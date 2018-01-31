Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Knicks: Ron Baker out indefinitely with dislocated shoulder and torn labrum

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2018, 9:42 PM EST
Knicks guard Ron Baker broke his face when Anthony Davis dunked on him earlier this season.

And the hits just keep coming for Baker.

Baker is a fringe rotation player on a team with only a longshot of competing for the playoffs. New York will be fine – at least no less fine – without him.

But this just makes it even more likely Baker opts into the final year of his relatively expensive contract next offseason.

Report: Greg Monroe agrees to buyout with Suns

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
The Bucks sent Greg Monroe‘s expiring contract to the Suns to facilitate the Eric Bledsoe trade.

Unfortunately, Monroe the basketball player also had to go to Phoenix.

Fortunately, he’s getting freed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Suns (17-34) are freefalling toward a high draft pick. They have no use for the 27-year-old Monroe, who can help a team ready to win now.

Monroe is a polished interior scorer and good rebounder. He’s an underwhelming defender, but guards well enough when locked in.

Not many teams need a center. On the other hand, Monroe is far better than most post-buyout free agents.

At one point, the Celtics looked like an obvious fit. But Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis have outperformed expectations, and it gets easier every year for Al Horford to play center as the NBA gets smaller. Still, Monroe would add a strong offensive option, and Boston could use the $8,406,000 Gordon Hayward Disabled Player Exception to separate itself from other suitors.

The timing of the buyout is curious. The Suns have nearly $9 million in cap room. So, it’s unlikely they’d need Monroe’s $17,884,176 salary to facilitate a trade before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. But why not wait another week to buy him out just in case?

Monroe is due $7,072,838 the rest of the season. Maybe he relinquished a little more of that now than he would have Feb. 9. The Celtics could also use the Hayward DPE to trade for a player in the final year of his contract, and if Monroe believes Boston would sign him, perhaps he didn’t want to risk a trade undermining that plan.

Rumor: Clippers called Thunder about Blake Griffin-Paul George trade

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2018, 8:43 PM EST
The Clippers reportedly offered Blake Griffin to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. That seemed like nothing more than a shot in the dark, but now that L.A. actually traded Griffin to the Pistons, it’s obvious the Clippers serious about exploring the market.

That apparently included asking the Thunder about swapping the Oklahoma native for Paul George.

Royce Young of ESPN:

They made calls to Oklahoma City for Paul George. I’m pretty sure that they made calls to Minnesota for players. So, they tried to get some bigger-name players. That just wasn’t happening.

This doesn’t mean the Clippers offered Griffin for George. In fact, that trade wouldn’t work straight up under salary-cap rules. The additional aspects could have swung a proposal – if discussions even got that far – in either’s teams favor.

Still, it’s interesting the Thunder didn’t trade for Griffin.

George is younger, and his 3-point shooting and defense make him an easy fit on any team, especially one with Russell Westbrook.

But George can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and though it sounds increasingly likely he’ll stay, he could leave Oklahoma City empty-handed. Griffin is locked up for the next three years then has a player option he’ll probably exercise – because he’s so expensive, another complication.

If George re-signs, the Thunder likely come out ahead. If not, they might revisit this trade discussion with regret.

The Clippers had to settle for a more balanced package (Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round pick and a second-round pick). None of those pieces have the singular ability of Paul, who’s from Southern California and might have been more likely to re-sign with the Clippers. Still, the Clippers found solid return for Griffin from Detroit.

Bulls sitting Nikola Mirotic, Grizzlies sitting Tyreke Evans in advance of trade deadline

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2018, 7:33 PM EST
The Bulls nearly traded Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans. The Grizzlies’ Tyreke Evans is also hot on the trade block.

That’s why neither will likely play again for his current team before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The primary reason to sit a player in this situation is avoiding injury. The Bulls and Grizzlies don’t want their player’s trade value getting undercut now.

But there’s also another reason to sit them, and it’s the same reason they’ll likely get traded: Mirotic and Evans are too good. Each player has helped his team win during a season it’d be better served losing and improving draft position. It’s too late for Chicago and Memphis to win meaningfully this season. They should build the future.

That starts with dealing Mirotic and Evans in trades that seem increasingly inevitable.

Blake Griffin: ‘I want to play to play for organization that wants me’

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2018, 6:33 PM EST
Last summer, the Clippers called Blake GriffinClipper royalty.” They courted him in free agency by raising an actual banner to the rafters, staging his future number-retirement ceremony. They then signed him to a five-year near-max contract. Already eight years in with L.A., he said he wanted to spend his entire career with the Clippers.

The union lasted just a few more months.

The Clippers shocked everyone by trading Griffin to the Pistons this week, a move allowable only because Griffin didn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract.

Actual no-trade clauses (as opposed to automatic veto rights based on being on a one-year contract with Bird Rights coming after it, like Nikola Mirotic has) are rare because the eligibility requirements – eight seasons in the NBA, four with the signing team – are so strict. But Griffin qualified.

Does he regret not securing a no-trade clause?

Griffin at his introductory press conference:

No. I want to play to play for an organization that wants me to play there, and clearly, this was an organization that wanted me to play here. Being stuck in a no-trade clause, it was something that was brought up, but it wasn’t something that we actually went about, obviously. This is where I want to be. This is a place that wants me, and that’s the type of organization I want to play for. I wouldn’t want to be stuck in a place that it wasn’t working.

Griffin is spinning a little to show positivity toward his new team, which definitely wants him.

A no-trade clause wouldn’t have banned the Clippers from trading him. He could have waived it for any trade, including this one with Detroit. Nothing would have stopped Griffin from deciding he was no longer wanted in L.A. and would be better off with the Pistons, as he now says is the case. Or he could have chosen to stay with the Clippers. It would have been his choice, even if the outcome would have been the same as reality.

But contracts are negotiated, and Griffin got plenty:

  • Near-max starting salary
  • Max annual raises
  • Five years guaranteed
  • Player option
  • Max 15% trade kicker

Securing a no-trade clause would have probably meant giving up something else. There’s no harm in having a no-trade clause, but if Griffin didn’t want to stay with the Clippers if they wanted to trade him, he was better off getting more favorable terms in other facets of the contract.