Malcolm Brodgon leaves game in cast, was seen saying he felt a pop (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 1, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
Non-contact injuries are always the hardest to speculate on as they seem to have a high level of variance. Guys can come walking back out, or have suffered the worst injuries of their career.

Hopefully that’s not what’s happened to Milwaukee Bucks second-year man Malcolm Brogdon.

Early in the second quarter on Thursday night, the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year took a fall on a breakaway score that left him on the ground and trainers attending to him.

Brogdon could be seen rolling on the ground and several apparently saw him mouthing to trainers that he heard something in his leg pop.

We still don’t have any kind of confirmation from the Bucks themselves on Brogdon’s prognosis. Obviously him leaving the stadium in a cast isn’t the best news. The team plays Friday at home against the New York Knicks.

Minnesota beat Milwaukee, 108-89.

Kyle Lowry misses late free throws as Wizards beat Raptors

Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 12:45 AM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors 122-119 on Thursday night.

The Wizards had eight players score in double figures in their third straight win without All-Star John Wall, who had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday. Otto Porter Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds in his first double-double since early December, and Markieff Morris scored 15 points – including five straight in a stretch that gave Washington the lead for good.

Kyle Lowry scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, but missed two late free throws. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors, who lost for the first time in eight regular-season trips to Washington.

Morris capped a 9-0 run by hitting a pair of free throws and then a baseline 3-pointer off Porter’s feed to put Washington up 115-110. From there, the Wizards hit seven of their last eight foul shots.

Lowry hit a spinning runner to cut it to 118-116 with 11.6 seconds left, but couldn’t convert the three-point play. Then with 3 seconds left and Toronto down 120-118, Lowry reached a loose ball off Washington’s inbounds and got fouled, but missed the first of two foul shots.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F/G C.J. Miles (sore right knee) missed his second straight game. … G Fred VanFleet did not play due to personal reasons. … C Jonas Valanciunas is 5 for 6 from 3-point range over his last four games. He went 2 for 2 twice in the first two games with multiple 3s in his career.

Wizards: Beal’s first half was the first of his career without a made field goal. … G Jodie Meeks scored each of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, posting double digits for the first time since Dec. 29. … Tomas Satoransky started his third straight game at point guard in Wall’s absence, a stretch that equaled his previous career starts total. … Coach Scott Brooks received a technical foul moments after the halftime buzzer.

SHARED LOSS

Former Washington and Toronto G Rasual Butler was honored with a pregame moment of silence. Butler and his wife died in a single-automobile accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. He was 38.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Start a four-game homestand Friday against Portland.

Wizards: Play six of their next seven on the road, beginning in Orlando on Saturday.

This version corrects to Bradley Beal scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half.

Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid will battle in 2018 NBA Skills Challenge

By Dane CarbaughFeb 1, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Kristaps Porzingis was the winner of last season’s NBA Skills Challenge, and now he has some stiff competition in the upcoming contest.

On Thursday the NBA announced the players that would be taking part in the wacky skills challenge that has hit a bit of a streak now that they’ve decided to get more big men involved in dribbling, passing, and shooting skills.

The stars involved include 2017 champ Kristaps Porzingis along with Spencer Dinwiddie, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, and Lou Williams.

Here are the rules of the skills challenge, per the NBA:

Two players compete simultaneously on identical courses and the fastest finisher reaches the next round. In the first round, the eight players are paired to participate in four head-to-head competitions. The four winners advance to the second round, where two more head-to-head showdowns determine the two finalists.

It should be interesting to see these players go head-to-head, and not just because of the potential size differences. Having Markkannen in there as a rookie — as good a season as he’s having — against other crafty guys like Embiid will be interesting to watch.

Donovan Mitchell is probably the leader for the Rookie of the Year award and it might be nice for Utah Jazz fans to see him add a little hardware to the trophy case in Salt Lake City.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of the Nikola Mirotic to Pelicans trade 

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
Nikola Mirotic was going to get moved at the trade deadline, the only questions were where, and would the Bulls get the first round pick they wanted?

Yes, they did — from a Pelicans team desperate to make the playoffs, battling a major injury and who needs both shooting and more big men. The Mirotic trade to the Big Easy was put together on Thursday and will be official soon.

As a reminder of how this trade shakes out:

Chicago receives: Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson, a 2018 first-round pick (with a Nos. 1-5 protection this year, so it conveys unless the Pelicans miss the playoffs then land in the top three in the lottery) and the right to swap second-rounders with the Pelicans in 2021.

New Orleans receives: Nikola Mirotic and the Pelicans’ own 2018 second-round pick (New Orleans traded it to Chicago in the Quincy Pondexter salary dump last summer).

So how did everyone do in this deal? Let’s break it down Clint Eastwood style with The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

The Good: Nikola Mirotic. He got what he wanted most — the Pelicans agreed to pick up his $12.5 million contract option for next season. Yes, Mirotic wanted to get out of Chicago after the “Bobby Portis broke his face with a punch” incident (although the fallout from that seemed to have mellowed out), and yes he wanted the opportunity to show off his skills, but mostly he wanted the cash. It’s always about the money.

That said, he’s going to get a chance to shine in New Orleans and really help a team trying to hold on to a playoff spot. If the Pelicans sign Greg Monroe (bought out by the Suns) as expected, Mirotic will be the third big, the first off the bench, and they are going to lean on him to create looks and get shots with the second unit. Mirotic is not going to finish the season shooting 42.9 percent from three, that’s already started to slow down, but he can score the rock inside and out, and the Pelicans can use that with DeMarcus Cousins sitting in street clothes and a cast. (Alvin Gentry did a great job of staggering Anthony Davis and Cousins, now that second unit needs the boost.) Plus it means less Darius Miller at the four, which is a good thing.

What’s more, Mirotic may be the perfect guy at the four when Anthony Davis is at the five. That’s why we get to the next “good” part of this trade.

The Good: The New Orleans Pelicans (mostly). New Orleans prioritized making the playoffs this season (read: Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps like their jobs), and since Cousins went down with a torn Achilles the Pelicans have lost to the Clippers and at home to the Kings. It felt like they were about to spiral, but this move (and likely signing of Monroe) likely helps them hold on to a postseason berth.

The Pelicans are not as good as they were with Cousins — and they are locked into playing Mirotic next season — but they will be good enough (considering the Clippers probably take a step back). Also, having Mirotic on the roster next season is some insurance in case Cousins does leave via free agency (most people think he stays, but you never know).

Here may be the best part of the Mirotic trade: We can finally see some Pelicans’ lineups with Anthony Davis at the five and actual shooting around him. How about this lineup: Davis, Mirotic, E'Twaun Moore, Jrue Holiday, and Darius Miller. That lineup has potential. (I just hope Gentry doesn’t screw it up and put Rondo in rather than Miller.)

The only downsides here for the Pelicans are giving up that first-round pick, and adding $1.2 million more in salary to the books next season (that’s how much more Mirotic will make compared to Asik). The Pelicans will be flirting with the luxury tax next season, the advantage is Mirotic will be a contributor to the team on the court, unlike Asik.

The Good: The Bulls “effort” to get a high draft pick. The Bulls will not use the word “tank,” but they should be closer to the bottom of the standings than they are. Chicago started poorly this season but has played well of late (gone 15-13 in their last 28) and if the draft lottery were today it would be seeded sixth (a 6.3 percent chance at the top spot and a 21.4 percent chance of landing in the top three). With this move the Bulls should lose a little more, and stand a better chance of sliding behind the Suns out West and maybe other teams to improve their lottery (and ultimately draft) position.

The Bad: The rest of this deal for Chicago. The Bulls did land the Pelicans first-round draft pick (likely in the high teens somewhere), and that has some value (as long as they learned their Jordan Bell lesson and don’t sell it). But to do that they gave up a strong trade asset in Mirotic, took on salary almost up to what Mirotic would have made had they had just picked up his option, and did they need to give the Pelicans their second-round pick back?

I don’t hate this deal, it’s not selling the Jordan Bell pick bad (or giving up the No. 16 pick in the Jimmy Butler deal), but it’s not great.

The Bad: Anyone who thought the Pelicans would try to trade Anthony Davis this summer. Most non-crazy Celtics fans realized that if New Orleans comes to the realization it has to move Davis or lose him, they won’t do it until the summer of 2019. Go ahead and try to rationalize the “they will get more for him now” arguments if you want, but the reality in New Orleans is far more straightforward: They are not going to see a player like Davis come through for a long time so they need to do everything they can to keep him. Davis isn’t just a No. 1 pick, he’s a top-five NBA player who brings it on both ends, a first-team All-NBA level player, and he is just entering his prime. You don’t trade a guy like that unless you have to.

The Pelicans are going to try to make this all work. Maybe it doesn’t and Danny Ainge can swoop in from the vulture’s perch he’s sitting on and pick the carcass clean, but that’s not happening for more than a year.

The Ugly: The playoff dreams of the Utah Jazz. It was going to be a longshot for the Jazz to make the postseason anyway, they probably need to go at least 21-9 or better the rest of the way to make the cut. However, with the Cousins injury and the Blake Griffin trade from the Clippers, it may have felt in Salt Lake City like the door to the postseason was opening a crack.

This trade to get Mirotic to New Orleans pretty much slams that door shut. It will stop the bleeding in the Big Easy. Sorry Jazz fans, hopefully next year the core can just stay healthy.

Paul George, Eric Gordon, Klay Thompson lead 2018 3-point contest

By Dane CarbaughFeb 1, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
One of the more straightforward contests at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend has one of the more interesting lineups we’re going to see.

While the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest has just four contestants, the 2018 Three-Point Contest will host a slate of players including Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Wayne Ellington, Paul George, Tobias Harris, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Klay Thompson.

Eric Gordon is the returning champion from 2017, having beat Kyrie Irving. Gordon will have to fend off everyone from guards to power forwards in this season’s version of the high-scoring contest.

Here are the rules, per the NBA:

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points.

The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.

Perhaps the oddest part of the whole night will be the fact that Gordon has the lowest 3-point percentage of the whole group. The Rockets wing is shooting 33.6 percent from the year, four percent worse than the next lowest contestant in Beal.

Could he repeat? The 3-point shootout is typically my favorite event of the weekend, so I’ll be looking forward to watching if Gordon can repeat.