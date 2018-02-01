Getty Images

Reports: After buyout, Greg Monroe leaning heavily toward Pelicans

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2018, 6:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

DeMarcus Cousins went down for the season, but New Orleans is not throwing in the towel on the playoffs.

First, they traded for Nikola Mirotic, agreeing to pick up his $12.5 million option for next season, and in doing so moved Omer Asik, Tony Allen, and Jameer Nelson. That freed up a roster spot in New Orleans

Enter Greg Monroe. The former Bucks and Suns center was bought out in Phoenix and will be a free agent. Monroe’s also a New Orleans native and the Pelicans could use a big man, so cue the reports.

The buzz around the league is this is all but a done deal.

I don’t know how much Monroe helps the Pelicans in the postseason, but he might help get them there and he’s as good a pickup as they can make this time of the season. Monroe can provide some scoring inside, either starting alongside Anthony Davis so he doesn’t have to play the five (AD prefers to play the four) or with the second unit. Monroe doesn’t provide any floor spacing or great defense, but for a team looking to fill in minutes along the front line with a solid player, he has a role.

Kevin Durant calls rumors around LeBron, Warriors “bulls***”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
1 Comment

Our own Dan Feldman ran the numbers and there are a couple of ways LeBron James could come to the Golden State Warriors next season:

1) LeBron opts out of the $35.6 million he is owed next season and signs with the Warriors for the veteran minimum. That’s not happening. LeBron has said as much.

2) The Warriors trade one of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, or Klay Thompson — almost certainly Thompson — plus Andre Iguodala and others back to Cleveland (after LeBron opts in); or the Warriors trade two of those big three somewhere else in a deal that clears the cap space. That is not happening, either (I’d go at 99.6% chance this is laughed out of the Warriors front office).

Which is why I tend to agree with Kevin Durant when he was asked about the rumor.

Durant did describe the idea as fertilizer from a male cow, and he’s right, but he provided some conditions on that as he continued to speak.

“In this league, just like a couple years ago, me coming here, nobody would have thought that. It’s part of me as a basketball player that’s just like, let’s just worry about basketball. Then on the other side, we know this is a business as well.”

LeBron in Golden State is not happening next summer.

LeBron in Houston…. stay tuned.

 

Report: Warriors discussed chasing LeBron James in 2016 free agency

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
1 Comment

The Warriors beating the Thunder, losing the Cavaliers, signing Stephen Curry to a cheap contract extension years prior and seeing a massively escalating, unsmoothed salary cap all conspired to allow Golden State to sign Kevin Durant in 2016.

But the Warriors could have used their flexibility to pursue an even bigger free agent that year – LeBron James.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Of course the Warriors discussed it. They at least discuss pursuing every star. It’s what smart, ambitious teams do.

But Golden State was wise to focus on Durant, who was far more attainable. LeBron wasn’t leaving the Cavaliers after delivering Cleveland its first championship in decades. That would have tarnished a legacy-defining victory. And it’s not as if Durant is a big downgrade.

Maybe the Warriors could unite both next summer. LeBron is reportedly willing to meet with Golden State if it clears max cap space.

I still think that rumor is mostly about LeBron trying to pressure the Cavs into doing more to win this season. But this revelation about 2016 at least slightly hints the Warriors would be open to it, though it’s important to remember there’s a huge difference between shedding Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut rather than Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to clear cap space.

Lou Williams on two girlfriends: ‘More players do that than you know. I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song’

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2018, 3:38 PM EST
9 Comments

Lou Williams has developed into a very nice NBA player, and the Clippers guard even earned serious All-Star consideration this season.

But he’s still better known in many circles for simultaneously having two girlfriends who knew about each other and even shared time together with Williams – a fact immortalized in Drake’s “6 Man,” which opens:

Boomin’ out in South Gwinnett like Lou Will
6 man like Lou Will, 2 girls and they get along like I’m… (Louuuu)
Like I’m Lou Will, I just got the new deal

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated

Life after Rece and Ashley would never be the same. “I hear about it every day,” Williams laughs. “Every single day. More players do that than you know. I was just the first person to have it mentioned on a song.” Williams is still seeing Rece, but is just friends with Ashley, dishing news that will undoubtedly level the league.

The NBA, ladies and gentlemen.

Goran Dragic replaces Kevin Love in All-Star game

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2018, 2:38 PM EST
3 Comments

The Heat (29-22) were the NBA’s best team without an All-Star.

That non-problem has been remedied.

Goran Dragic will replace injured Kevin Love in the All-Star game.

NBA release:

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love on Team LeBron in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

According to NBA rules, when an All-Star is unable to participate, the commissioner shall choose a replacement from the same conference as the player who is being replaced.  Love and Dragic both play for Eastern Conference teams.  Dragic received the most voting points from NBA head coaches among Eastern Conference players who were not selected as reserves or already named as an injury replacement.

This is Dragic’s first All-Star appearance and a nice honor for someone who has been borderline deserving for so long.

But the Hornets’ Kemba Walker deserved this spot.

He’s just the better player, and he’s proving it this season. Per team possession, Walker shoots more often and more efficiently and assists more often while turning the ball over less. In these two pairs of tradeoff stats so important to point guards, Walker leads in every category.

Dragic was selected due to his team’s success. Miami is far better than 21-29 Charlotte.

But the Hornets outscore opponents by 5.8 points per 100 possessions with Walker on the court. The Heat get outscored by 3.7 points per 100 possessions when Dragic plays.

Charlotte’s poor record is due almost entirely to what happens in the brief periods Walker rests. Miami definitely isn’t winning despite Dragic, but the Heat’s depth shines. It’s absurd to reward or punish a player individually for how his team performs while he sits.

There should be nothing wrong with acknowledging Miami is winning with a team full of sub-stars and quality coaching. Heck, it should be celebrated.

Just not in the All-Star game when a better choice was available.