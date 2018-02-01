AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Report: LeBron James would meet with Warriors if they clear max cap space

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2018, 3:17 AM EST
LeBron James‘ agent, Rich Paul, said the most important thing for LeBron should be winning. Somewhat in jest, I noted, if LeBron were only about winning, he’d sign a minimum contract with the Warriors.

Well…

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

If the Golden State Warriors can create a max salary slot this offseason, the defending NBA champions could position themselves to secure a meeting with LeBron James, league sources told ESPN.

Out of respect for the Warriors’ winning culture, James would listen if Golden State explored ways to clear the necessary cap space, sources said.

Even Golden State stripping its roster to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and convincing Kevin Durant to opt out and re-sign for the room exception – hey, he took a discount before – wouldn’t leave a max slot for LeBron. The Warriors would have to trade Thompson or Green. If the salary cap comes in slightly lower than projected, they might have to trade both.

A sign-and-trade would open more possibilities, but carry significant complications. Any team receiving a player in a sign-and-trade would be hard-capped next season at slightly more than $6 million above the luxury-tax line. That’s no easy fit for Golden State’s massive payroll, especially if it includes LeBron.

LeBron could opt in on condition of a trade, a la Chris Paul last offseason. LeBron’s option-year salary ($35,607,968) is actually slightly higher than his projected max salary in free agency ($35,350,000), though that won’t be determined until the salary cap is set next summer. But that’d mean LeBron goes to Golden State only after backchannel conversations, not being pitched in a formal meeting. If LeBron went to the Warriors that way, tampering accusations would reach unparalleled levels.

Would Cleveland even participate in a sign-and-trade or opt-in-and-trade? Getting Thompson or Green, likely along with Andre Iguodala, would be tempting. Green’s and Dan Gilbert’s Michigan State connections could sway the Cavaliers owner. On the other hand, based on his history and business relationship, Green is probably already recruiting LeBron to the Warriors. It could be tough to send out Green and attract LeBron.

Most likely, though, this is just fantasy.

The Warriors are an all-time great team that lured Durant. They probably wouldn’t want to break that up for LeBron, who’s older than their core players.

LeBron probably doesn’t want to be viewed historically in the same light Durant commonly is now, someone who couldn’t beat ’em so he joined ’em. LeBron’s ego matters. That’s why the max-salary demand remains intact.

So, why do these rumors come out? I believe it’s because LeBron wants to apply pressure to Cleveland. He’s trying to win a title this year, but he clearly doesn’t see everyone in the organization as sharing his commitment.

See the Cavs’ reluctance to trade the Nets pick, which unequivocally can’t help them win this year. The player(s) it’d fetch in a trade might.

The Cavaliers’ solution to this stalemate is to ask LeBron to commit long-term, which he’s not willing to do. His apparent solution is to leak that he could sign with the Lakers or now, with Los Angeles losing steam, the Warriors. The implicit message to Cleveland: Don’t take me for granted.

I can’t rule out LeBron signing with Golden State. At one point, his return to Cleveland seemed far-fetched.

But this seems to be about hyping a technically true sentiment – why not listen to the Warriors, which is all this report said LeBron would do? – in order to serve a larger agenda. That doesn’t make LeBron-to-Golden State itself a serious consideration to anyone involved.

C.J. McCollum scores 50, sits entire fourth quarter

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2018, 12:52 AM EST
C.J. McCollum scored 50 points.

And then the third quarter ended.

McCollum didn’t return to the Trail Blazers’ 124-108 win over the Bulls on Wednesday. His 28-point first quarter long ago turned the game into a rout.

Shooting 12-of-16 on 2-pointers, 6-of-9 on 3-pointers and 8-of-8 on free throws, McCollum was incredibly efficient. It didn’t take long to make his outing historic.

McCollum played just 29:16. Only Klay Thompson (60 points in 29:03) played less in a 50-point game in Basketball-Reference‘s database, which dates back to the 1983-84 season.

Here are the fewest minutes played in 50-point games since then:

Report: Greg Monroe agrees to buyout with Suns

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
The Bucks sent Greg Monroe‘s expiring contract to the Suns to facilitate the Eric Bledsoe trade.

Unfortunately, Monroe the basketball player also had to go to Phoenix.

Fortunately, he’s getting freed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Suns (17-34) are freefalling toward a high draft pick. They have no use for the 27-year-old Monroe, who can help a team ready to win now.

Monroe is a polished interior scorer and good rebounder. He’s an underwhelming defender, but guards well enough when locked in.

Not many teams need a center. On the other hand, Monroe is far better than most post-buyout free agents.

At one point, the Celtics looked like an obvious fit. But Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis have outperformed expectations, and it gets easier every year for Al Horford to play center as the NBA gets smaller. Still, Monroe would add a strong offensive option, and Boston could use the $8,406,000 Gordon Hayward Disabled Player Exception to separate itself from other suitors.

The timing of the buyout is curious. The Suns have nearly $9 million in cap room. So, it’s unlikely they’d need Monroe’s $17,884,176 salary to facilitate a trade before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. But why not wait another week to buy him out just in case?

Monroe is due $7,072,838 the rest of the season. Maybe he relinquished a little more of that now than he would have Feb. 9. The Celtics could also use the Hayward DPE to trade for a player in the final year of his contract, and if Monroe believes Boston would sign him, perhaps he didn’t want to risk a trade undermining that plan.

Knicks: Ron Baker out indefinitely with dislocated shoulder and torn labrum

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
Knicks guard Ron Baker broke his face when Anthony Davis dunked on him earlier this season.

And the hits just keep coming for Baker.

Knicks:

Baker is a fringe rotation player on a team with only a longshot of competing for the playoffs. New York will be fine – at least no less fine – without him.

But this just makes it even more likely Baker opts into the final year of his relatively expensive contract next offseason.