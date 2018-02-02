Cavaliers: Kevin Love avoids surgery, still out two months with broken hand

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss two months with a broken left hand, but he does not need surgery.

Love broke the fifth metacarpal Tuesday night in the first quarter of a loss at Detroit. Following consultation at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, the team’s medical staff decided Love can recover without an operation.

Love’s injury is yet another obstacle for the Cavs, who went 6-8 during a bumpy January that included several blowout losses and some finger-pointing between teammates.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in his fourth season with Cleveland.

With Love out, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue started forward Jae Crowder on Wednesday against Miami. Last week, Lue moved Crowder into the second unit and started Tristan Thompson at center with Love moving back to power forward.

Love has been replaced on the All-Star team by Heat guard Goran Dragic.