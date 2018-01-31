Seriously, don’t watch this.
C.J. McCollum scores 50, sits entire fourth quarter
C.J. McCollum scored 50 points.
And then the third quarter ended.
McCollum didn’t return to the Trail Blazers’ 124-108 win over the Bulls on Wednesday. His 28-point first quarter long ago turned the game into a rout.
Shooting 12-of-16 on 2-pointers, 6-of-9 on 3-pointers and 8-of-8 on free throws, McCollum was incredibly efficient. It didn’t take long to make his outing historic.
McCollum played just 29:16. Only Klay Thompson (60 points in 29:03) played less in a 50-point game in Basketball-Reference‘s database, which dates back to the 1983-84 season.
Here are the fewest minutes played in 50-point games since then:
Report: Greg Monroe agrees to buyout with Suns
The Bucks sent Greg Monroe‘s expiring contract to the Suns to facilitate the Eric Bledsoe trade.
Unfortunately, Monroe the basketball player also had to go to Phoenix.
Fortunately, he’s getting freed.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Suns (17-34) are freefalling toward a high draft pick. They have no use for the 27-year-old Monroe, who can help a team ready to win now.
Monroe is a polished interior scorer and good rebounder. He’s an underwhelming defender, but guards well enough when locked in.
Not many teams need a center. On the other hand, Monroe is far better than most post-buyout free agents.
At one point, the Celtics looked like an obvious fit. But Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis have outperformed expectations, and it gets easier every year for Al Horford to play center as the NBA gets smaller. Still, Monroe would add a strong offensive option, and Boston could use the $8,406,000 Gordon Hayward Disabled Player Exception to separate itself from other suitors.
The timing of the buyout is curious. The Suns have nearly $9 million in cap room. So, it’s unlikely they’d need Monroe’s $17,884,176 salary to facilitate a trade before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. But why not wait another week to buy him out just in case?
Monroe is due $7,072,838 the rest of the season. Maybe he relinquished a little more of that now than he would have Feb. 9. The Celtics could also use the Hayward DPE to trade for a player in the final year of his contract, and if Monroe believes Boston would sign him, perhaps he didn’t want to risk a trade undermining that plan.
Knicks: Ron Baker out indefinitely with dislocated shoulder and torn labrum
Knicks guard Ron Baker broke his face when Anthony Davis dunked on him earlier this season.
And the hits just keep coming for Baker.
Knicks:
Baker is a fringe rotation player on a team with only a longshot of competing for the playoffs. New York will be fine – at least no less fine – without him.
But this just makes it even more likely Baker opts into the final year of his relatively expensive contract next offseason.
Rumor: Clippers called Thunder about Blake Griffin-Paul George trade
The Clippers reportedly offered Blake Griffin to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. That seemed like nothing more than a shot in the dark, but now that L.A. actually traded Griffin to the Pistons, it’s obvious the Clippers serious about exploring the market.
That apparently included asking the Thunder about swapping the Oklahoma native for Paul George.
They made calls to Oklahoma City for Paul George. I’m pretty sure that they made calls to Minnesota for players. So, they tried to get some bigger-name players. That just wasn’t happening.
This doesn’t mean the Clippers offered Griffin for George. In fact, that trade wouldn’t work straight up under salary-cap rules. The additional aspects could have swung a proposal – if discussions even got that far – in either’s teams favor.
Still, it’s interesting the Thunder didn’t trade for Griffin.
George is younger, and his 3-point shooting and defense make him an easy fit on any team, especially one with Russell Westbrook.
But George can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and though it sounds increasingly likely he’ll stay, he could leave Oklahoma City empty-handed. Griffin is locked up for the next three years then has a player option he’ll probably exercise – because he’s so expensive, another complication.
If George re-signs, the Thunder likely come out ahead. If not, they might revisit this trade discussion with regret.
The Clippers had to settle for a more balanced package (Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round pick and a second-round pick). None of those pieces have the singular ability of Paul, who’s from Southern California and might have been more likely to re-sign with the Clippers. Still, the Clippers found solid return for Griffin from Detroit.