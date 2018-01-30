Jason Miller/Getty Images

Reported All-Star draft order, from Kevin Durant (No. 1) to Klay Thompson (No. 9)

Jan 30, 2018
Kevin Durant revealed he was the first pick in the NBA All-Star draft.

As for the rest of the draft between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Brian Windhorst of ESPN provided the entire starter round plus the first pick of the reserve round:

Starters

1. Kevin Durant (LeBron)

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Curry)

3. Anthony Davis (LeBron)

4. James Harden (Curry)

5. Kyrie Irving (LeBron)

6. Joel Embiid (Curry)

7. DeMarcus Cousins (LeBron)

8. DeMar DeRozan (Curry)

Reserves

1. Klay Thompson (Curry)

The biggest surprise is how high LeBron took Irving. Not only are there personal issues between the former Cavaliers teammates, Curry and Irving are both point guards. Drafting Harden meant Curry needed another lead ball-handler even less. LeBron probably could have had his pick between Embiid and Cousins then gotten Irving No. 7. Maybe LeBron got his preference between the bigs, anyway. But, yeah, despite everything else, LeBron didn’t shy from drafting Irving. That draws intrigue.

The dreaded last pick of a round: DeMar DeRozan. He now wears the scarlet letter of being the least respected All-Star starter in the world’s best basketball league. How will he ever go on? Thankfully, not televising the draft spared him from experiencing this indignity in front of a mass audience.

After LeBron picked first among the starters, Curry made the first selection among reserves. Predictably, he chose one of two Warriors, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. I wonder how Green feels about Thompson getting the nod. Green won’t be out for revenge in the All-Star game, though, as Curry drafted him later. Maybe where was picked will get leaked later.

Pistons pay big price to find out whether Blake Griffin is still a star

Harry How/Getty Images
Jan 30, 2018
Blake Griffin arrives in Detroit a proven star.

He entered the NBA with the fanfare of being the No. 1 pick, the first top pick to eventually join the Pistons since Kwame Brown in his journeyman phase. Griffin raised his profile higher by winning Rookie of the Year, and he’s the first former winner of that award in Detroit since a washed-up Allen Iverson. Griffin made five NBA All-Star games by age 25, a feat otherwise accomplished by only Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers.

Playing in L.A., Griffin parlayed his fame into a budding show-business career. He stars in commercials, appears in movies and books stand-up-comedy gigs.

The Pistons haven’t had a player of this profile in quite some time, maybe ever.

“Blake Griffin is one of the NBA’s elite players, and when you get an opportunity to add that kind of talent, you take it,” Pistons owner Tom Gores – who grew up in Michigan, but is now an L.A. guy – said in a statement.

The Pistons just traded a load – Tobias Harris and his team-friendly contract, Avery Bradley on an expiring contract, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round pick protected only for the top four and a second-round pick – to the Clippers and agreed to assume the whopping $141,661,920 over four years remaining on Griffin’s contract.

Detroit gains someone with a monster reputation. Can Griffin still live up to it?

The endorsements might not come as quickly in Detroit, but nothing affects a player’s stature more than on-court performance. The buzz around Griffin and now the Pistons, who’ve struggled to fill their new downtown arena, will persist only if he helps the team.

Griffin has missed the last three All-Star games, a precarious trend. In the lasts 20 years, 18 players have been multi-time All-Star by their age-26 season then missed three straight All-Star games. Just two of the 18 – Al Horford and Rasheed Wallace – returned to All-Star status.

Here are those 18 players on an aging curve. Players’ first and last (or, with active players, current) seasons are marked with gray bars. All-Star seasons are marked with red stars. The three years between Horford’s All-Star seasons and four years between Wallace’s are marked with blue squares.

image

Players on that list lost their star status for numerous reasons, many of them suffering major injuries. But that’s precisely the point. In the last four years, the 28-year-old Griffin has missed 99 games – and counting. There are plenty of signs of his body is breaking down.

Griffin has compensated for declining athleticism with significantly improved skills. He has developed as a ball-handler and now 3-point shooter, and he’s one of the NBA’s best-passing bigs (behind Draymond Green).

Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy has raved about Griffin’s passing ability, and there are shades of it in how Detroit has used Andre Drummond this year. Drummond has mostly stopped posting up, an ugly play that appeared to serve little purpose other than make Drummond feel involved. Instead, Drummond now often serves as a passing hub from the high post.

But that’s also Griffin’s specialty. Can the two coexist?

Griffin’s improved outside shooting helps, but it will likely take time to develop chemistry. Having lost eight straight, the Pistons are 2.5 games out of playoff position. This trade could jolt a subpar status quo, but that’s a tough ask while Reggie Jackson remains sidelined. More likely, Detroit spends the rest of this season getting Griffin and Drummond – and Jackson, once he returns – acclimated to each other. With many players under contract for next season and little maneuverability below the luxury-tax line, the Pistons could remain stable through the summer.

It all sets up for next season, which not coincidentally is the final year of the five-year contract Van Gundy initially signed with Detroit.

Making the playoffs this year would be nice, but next season is probably his make-or-break year. The Pistons haven’t won a postseason game under his leadership (or going back, since 2008).

This franchise is desperate – maybe for a spark Griffin will provide.

That probably contributed to Van Gundy getting ownership approval for this trade. But from Van Gundy’s perspective, if the surrendered first-round pick becomes an impact player or Griffin becomes a liability on his mega contract, that might be the next guy’s problem. Van Gundy must make it past next season first.

Trudging toward a murky future with someone whose best days were so far in the past rarely works out well. The Pistons need Griffin to be as exceptional as they’re touting him to be.

Report: Wizards’ John Wall out six weeks with knee injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Jan 30, 2018
John Wall hasn’t looked right this season.

His defense has come and gone for a couple years, but he has appeared lethargic even offensively.

This might explain why.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

The most important thing for Wall and the Wizards is him getting healthy for the playoffs. Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier will be in over their heads for a bit now, but if that’s what it takes for Wall to get healthy, it’s worth it.

Still, this raises long-term questions about Wall, who underwent surgery on both knees a couple years ago and also missed time earlier this season for knee treatment. Wall just signed a four-year super-max contract extension that won’t even begin until 2019-20, when he’ll be 29.

In the meantime, NBA commissioner Adam Silver must replace Wall on LeBron James‘ All-Star team. The maximum six Eastern Conference guards made All-Star teams, so presumably, Silver can pick from any position. He has tended to defer to the highest-ranking non-selection in the coaches’ reserve vote. That’s probably Andre Drummond (who was quite upset about his omission) or Kemba Walker (who’s quietly still excelling for the lousy Hornets). I’ll also take this opportunity to renew my complaint: With East and West players mixed in this new format, conference shouldn’t matter when selecting All-Stars. Chris Paul is the biggest snub, and the Rockets guard should be picked.

Jeff Teague calls for timeout when Timberwolves were out (video)

Jan 30, 2018
The Timberwolves were in rough shape when Jeff Teague went to inbound with 14.5 seconds left last night.

Minnesota trailed the lowly Hawks by one. Teague was having a miserable game and had just thrown the ball away on the Timberwolves’ prior possession. They left their huddle before the play unsure whether Taj Gibson or Jamal Crawford was supposed to be in the play.

And Minnesota was out of timeouts.

Yet, his five seconds to inbound ticking down, Teague tried to call timeout, anyway.

Luckily for him, officials didn’t grant his request (just like David Blatt a few years ago). The Timberwolves would have been given the timeout, but hit with a technical foul. Instead, they were called for “just” a five-second violation.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Atlanta used that turnover to pull out a 105-100 win.

Three Things to Know: Blake Griffin is a Piston, now what for Detroit, L.A.?

Jan 30, 2018
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Detroit trades for Blake Griffin, but is that the smart move for the Pistons? What about the Clippers? It was a trade that caught the NBA off guard. The Clippers had listened to trade offers for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams, but not “Clipper for life” Blake Griffin. He is simply the best and most important player in Clippers’ franchise history, the No. 1 pick they nailed that turned the franchise culture around (there is no Chris Paul, no “lob city” without Griffin being there first, and along with a push from Mike Dunleavy Sr., forcing the organization to act like adults). Besides, they just maxed out the injury-prone Griffin, who was going to take on that salary.

The Detroit Pistons in a deal that sent Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, a lightly-protected (top four only) first-round pick and a second rounder, too, to Los Angeles. The move even caught Griffin off guard.

What does it mean for the two sides?

For Detroit, even though they got the best player in the trade in Griffin, this is a desperation move for a team that wants badly to be in the playoffs and right now is on the outside looking in at the postseason. Stan Van Gundy is all-in with this lineup. If healthy, a Griffin and Andre Drummond frontline could be one of the best and most dynamic in the league — although both like to operate near the elbows or higher and both like space to work that will be lacking with this roster construction. Also, both are good passers. The problem is they don’t have many people to pass too — the Pistons are very thin now at the guard and wing spots — and because the two bigs soak up so much of the cap it’s going to be hard to put enough around them to make it work. It feels like the Michigan version of what we’ve seen in New Orleans (before Cousins’ injury), where even if the two bigs can play well together there is a ceiling on how good the team can be overall with those two massive salaries and one guard (Reggie Jackson, in this case) taking up so much of the cap.

For the Clippers, Jerry West and Lawrence Frank got the retooling they wanted. This was a cold-blooded but smart move. For this season the questions are will they trade DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before the Feb. 8 deadline? If those two are on the roster it’s not unreasonable to say the Clippers can still make the playoffs in the West — Los Angeles is 8-8 without Griffin this season (only 17-16 with him), and in Tobias Harris they added an underrated small forward who can hit threes, create shots off the pick-and-roll, is good as a catch-and-shoot guy and should get a little more spotlight than he had. However, when Chris Paul and J.J. Redick both got out of town last summer without looking back the rebuild should have started, and while they are late to the party the Clippers should move DJ and Williams and get on with it. This doesn’t have to be a Hinkie-like bottom out rebuild, but it needs to be a complete one (including likely moving on from Doc Rivers). If it doesn’t happen at the trade deadline next week, it will happen next summer (no way Jordan stays as a free agent). It’s time. (And while maybe the Clippers could free up the cap space to go after LeBron James or Paul George this summer, I have heard LeBron is not interested.)

2) Jabari Parker returns to Bucks on Friday vs. Knicks. Last season, Jabari Parker was back. The former No. 2 pick was averaging 20.1 points per game and forming a dangerous scoring combination for the Bucks next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then Parker tore his left ACL — for the second time in three years. From the moment it happened last February, Milwaukee said it would take about a year for Parker to return to the court.

Friday night, Parker will return to the Bucks rotation when Milwaukee takes on New York.

It will be interesting to see just how good these Bucks are come the postseason. Once Parker gets back into game shape, the Bucks will have a very good team on paper: A top-five player in Antetokounmpo, two other scoring threats in Parker and Eric Bledsoe, plus quality role players around them such as Khris Middleton and John Henson. If they can defend well for interim coach Joe Prunty they can be the team everyone at the top wants to avoid in the first round, the team capable of pulling off an upset. First, let’s just hope Parker can get back on the court and stay there.

3) There was action on the NBA court Monday: Celtics get game-winning three from Jaylen Brown to beat Nuggets. The off-the-court news overshadowed the games on Monday (as often happens around the trade deadline in the NBA), but there were games and one good one.

The Celtics were on the road in Denver and could not shake the Pistons late — despite Kyrie Irving scoring 10 of his 27 in the fourth quarter — and a runner by Jamal Murray tied the game up at 108-108. But then with :34 left, Boston’s Jaylen Brown nailed a corner three that proved to be the game-winner.

I generally like the idea of letting teams play out the final possession of a close game without a timeout (if you have a floor general you can trust to make the right play), however, with five seconds left this was different — Mike Malone and Denver should have called a timeout to advance the ball. After Denver forced the Irving miss Will Barton didn’t have the time to get up the court fast enough and get a quality shot off. The Nuggets had a timeout left, they should have taken it to advance the ball and get one clean look, as it was they settled for a rushed shot that had little chance.

 