before the playoffs start if this heals as expected. This is an injury to the same tendon that Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with in San Antonio.
It happened innocently enough on a non-contact play.
Bucks Malcolm Brogdon leaves game after suffering non-contact injury during fastbreak layup, says he "heard something pop" pic.twitter.com/mM4J3MB2ja
Brogdon is averaging 13.3 points per game for the Bucks, currently starting while Eric Bledsoe has been out a couple of games, and playing 31 minutes a game in the last 10. Expect to see a lot more Matthew Dellavedova in the short term.
Now, can we stop with all the NBA injuries for a while, please? Thanks.