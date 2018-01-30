Associated Press

Stan Van Gundy knows the risks, said he had to take it to get Blake Griffin

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
To most people on the outside, the Detroit Pistons’ trade to bring in Blake Griffin — a great talent, but a guy who has not been an All-Star for three seasons, has a lengthy injury history and a massive contract — reeked of desperation. Van Gundy and the Pistons thought they were a playoff team, but they had lost eight in a row and were on the outside looking in, so he took a chance on an expensive gamble that will hamstring the team financially for years to try and catch lightning in a bottle.

That’s not how Van Gundy sees it. He acknowledges the risk but believes he landed a superstar, one who can play next to his existing All-Star level center and turn the Pistons into a threat. Here is what he said at shootaround Tuesday, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“Our thinking was this: The hardest thing to do in this league is to get a proven star,” Van Gundy said after Tuesday’s shootaround. “It’s just very hard to do. It’s hard to do in free agency. It’s hard to do in trades. You get very few opportunities to do it.

“The guy’s a five-time All-Star. He’s been an All-NBA guy, [one of] top 15 guys in the league. He’s only 28 years old. We know the injury history — that’s the risk on it. But that risk was worth it because of the talent we’re bringing back.”

Van Gundy also said this was not about the losing streak.

“If we had won 10 in a row and Blake Griffin were available, we would have done the same thing,” Van Gundy said.

There is some logic to what Van Gundy is saying. If Griffin had been healthy the majority of this season, he might have made his sixth All-Star Game. He’s played well as the brightest star in the Clippers constellation this season, averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. That said, his efficiency has dipped this season and the sense talking to teams that scouted him is that he’s lost some of the explosiveness that set him apart earlier in his career. With the long injury history and his age, it’s highly unlikely he gets that bounce back.

What makes people balk is the contract. Griffin will make $31.9 million next season and has three seasons of guaranteed salary after this one. Then in 2020-21, he has a player option for $39 million that you can bet he will pick up. Combine that with Andre Drummond‘s extension and Van Gundy has handcuffed himself as GM (and anyone who comes after him) with deals that make it hard to build a great team around the stars.

Maybe this works out — and maybe more important to ownership maybe this puts butts in the seats (the Pistons moved into a new arena this season and there are a lot of empty seats). Still, it feels like Van Gundy felt the season and potentially his job slipping away, so he made a bold move. They can clean up the consequences later.

Griffin tweeted this about the trade.

All 30 NBA teams to play in Las Vegas summer league

Associated PressJan 30, 2018, 7:05 PM EST
The NBA’s Summer League is getting bigger.

The league announced Tuesday that all 30 teams will play in Las Vegas this summer for the first time. The NBA is also adding an extra day to the schedule for the event, which this year will run from July 6-17 at UNLV.

All teams will play at least five games, and some will play as many as eight depending on how far they advance in the playoff portion of summer league.

There were 24 NBA teams represented in Las Vegas last summer. Teams that did not participate there were New York, Detroit, Indiana, Charlotte, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Orlando’s summer league has ceased operations. Utah’s will continue and precedes the full NBA event, and all teams that play in Salt Lake City will then head to Las Vegas.

LeBron James “not expected to consider” Clippers in free agency

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
Whatever decision LeBron James makes in July as a free agent will be based on two simple questions:

Can he contend immediately and win another ring there?

How much does it help his brand?

Sure family and lifestyle will not be ignored, but those two questions will decide the outcome.

Which is why the rumor that LeBron James would consider going to the Clippers this summer — especially a Clippers team now without Blake Griffin and possibly without free agent to be DeAndre Jordan — never made sense. I had written (and said on radio interviews) multiple times in the last 48 hours I had heard from league sources (ones not directly tied to LeBron or the Clippers) that the Clippers were not in play. Mark Spears of the Undefeated at ESPN got confirmation from both people close to LeBron and the Clippers this is not happening.

As of now, James is not expected to consider the Clippers as a free agent, a source close to him said. A source close to the Clippers said they also don’t expect James to consider them in free agency. But the Clippers have to make the call.

Of course, they make the call. Every team should make the call (except maybe the Warriors). That’s the game.

The Clippers are not a good answer to either of the two fundamental questions. First, the Clippers’ pitch to LeBron would be that he could play in L.A. for a year with Tobias Harris and Austin Rivers and whoever they draft, then in the summer of 2019 the Clippers will have the cap space to go get a big free agent in a deep class (Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and others). LeBron is not going to wait a year — he will be 33 and have just finished his 15th NBA season when free agency rolls around, he can’t waste a year waiting for a plan to come together.

As for his brand, do you really see LeBron going to the second team in the market? Los Angeles is a Lakers’ town, and while Steve Ballmer works hard to get his Clippers out of that massive shadow, LeBron isn’t going to step into the Los Angeles market in Clippers colors. That does not boost his brand.

LeBron will survey the landscape after the playoffs, judging both how he and the Cavaliers have done, and how other teams around the league are shaping up, and make his call. Maybe he goes to Houston, maybe he clicks his ruby-red slippers together and says “there’s no place like home,” maybe a lot of things. However, some things are more probable than others, and the Clippers are near the “very low odds” end of the spectrum.

Report: Cavaliers-Kings trade held up by Cleveland wanting George Hill to surrender future guaranteed salary

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
The Cavaliers appeared on the verge of trading Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye to the Kings for George Hill.

Then, they didn’t.

Why?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

George Hill, they didn’t want to buy him out this year. What they wanted to do was protect themselves in the event that, if LeBron James left, whether George Hill would be willing to take a buyout on the $20 million he’s owed on his contract after this season.

There’s actually some precedent for this. Ty Lawson agreed to reduce the guarantee in his contract a few years ago to facilitate a trade from the Nuggets to the Rockets. He flopped in Houston, got cut and lost about $12 million he otherwise would’ve earned. He’s now out of the league.

Hill could similarly agree to reduce the amount of his salary that’s guaranteed in future seasons. Right now, he’s guaranteed $19 million next season and $1 million of $18 million the following season.

Hill might be unhappy in Sacramento, but enough to relinquish significant salary protection just to get to Cleveland? He can probably tough it out on a bad team if it means getting all his money.

I don’t blame the Cavs for wanting Hill to cut them a break. I’m just surprised trade discussions advanced so far based on the idea Hill would actually go for this.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down Blake Griffin to Detroit trade

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2018, 3:25 PM EST
Blake Griffin is a Detroit Piston.

Nobody saw this coming (not even the teams involved a week before). Griffin had inked a new $175 million contract with the Clippers last July when Los Angeles told him he would be a “Clipper for life.” But there is no loyalty in the NBA — Griffin was traded Monday to the Pistons for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first and a second round pick.

Why did Detroit go all-in on two big men? To win? To sell tickets?

For the Clippers, how fast does the rebuild come and what should be their plans going forward?

Kurt Helin in Los Angeles and Dan Feldman in Detroit, both of NBC Sports, break down the trade. They also discuss the John Wall injury and what that could mean in Washington and for the playoff race.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.