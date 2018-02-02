Asked about Instagram post, LeBron James: ‘When I say cryptic, s—, it’s on Twitter’

NEW YORK (AP) Joakim Noah‘s absence from the New York Knicks will continue indefinitely.
A team official says Friday that Noah and the Knicks have mutually agreed that he will not be back with the club until further notice.
Noah left the team last week after a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. He’s already missed a pair of games this week.
The veteran center hasn’t reclaimed a rotation spot after missing the start of the season while serving the remainder of a 20-game suspension. That suspension began last season for violating terms of the anti-drug agreement.
The Knicks could try to find a trade for him before next Thursday’s deadline. However, a deal will be nearly impossible to find because he has two more seasons remaining on the $72-million contract he signed in the summer of 2016, a contract considered one of the worst in the NBA.
No discipline for Russell Westbrook for fan shove; fan now banned from games
Thursday night the Nuggets won in dramatic fashion, a Gary Harris game-winner at the buzzer. (Which the NBA said in the two-minute report was legal, Nikola Jokic “shuffles his feet, but does not leave the designated throw-in spot..within one step of his original position in either direction” and he got the pass off in 5.1 seconds.)
Celebrating after the make, one drunk boisterous Nuggets fan went on to the court and got in Russell Westbrook‘s face as he tried to leave the floor. So Westbrook shoved him.
The NBA reviewed the incident but ultimately decided against punishment for Westbrook, as there was no aggression or engagement from the reigning MVP toward the fan. Unlike other player/fan interactions that have produced fines — like Stephen Curry throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd or Rodney Hood knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand while exiting the court — Westbrook didn’t step outside the playing floor to interact with the fan.
That is exactly the correct call by the NBA. Players can’t go into the stands to challenge fans, but conversely, fans can’t come on to the court. That’s the player’s space, and Westbrook was well within his rights even if he initiated the contact.
As for that fan, I hope he enjoyed his last Nuggets’ game in person.
Regarding the fan who got in Russell Westbrook's space yesterday. Source tells ESPN that following the incident arena security removed him from the court. Law enforcement issued a summons and complaint for trespass and he's been banned from games. https://t.co/EFqtWxstNw
Love broke the fifth metacarpal Tuesday night in the first quarter of a loss at Detroit. Following consultation at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, the team’s medical staff decided Love can recover without an operation.
Love’s injury is yet another obstacle for the Cavs, who went 6-8 during a bumpy January that included several blowout losses and some finger-pointing between teammates.
The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in his fourth season with Cleveland.
With Love out, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue started forward Jae Crowder on Wednesday against Miami. Last week, Lue moved Crowder into the second unit and started Tristan Thompson at center with Love moving back to power forward.
Love has been replaced on the All-Star team by Heat guard Goran Dragic.