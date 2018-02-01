Paul George, Eric Gordon, Klay Thompson lead 2018 3-point contest

One of the more straightforward contests at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend has one of the more interesting lineups we’re going to see.

While the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest has just four contestants, the 2018 Three-Point Contest will host a slate of players including Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Wayne Ellington, Paul George, Tobias Harris, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Klay Thompson.

Eric Gordon is the returning champion from 2017, having beat Kyrie Irving. Gordon will have to fend off everyone from guards to power forwards in this season’s version of the high-scoring contest.

Here are the rules, per the NBA:

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points. The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.

Perhaps the oddest part of the whole night will be the fact that Gordon has the lowest 3-point percentage of the whole group. The Rockets wing is shooting 33.6 percent from the year, four percent worse than the next lowest contestant in Beal.

Could he repeat? The 3-point shootout is typically my favorite event of the weekend, so I’ll be looking forward to watching if Gordon can repeat.