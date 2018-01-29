Rumor: Kevin Love was trying to embarrass Isaiah Thomas by handing short guard ball

After Thomas reportedly led the charge against Love during a recent team meeting, Love rather demonstrably bent down to hand the ball to Thomas – who, at 5-foot-9, is the NBA’s shortest player – during the Cavaliers’ win over the Pacers on Friday.
One team source suggested to ESPN that it was a clear sign of Love trying to embarrass Thomas after the point guard was one of the instigators in calling out Love on Monday for leaving Cleveland’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder early last weekend during an explosive team meeting.
Love was not asked in his group session with the media about the play, but there was little doubt, based on several conversations after the game with Cavs players, that he meant what he did.
Spiraling dysfunction in Cleveland? Maybe.
But this also seems how friends might treat each other when annoyed with each other. Thomas didn’t like Love leaving the loss to Oklahoma City then missing practice the next day. Love didn’t like being called out for how he handled an illness. So, Love responded by trying to embarrass Thomas during a game. The back-and-forth could end here, both Thomas and Love satisfied they inflicted appropriate repercussions on the other. Deeper bonds prevent these issues from snowballing.
So does winning. The Cavaliers beat the Pacers on Friday then the Pistons on Sunday, Cleveland’s first win streak in more than a month. Keep that going, and Love and Thomas are more likely to leave any problems behind them.
Magic waive Adreian Payne, who was implicated in Michigan State scandal
Michigan State allowed a culture in which Larry Nassar used his position as a doctor treating athletes to molest girls and young women for decades.
He might not have been the only one to take advantage of Michigan State’s athletic culture, and allegations are now reaching the NBA.
The Clippers placed minor-league assistant coach Travis Walton on administrative leave after an ESPN report detailed accusations of him hitting one woman and raping another. Those alleged incidents occurred in 2010 while Walton was an assistant coach at Michigan State, following his time playing for the Spartans.
The report also detailed rape allegations against Adreian Payne and Keith Appling while they played at Michigan State. The Magic waived Payne, on a two-way contract, shortly after the report. Appling, who previously played for Orlando, was already out of the league after being jailed for gun offenses.
A FEW MONTHS later, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2010, a different MSU student — Carolyn Schaner — and a friend walked into the campus police department and told investigators about an incident that had occurred the night before.
Schaner had moved into Wonders Hall that weekend and attended an orientation meeting. Though she did not know who they were, she saw top basketball recruits Adreian Payne and Keith Appling during the orientation, but she did not speak to them. Later that evening, Schaner ran into them in the dorm’s lobby and talked with them before she accepted an invitation to go back to their room, where the three started playing miniature basketball. The two men began taking their clothes off with each missed basket, but Schaner told police she refused to take off any more than her T-shirt, under which she was wearing a sports bra. She told police the two men ended up cornering her and turning off the lights. She told police she felt trapped and fearful of refusing their advances.
Appling, she told police, removed her underwear, and then the two men pulled her to the ground and started penetrating her vaginally, anally and orally. She told police that she said to the men, “I don’t want it,” “stop” and “don’t.”
In a video interview obtained by Outside the Lines, Payne told detectives that Schaner had indicated she wanted to leave.
According to a police report, Payne told officers that he could “understand how she would feel that she was not free to leave.” Payne was concerned about her reaction to the circumstances and had even asked Appling to apologize to her, the report stated. Payne told officers that he had apologized to Schaner because “it seemed she felt that they ‘disrespected’ her.” ESPN does not typically identify people who report acts of sexual violence, but Schaner sought to publicly reveal her identity.
Appling did not talk to detectives at the time, but he granted a phone interview with Outside the Lines late last year while he was in jail near Detroit serving time for a weapons charge.
“It was consensual,” he says, adding that he never heard Schaner say “no” or “stop.” “Had that been the case, I would have completely granted her wishes. We’re not even those type of guys. We wouldn’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable around us.”
Schaner says campus police investigators told her that, because of Payne’s police interview, they had a solid case to pursue. Once the case was forwarded from police to Ingham County prosecutors, Schaner was interviewed by an assistant prosecutor, Debra Rousseau Martinez. Schaner says Martinez told her she did not seem strong enough to stand up to questioning that would come as a result of making allegations against MSU basketball players.
No charges were filed in the case. The assistant prosecutor, Martinez, now works for Michigan State’s Title IX office. She declined to comment on Schaner’s case.
Why is Orlando waiving him now? It was reported in 2010 two Michigan State basketball players were accused of sexual assault. In 2014, a federal investigation examined the incident. It was known enough in Michigan that Payne and Appling were the accused. Did the Magic not do enough diligence before signing Payne? Do they care about having accused rapists on their team, or do they care only about having heavily discussed accused rapists on their team? Should the distinction matter?
Payne wasn’t charged with, let alone convicted of, a crime. Should this accusation still prevent him from playing in the NBA? What jobs should he be allowed to hold?
Rape is obviously bad, and that notion is being treated as a given more than ever before – a positive development. But waiving Payne is a simple solution to a complex issue.
Report: Avery Bradley ‘available’ in trade talks, but Pistons’ asking price ‘significant’
Detroit traded for Avery Bradley, who’s earning just $8,808,989 this season but will surely seek a massive raise in unrestricted free agency come July. The Pistons have lost eight straight to fall three games out of playoff position, and Bradley has struggled this season.
The Detroit Pistons have made starting shooting guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks, league sources told ESPN.
So far, Detroit’s asking price for Bradley, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, is significant, league sources said.
If the Pistons’ asking price is significant, just how “available” is Bradley? Available for the right offer, but so is pretty much everyone, especially players of Bradley’s caliber.
He jacks – and misses – too many long 2s, a rate high enough to undermine his effectiveness this season. He remains an excellent perimeter defender, but he doesn’t help on the defensive glass enough nor is he comfortable switching onto bigger players. And then there are those contract demands.
The Pistons should explore trading him. There’s a good chance he’d provide more value to another team, one more likely to reach the postseason. And Detroit will face dilemmas in trying to re-sign him without paying the luxury tax. This should be a discussion of whether the teams that could get more from Bradley – i.e., playoff games – and/or are better-positioned to use Bird Rights to re-sign him have the right assets to deal for him.
But Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy seems more inclined than most front-office leaders to value the present over the future, especially as his seat warms amid another losing season. He absolutely could trade Bradley for assets that would help more in future seasons, but it just seems Van Gundy would require a greater return than most to actually accept a deal. He can convince himself Reggie Jackson‘s return from injury will right the offense and his team hasn’t dug itself into too deep a hole.
Or Van Gundy could get an offer for Bradley worth accepting. Plenty of teams could use another shooting guard, especially one with a history of (relative) success against the Warriors. But the way Bradley has played this season, will anyone meet Detroit’s asking price?
Tyronn Lue sits Isaiah Thomas for the fourth quarter, Cavs go on run to win
Isaiah Thomas isn’t the reason the Cavaliers defense is second worst in the NBA as you read this. It had been awful to start the season while Thomas was out recovering from his hip injury.
However, since his return the Cavaliers defense is a disturbingly poor 117.2 points allowed per 100 possessions when he is on the court (8.3 per 100 worse than when he is off the court).
On Sunday against the Pistons, coach Tyronn Lue worked to stagger the minutes between Thomas and LeBron James more. In the first half, Thomas sat midway through the first quarter, then came back in to start the second quarter while LeBron rested.
In the second half, it got more interesting — LeBron got about five minutes of rest at the end of the third quarter while Thomas stayed on the court. Then to start the fourth Thomas sat and Lue leaned on the “LeBron and the bench” lineup that has worked so well this season. It did again — the Cavaliers went on a 23-7 run near the end of the game to get the win. Thomas never got in the game again. (To be fair it wasn’t just Thomas — Tristan Thompson didn’t play the fourth either, while Kevin Love and J.R. Smith barely got in.) Lue is looking for any rotation that can spark this team, and Isaiah Thomas is okay with this, he told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“We talked about it, so I think that needs to happen,” Thomas said of the adjustment. “My minutes just can’t be with LeBron at all times. We got to play to our strengths. Just like Chris Paul and James Harden, they don’t play together at all times.
“We got to play to our strengths. Kyrie [Irving] last year, they didn’t play together at all times. So he’s figuring it out, and we’re figuring it out as a unit, how to use our strengths, and at the same time, we know for the most part we start games together, finish games together, and we go from there. So it’s a learning process, and we’re still learning each other. I’m still learning this team, and Ty Lue is still learning how to use me and use me to the best of my ability.”
If Thomas isn’t out there at the end of a close game, or if he gets subbed offense for defense, how will he react? This is all just something to keep an eye on going forward as the Cavaliers try to get headed in the right direction (they have won two in a row).
It also works because LeBron James is really good at basketball — he finished with 25 points and 14 assists.
Three Things to Know: Russell Westbrook gets last staredown against Joel Embiid
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Russell Westbrook gets the last staredown against Joel Embiid, Thunder beat 76ers. It got a little personal between the All-Stars Westbrook and Embiid on Sunday — but Westbrook had the last staredown.
There’s history here, remember these teams played a triple-overtime thriller back on Dec. 15 — you remember, the game where Joel Embiid waved goodbye to Steven Adams after the latter fouled out, then Russell Westbrook told Embiid to go home — and they didn’t disappoint in this game either. It started in the first quarter when Joel Embiid drove the lane and threw it down hard putting Russell Westbrook in the poster.
Embiid even took to Instagram to gloat about that one a little (and notice the location).
It made Westbrook angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry. The game was close much of the way, and when the Thunder went on a 15-0 third-quarter run the Sixers showed resilience bouncing back to make it a game again. However, midway through the fourth quarter when Paul George returned to action, the Thunder went on a 21-9 run that sealed the win.
Westbrook finished with 37 points and 14 assists — and stared Embiid down as he dribbled out the clock.
That ends the season series between these teams, with the Thunder up 2-0, but I’d like to petition the league for a third game. At least.
2) Painful weekend injuries to DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Roberson will change playoff picture. Whenever asked on radio interviews or elsewhere how the bottom half of the West would shake out the second half of the season — where the six-seed and nine-seed are separated by two games — I have gone to a stock and rather boring answer: The team that suffers the most injuries will be the one on the outside looking in.
New Orleans suffered maybe the most significant injury of the season late in their biggest win of the season (vs. Houston) Friday night — DeMarcus Cousins went down with a torn Achilles and is done for the season. The Pelicans had been leaning heavily on the All-Star starter Cousins — maybe too heavily. An Achilles injury is an overuse injury (built up over time but usually exacerbated) and as Tom Haberstroh of Bleacher Report noted Cousins played 52 minutes Monday against the Bulls, had been in four OT games in a nine-day span, and Cousins had averaged a very high 39.8 minutes per game in his previous 10 contests.
Without him, the Pelicans blew a 21-point second-quarter lead (not that crazy, but certainly not good) to the Clippers and lost on Sunday. The general concern after Cousins went down was the load now on Anthony Davis and how the team would do when he sat (without Cousins there to stagger with him). For the second part of that, the Pelicans were fine, they were +12 in his second-quarter rest — but Davis played the entire second half. Davis and Jrue Holiday played well, but without Cousins nor enough shooting on the roster, the Pelicans face a tough battle to stay in the playoffs. They had a three-game cushion over the nine-seed Clippers before the injury, but already that is down to two games with half a season to go. The Pelicans are in a fight to hold on to that playoff spot.
The other significant injury over the weekend is not going to impact who gets into the playoffs, but it will have an impact once the playoffs start — OKC’s Andre Roberson blew out his patellar tendon in his knee and is done for the season. Roberson is not one of the Thunder’s “big four” but is a key part of their top-five NBA defense: The reason is he was a long, switchable, quality defender who could share a big load on that end with George. When Roberson is on the court this season, the Thunder defense is 11.9 points per 100 possessions better than when he sits. He is long and switchable and alongside Paul George gave OKC defensive options in big games. Not anymore. They will miss him against (probably) Minnesota in the first round, and especially if it’s the Warriors in the second round. If the Thunder get bounced in the first round or crushed in the second, how much will that impact Paul George’s decision over the summer?
One other injury note: Mike Conley also is out for the season, the Grizzlies announced, and he will have surgery to fix his chronic Achilles issues. Unlike Cousins and Roberson, the Conley news doesn’t change the playoff picture — the Grizzlies are well out of it at this point. They may impact the playoff chase with a trade of Tyreke Evans — the hot rumor is to Boston — however, they are not moving Marc Gasol. Still, this injury sucks. Conley only played in 13 games this season, and the Grizzlies were 7-6 with him.
