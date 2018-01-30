Getty

LeBron James says there’s a double-standard in loyalty between teams, players (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 30, 2018
Blake Griffin was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons just months after being pitched, in part, on making him a Clipper for life.

Los Angeles reportedly rolled out a huge banner for Griffin, simulating the team retiring his jersey to the rafters at Staples Center at the conclusion of his career. It’s not clear why, but Griffin did not negotiate a no-trade clause in the contract he signed with the Clippers, and now he’s headed for the Motor City — albeit with a sizable chunk of change in his pocket.

Griffin has been courteous about his change of location as the Clippers move on from the best star the team has ever drafted, but at least one NBA star wasn’t super excited about how things went down between Griffin and LA.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James told reporters that he felt there was a double-standard for how teams and players are treated when it comes to loyalty. In particular, James pointed out that often times when a team moves a player the conversation lands on what the team is doing to make themselves better. Meanwhile, when a player leaves in free agency or demands a trade, it’s branded as “disloyal”.

Obviously, LeBron has a bit of experience with that kind of backlash.

The answer here is simply that players aren’t being disloyal when they leave a team. The NBA is a business (a booming one at that) and the backlash from fans is part of the same thing that drives that business. That kind of fiery dedication pushes people to subscribe to cable packages, renew their season tickets, and buy jerseys and merchandise. In the age of social media, it also allows that kind of rabid fanaticism to get broadcasted directly to players, who can feel personally attacked when they make a business decision.

There’s been some significant chatter that many stars could ask for no-trade clauses in their upcoming contracts in the summer of 2018, which could cause some serious gridlock in the years to come and potentially even force new conversations about player agency in forthcoming CBA negotiations. There’s no way NBA owners would let themselves get bullied into every new max-level NBA guy having a no-trade clause.

Meanwhile, it seems the Clippers don’t have a shot at LeBron despite rumors they moved Griffin in part to clear enough cap space for him this summer.

Report: Kevin Love out 6-8 weeks with fracture in left hand

AP
By Dane CarbaughJan 30, 2018
It seemed like an innocuous play, but a quick slap as Kevin Love tried to wrangle an inlet pass down low has turned into more bad injury news in the NBA.

The play happened in the first quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Blake Griffin-less Detroit Pistons. Love was being defended by Anthony Tolliver and Reggie Bullock when the former was able to knock the ball out of his hands.

Love immediately reached for his left hand, and exited the game to the locker room. It was soon announced that Love had fracture the fifth metacarpal in his left hand, and that it was likely he would be out for some time.

This is a significant blow for the Cavaliers as we lose yet another All-Star from the ranks due to injury. Love is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and has one of the best net ratings on the team.

Love could be out anywhere from 6-8 weeks, which does not bode well for Cleveland as they are already 5.5 games behind the Boston Celtics in the East and have had a rough go of it in January already.

Who will the NBA slot into Love’s spot on the All-Star team is the next concern. Andre Drummond just took John Wall‘s spot. Hopefully we don’t see any more injuries like this.

Andre Drummond replaces injured John Wall in 2018 All-Star Game

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJan 30, 2018
Looks like the Detroit Pistons got some additional good news. They’ve already had a pretty good week after trading for Blake Griffin, and now it appears his frontcourt pal Andre Drummond will be an All-Star.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Drummond, who is having a career year for the Pistons, would replace injured Washington Wizards star John Wall during the 2018 All-Star Game on Feb. 18.

Wall is likely to miss up to two months for the flagging Wizards with what is being described as a “clean up” on his knee.

Drummond is averaging 14.7 points and 15.1 rebounds per-game. He leads the league in rebounding, and Drummond is the NBA’s leader in rebound percentage, defensive win shares, and defensive box plus-minus. He’s certainly a solid choice, although other players like Chris Paul, Kemba Walker, and Lou Williams were likely considered.

Meanwhile, a few other stars who seemingly wanted that spot took to Twitter to voice their reaction to Drummond’s ascension to the All-Star Game.

Good for Drummond. He deserves to be there and at this point, outside of most of the starters the All-Star rosters are a complete crapshoot.

All 30 NBA teams to play in Las Vegas summer league

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2018
The NBA’s Summer League is getting bigger.

The league announced Tuesday that all 30 teams will play in Las Vegas this summer for the first time. The NBA is also adding an extra day to the schedule for the event, which this year will run from July 6-17 at UNLV.

All teams will play at least five games, and some will play as many as eight depending on how far they advance in the playoff portion of summer league.

There were 24 NBA teams represented in Las Vegas last summer. Teams that did not participate there were New York, Detroit, Indiana, Charlotte, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Orlando’s summer league has ceased operations. Utah’s will continue and precedes the full NBA event, and all teams that play in Salt Lake City will then head to Las Vegas.

Stan Van Gundy knows the risks, said he had to take it to get Blake Griffin

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2018
2 Comments

To most people on the outside, the Detroit Pistons’ trade to bring in Blake Griffin — a great talent, but a guy who has not been an All-Star for three seasons, has a lengthy injury history and a massive contract — reeked of desperation. Van Gundy and the Pistons thought they were a playoff team, but they had lost eight in a row and were on the outside looking in, so he took a chance on an expensive gamble that will hamstring the team financially for years to try and catch lightning in a bottle.

That’s not how Van Gundy sees it. He acknowledges the risk but believes he landed a superstar, one who can play next to his existing All-Star level center and turn the Pistons into a threat. Here is what he said at shootaround Tuesday, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“Our thinking was this: The hardest thing to do in this league is to get a proven star,” Van Gundy said after Tuesday’s shootaround. “It’s just very hard to do. It’s hard to do in free agency. It’s hard to do in trades. You get very few opportunities to do it.

“The guy’s a five-time All-Star. He’s been an All-NBA guy, [one of] top 15 guys in the league. He’s only 28 years old. We know the injury history — that’s the risk on it. But that risk was worth it because of the talent we’re bringing back.”

Van Gundy also said this was not about the losing streak.

“If we had won 10 in a row and Blake Griffin were available, we would have done the same thing,” Van Gundy said.

There is some logic to what Van Gundy is saying. If Griffin had been healthy the majority of this season, he might have made his sixth All-Star Game. He’s played well as the brightest star in the Clippers constellation this season, averaging 22.6 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. That said, his efficiency has dipped this season and the sense talking to teams that scouted him is that he’s lost some of the explosiveness that set him apart earlier in his career. With the long injury history and his age, it’s highly unlikely he gets that bounce back.

What makes people balk is the contract. Griffin will make $31.9 million next season and has three seasons of guaranteed salary after this one. Then in 2020-21, he has a player option for $39 million that you can bet he will pick up. Combine that with Andre Drummond‘s extension and Van Gundy has handcuffed himself as GM (and anyone who comes after him) with deals that make it hard to build a great team around the stars.

Maybe this works out — and maybe more important to ownership maybe this puts butts in the seats (the Pistons moved into a new arena this season and there are a lot of empty seats). Still, it feels like Van Gundy felt the season and potentially his job slipping away, so he made a bold move. They can clean up the consequences later.

Griffin tweeted this about the trade.