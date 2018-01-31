Getty Images

Kings’ coach Dave Joerger to return next week after dizzy spell

Jan 31, 2018
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger will resume his coaching duties within the next week after a medical evaluation determined that he is in fine health.

Joerger left two minutes into a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday after becoming lightheaded.

Joerger slapped his hands together after a non-call, took two steps toward midcourt and then turned toward his bench and dropped to one knee. He braced himself with one hand on the court and another on a staff member before rising with the help of assistant Elston Turner. He was evaluated and flew back to Sacramento on Monday to meet with team doctors.

Turner will coach the team until Joerger returns. After beating the Pelicans Tuesday night in New Orleans, the Kings return home for games over the weekend.

 

5 Up, 5 Down: At this rate, we won’t have any All-Stars left to play the game

Jan 31, 2018
5 Up, 5 Down is a biweekly column featuring the best and worst from the NBA.

How do we even start this week? There’s too much to cover, and I got snubbed from the All-Star Game yet again. Expect to see me send out many crying laugh emojis over Twitter as my compatriots get picked before me as replacements.

It seems like we’ve been trudging along toward the trade deadline since I ran out of candy from my stocking. Winter is typically like this where I live in the Pacific Northwest, but the experience has been worsened by the fact we’ve had extreme highs and extreme lows atypical for this part of the NBA season. I assume this is because the regular season heard us talking about how the offseason in the NBA is so much better and decided to do something about it. So without further ado.

5 Up

Blake Griffin got traded to Detroit, of all places

This is like a trade that happens between two teams you don’t control in NBA 2k around six years into a MyGM mode career. It’s weird, and insane, and would totally never happen in real life. But here we are, and Griffin is now a member of the Detroit Pistons. There’s lots of early talk about how this could be a path to mediocrity for Detroit and that it’s probably better than the alternative. I’d be OK with that. I’d just like this to avoid the most likely scenario, where an aging Griffin doesn’t play more than 60 games each year and it becomes very sad.

LeBron James isn’t likely to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. Perhaps the Pistons can shed some cap space and get LeBron to head to the Motor City? I’m just looking at all our options here in our new video game existence.

The Atlanta Hawks have Hot Sauce from And 1 Mixtape dropping fans

The Hawks have been doing this for some time and these videos just keep getting better and better. I know people like the Big 3 but maybe we should all just be getting back into And 1?

The Hawks have random fans try to guard Hot Sauce.

Joel Embiid: All-Star

Look, there was a time where it seemed likely that Embiid would never play enough games to give us a glimpse of what he could be. He was ripe to be another Greg Oden, so getting him into an All-Star Game was tantamount. He’s now there, and he deserves to be. This is one of the best things to happen, even if Philadelphia fans are slowly becoming obnoxious after years of ineptitude.

Whatever happened with that Nikola Mirotic trade

So by last count, the Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans thing fell through because he smartly didn’t want to give up some guaranteed money via a player option. That’s the right move, but the fun part is understanding that if newsbreakers were tweeting that the deal was getting done, it must have been some kind of late-game shock to have Mirotic refuse. He’s been just sitting there as the most obvious candidate for a trade for months, and we got so close to seeing him switch jerseys. This league, man.

David Blatt’s troll backfiring

A bunch of people on Twitter and in comment sections didn’t quite seem to understand the circumstances when former Cavaliers coach David Blatt opened his mouth and served himself up on a platter for the basketball world to see. Cleveland had just let an opponent score 148 points, and so Blatt — coaching an all-star game — decided to say on TV that he hoped his own team did not let that happen to them. His opponent then scored 151. Blatt’s comment, meanwhile, was unprovoked. It was also at an All-Star game, so Blatt knew the chances of being hoist by his own petard.

“It was at an all-star game, it didn’t count!”

Exactly. That was why it was so funny.

5 Down

Everyone is injured

Hide your wife, hide your kids, they’re injuring everybody out here. Just since I started this column Kevin Love decided to up and break his hand. He’s going to miss the All-Star Game. John Wall is getting knee surgery. DeMarcus Cousins is done for the year. If you were an NBA GM right now you’d be considering what brand of packing tape to buy so you could bubble wrap your franchise star up until March. Someone pause the game, open the menu, and turn injuries to OFF.

We didn’t get to watch the All-Star Game draft

Look, it’s understandable from the NBPA’s part that they’d like to protect the reputations and feelings of their players. It’s just that from a basketball fan perspective, that’s undeniably wack. Save for Joel Embiid, each one of these NBA All-Stars is making huge money in team salary alone. That’s not even counting endorsements. Like that gif of Woody Harrelson wiping his tears with money from “Zombie Land” any player getting selected last for the All-Star Game should have his feelings assuaged by millions of dollars. This is also why I never pay attention to the “X player is a TOUGH GUY MURAGHH” talk. Ok, so are they tough guys or are they too sensitive to get picked last in gym for the first time since 5th grade?

Plus, if they aren’t going to televise it, why even have a draft? Nobody is asking for the teams to get mixed up between conferences. That’s not the way the All-Star Game becomes more competitive or interesting. Who told the NBA that? Here I am, all worked up over the worst event during All-Star Weekend. Do we have any self-destructive Cavaliers news to calm me down?

The Cavaliers want NBA players to give them money

Cleveland reportedly had a deal fall through for George Hill because Hill wouldn’t agree to a potential buyout should LeBron James leave this summer. Good for Hill. As Dan pointed out earlier, this has happened before. Ty Lawson did this very thing when he went from Denver to Houston, losing $12 million in the process. If Cleveland doesn’t want to pay the price, they don’t get the spoils. Asking players to straight up give them back money they owe under contract is ridiculous.

The whole Kawhi Leonard fiasco

I don’t even know what to think about this one. I don’t put a lot of credence into the back-and-forth about Leonard wanting out of San Antonio. The first guy to say he wants off the Spurs was LaMarcus Aldridgea notoriously finicky star — and even then Gregg Popovich could convince him to stay. Leonard wanting to leave the guy who turned him into an NBA Finals MVP is crazy. Injuries and pain can aggravate your emotional state, but I just don’t buy it. Not yet. More concerning is that Leonard’s injuries are racking up and that he’s still not playing. Again, I’m not concerned for his long-term health just yet, but the fact that San Antonio could squander a Top 4 seed in the West if they don’t get him back would be a major blow as the Spurs’ championship window begins to finally close.

The All-Star Game winners get more money now (but it doesn’t matter)

The NBA upped the money to the winners of the All-Star Game by $50,000, and cut the losing money in half. First of all, this isn’t that much money to top-level stars. Joel Embiid would probably dig $100,000 but that’s only 12 minutes of regular season play to LeBron James. This needs to either be a whole extra grip of cash, or there needs to be a catch to it. The NBPA stands in the way of most of the fun options — like having the losers pay money out of their own pockets right there on the floor after the game — but there are some left.

What about bonuses for each block? $15,000 per swipe ought to do it. Or statistical team bonuses for multiple key defensive indicators. Keeping true shooting percentage under a level equals $100,000 to each player, say, and they could stack. With all that sweet gambling money coming into the NBA in the future, the league could afford it.

All I know is you can’t give NBA players what amounts to student loan debt after taxes get taken out. NBA players have watches more expensive than that.

Three Things to Know: James Harden goes off, Kevin Love goes down

Jan 31, 2018
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) James Harden astounds the NBA with first-ever 60-point triple-double. Everything was on James Harden’s shoulders — Chris Paul (groin) and Trevor Ariza (hamstring) were in street clothes (or singing in a car), then Eric Gordon left the game in the first half with a sore back. Their other primary playmakers sidelined, the Rockets needed the full Harden experience to beat Orlando.

They got it — 60 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists. The NBA’s first-ever 60-point triple-double (breaking Russell Westbrook‘s record from last March for most points in a triple-double, when he had 57, also against Orlando). Harden scored or assisted on 86 points. He did it on 30 shots, attacking all night long — he had 12 shots at the rim and 18 trips to the free throw line on the night. But words don’t do his game justice. Just watch.

The rest of the NBA took note.

James Harden makes no bones — he wants to be the NBA’s MVP this season (he did last season, too, when he came in second to Westbrook the voting). This season he’s the frontrunner right now (missing only seven games with his hamstring injury helps his cause) and ridiculous games like this are something voters remember.

2) Another blow to Cavaliers, Kevin Love out 6-8 weeks with a fractured hand. The Cavaliers came into Tuesday night having won a couple in a row, seemingly stopping the bleeding for a bit. Everyone seems to be waiting for them to flip the switch, maybe this is where it happens.

Nope. Tuesday night things got much worse in Cleveland.

Early in the first quarter against Detroit, Love made contact with Anthony Tolliver, and started grabbing his hand in pain. Love tried to play through it, but eventually came out, went to the locker room, got X-rays, and found out he would have to miss 6-8 weeks due to a fractured fifth metacarpal bone in his left hand — the bone that connects your little finger to your wrist.

This injury creates a couple big problems for the Cavaliers. The first is simply just winning games — Love is averaging 18.1 points and 9.6 rebounds a game, and he’s shooting better than 40 percent from three. They don’t have anyone who can replace his offensive production, draw defenders, and make sharp passes to teammates. Love can get buckets, and the Cavaliers need that to cover up their horrid defense.

The second problem is the injury also throws a wrench into the Cavaliers trade plans at the deadline. Almost every trade scenario for the Cavaliers involves Channing Frye going to another team to balance out the salary, but now he’s needed along the front line, making it harder to move him. The Cavaliers also will have to play Tristan Thompson more, but that’s not going to help their offense.

Cleveland will be the four seed in the East if they can’t beat Miami on Wednesday, and you have to wonder with Love missing all this time exactly what seed they will be when the playoffs start.

3) John Wall to have knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks, and that could spell real trouble for the Wizards. For much of the season, Washington didn’t take playing the NBA’s weaker sisters seriously — they had flat games against teams such as the Lakers, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, and others, losing games the Wizards should not have because they didn’t play hard and the other team did. For a while they were below .500 against teams below .500. As you read this they are 16-11 against teams below .500, the worst record of any NBA playoff team against that group.

Now that may come back to bite them. John Wall is going to have knee surgery to “clean up” some issues after he had to deal with irritation and swelling all season (remember he has surgery on both knees before signing his designated player max extension). He will be out 6-8 weeks, which means Wall is out for at least about 20 games give or take — and 15 of the next 19 are against current playoff teams. The Wizards are currently the five seed in the East, but are just 2.5 games above the eight-seed 76ers. Washington may see itself as a team that can hang with anyone in the East when healthy, but if they start the playoffs on the road in Boston or Toronto or Cleveland it could be over fast.

Washington got a big win Tuesday night without Wall, ending the Thunder’s eight-game winning streak. The Wizards need more of that. They will start Tomas Satoransky at the point (he’s played solidly this season earning the backup PG slot), and on Tuesday Otto Porter stepped up with 25 points. Bradley Beal will go off for some big games, and the Wizards will probably hang on to their playoff slot.

But they have made their postseason a lot harder because they didn’t bring it every night like elite teams do.

Ricky Rubio’s double-double leads Jazz to thrashing of Warriors, 129-99

Jan 31, 2018
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored 23 points and handed out 11 assists as the Utah Jazz stunned the Golden State Warriors 129-99 on Tuesday night.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Warriors, who had won seven of eight before facing the Jazz. It was their largest loss of the season.

Utah now has a three-game win streak for just the third time this season.

Joe Ingles led a 3-point barrage by the Jazz that gave the team a 13-point lead at halftime that was extended to 18 at the end of the third quarter. The Aussie knocked down a career-high six triples, finished with 20 points and the Jazz shot 50.0 percent from behind the arc. Rubio continued his recent run of strong play and tied his season-high assists. Derrick Favors added 18 points and 10 rebounds while rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 20

The Jazz hit a season-high 58.2 percent of their shots from the field.

Rudy Gobert anchored a defense that cut off a lot of Golden State drives to the basket and the Warriors never put together one of those offensive runs that typically buries their opponents.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr seemed to wave the white flag with more than six minutes left in the game, pulling his starters.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 27 points and six rebounds while Kevin Durant finished with 17. Durant and Stephen Curry were a combined 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

 

Jan 30, 2018
