Dennis Smith Jr., Aaron Gordon headline 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

The 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most-anticipated events on All-Star Weekend, and this year we’ll have a returning runner-up trying to fend off some of the league’s best dunkers.
On Thursday the league announced that 2016 second place finisher Aaron Gordon will go up against Victor Oladipo, Dennis Smith Jr., and Larry Nance Jr.
That’s a small field of contestants, but no doubt the league is trying to cut back on downtime as fans have lagged in anticipation of the once-heralded event over the years.
Per the NBA, here are the rules:
In the two-round event, participants can perform any dunk they choose. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30.
All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the champion.
Although 2017 might have been forgettable (Glenn Robinson III won), we did see one of the best dunk contests we’ve seen in years in 2016 as Zach LaVine and Gordon went head-to-head. LaVine came out on top thanks to three straight perfect scores. The Chicago Bulls guard just returned to action from injury and so it makes sense the two-time winner won’t be back to try to block Gordon once again.
Meanwhile, Smith Jr. is one of the league’s best two-footed leapers, Oladipo is incredibly athletic, and Nance Jr. is an incredible in-game dunker.
Saturday has some serious potential, y’all.
One of the more straightforward contests at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend has one of the more interesting lineups we’re going to see.
While the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest has just four contestants, the 2018 Three-Point Contest will host a slate of players including Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Wayne Ellington, Paul George, Tobias Harris, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Klay Thompson.
Eric Gordon is the returning champion from 2017, having beat Kyrie Irving. Gordon will have to fend off everyone from guards to power forwards in this season’s version of the high-scoring contest.
Here are the rules, per the NBA:
The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points.
The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.
Perhaps the oddest part of the whole night will be the fact that Gordon has the lowest 3-point percentage of the whole group. The Rockets wing is shooting 33.6 percent from the year, four percent worse than the next lowest contestant in Beal.
Could he repeat? The 3-point shootout is typically my favorite event of the weekend, so I’ll be looking forward to watching if Gordon can repeat.
DeMarcus Cousins went down for the season, but New Orleans is not throwing in the towel on the playoffs.
First, they traded for Nikola Mirotic, agreeing to pick up his $12.5 million option for next season, and in doing so moved Omer Asik, Tony Allen, and Jameer Nelson. That freed up a roster spot in New Orleans
Enter Greg Monroe. The former Bucks and Suns center was bought out in Phoenix and will be a free agent. Monroe’s also a New Orleans native and the Pelicans could use a big man, so cue the reports.
The buzz around the league is this is all but a done deal.
I don’t know how much Monroe helps the Pelicans in the postseason, but he might help get them there and he’s as good a pickup as they can make this time of the season. Monroe can provide some scoring inside, either starting alongside Anthony Davis so he doesn’t have to play the five (AD prefers to play the four) or with the second unit. Monroe doesn’t provide any floor spacing or great defense, but for a team looking to fill in minutes along the front line with a solid player, he has a role.
Our own Dan Feldman ran the numbers and there are a couple of ways LeBron James could come to the Golden State Warriors next season:
1) LeBron opts out of the $35.6 million he is owed next season and signs with the Warriors for the veteran minimum. That’s not happening. LeBron has said as much.
2) The Warriors trade one of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, or Klay Thompson — almost certainly Thompson — plus Andre Iguodala and others back to Cleveland (after LeBron opts in); or the Warriors trade two of those big three somewhere else in a deal that clears the cap space. That is not happening, either (I’d go at 99.6% chance this is laughed out of the Warriors front office).
Which is why I tend to agree with Kevin Durant when he was asked about the rumor.
Durant did describe the idea as fertilizer from a male cow, and he’s right, but he provided some conditions on that as he continued to speak.
“In this league, just like a couple years ago, me coming here, nobody would have thought that. It’s part of me as a basketball player that’s just like, let’s just worry about basketball. Then on the other side, we know this is a business as well.”
LeBron in Golden State is not happening next summer.
LeBron in Houston…. stay tuned.
The Warriors beating the Thunder, losing the Cavaliers, signing Stephen Curry to a cheap contract extension years prior and seeing a massively escalating, unsmoothed salary cap all conspired to allow Golden State to sign Kevin Durant in 2016.
But the Warriors could have used their flexibility to pursue an even bigger free agent that year – LeBron James.
Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:
Of course the Warriors discussed it. They at least discuss pursuing every star. It’s what smart, ambitious teams do.
But Golden State was wise to focus on Durant, who was far more attainable. LeBron wasn’t leaving the Cavaliers after delivering Cleveland its first championship in decades. That would have tarnished a legacy-defining victory. And it’s not as if Durant is a big downgrade.
Maybe the Warriors could unite both next summer. LeBron is reportedly willing to meet with Golden State if it clears max cap space.
I still think that rumor is mostly about LeBron trying to pressure the Cavs into doing more to win this season. But this revelation about 2016 at least slightly hints the Warriors would be open to it, though it’s important to remember there’s a huge difference between shedding Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut rather than Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to clear cap space.