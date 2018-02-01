Reports: After buyout, Greg Monroe leaning heavily toward Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins went down for the season, but New Orleans is not throwing in the towel on the playoffs.

First, they traded for Nikola Mirotic, agreeing to pick up his $12.5 million option for next season, and in doing so moved Omer Asik, Tony Allen, and Jameer Nelson. That freed up a roster spot in New Orleans

Enter Greg Monroe. The former Bucks and Suns center was bought out in Phoenix and will be a free agent. Monroe’s also a New Orleans native and the Pelicans could use a big man, so cue the reports.

There is strong early, mutual interest between the Pelican and Greg Monroe, source tells @YahooSports. Monroe is a New Orleans native and Pels can offer significant playing time with Cousins out. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 1, 2018

Pelicans gathering momentum in pursuit of Greg Monroe, including coach Alvin Gentry calling him to lay out chance to be starting center with Cousins' injury. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/kUlshNRdRI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

The buzz around the league is this is all but a done deal.

I don’t know how much Monroe helps the Pelicans in the postseason, but he might help get them there and he’s as good a pickup as they can make this time of the season. Monroe can provide some scoring inside, either starting alongside Anthony Davis so he doesn’t have to play the five (AD prefers to play the four) or with the second unit. Monroe doesn’t provide any floor spacing or great defense, but for a team looking to fill in minutes along the front line with a solid player, he has a role.