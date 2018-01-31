Ricky Rubio’s double-double leads Jazz to thrashing of Warriors, 129-99

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored 23 points and handed out 11 assists as the Utah Jazz stunned the Golden State Warriors 129-99 on Tuesday night.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Warriors, who had won seven of eight before facing the Jazz. It was their largest loss of the season.

Utah now has a three-game win streak for just the third time this season.

Joe Ingles led a 3-point barrage by the Jazz that gave the team a 13-point lead at halftime that was extended to 18 at the end of the third quarter. The Aussie knocked down a career-high six triples, finished with 20 points and the Jazz shot 50.0 percent from behind the arc. Rubio continued his recent run of strong play and tied his season-high assists. Derrick Favors added 18 points and 10 rebounds while rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 20

The Jazz hit a season-high 58.2 percent of their shots from the field.

Rudy Gobert anchored a defense that cut off a lot of Golden State drives to the basket and the Warriors never put together one of those offensive runs that typically buries their opponents.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr seemed to wave the white flag with more than six minutes left in the game, pulling his starters.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 27 points and six rebounds while Kevin Durant finished with 17. Durant and Stephen Curry were a combined 1 for 12 from 3-point range.