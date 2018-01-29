Getty Images

The Clippers, Pistons finalize trade to send Griffin to Detroit

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2018
Apparently, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has come to the idea that his team is not going to win and it’s time to blow it up.

We’re not just talking trading DeAndre Jordan blow it up (although him leaving would be next), we’re talking trading Blake Griffin. The guy they sold this summer on being a “Clipper for life” and retiring his jersey, inking him for a max deal. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story, which has since been consumated and confirmed by the teams.

At just top-four protected, the pick will almost certainly go to the Clippers in the 2018 draft. If I were the Clippers I would have pushed harder for rookie Luke Kennard in there.

With this move, the Clippers will move just below the luxury tax for this season. Ballmer may be richer than God but he doesn’t want to pay the tax for a team that, at best, barely slips into the playoffs.

After this, expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams at the deadline and either trade DeAndre Jordan or let him walk this summer as a free agent. Ballmer’s inability to get near a contract extension with Jordan may have contributed to this decision to move along.

The Clippers had shopped Griffin to the Timberwolves recently for Karl-Anthony Towns, but Minnesota rightly laughed that off. Los Angeles had become serious about a new path, however.

Ballmer and the Clippers had the chance to choose that new path and reboot this summer when Chris Paul left, but instead they signed Griffin to a five-year max deal and tried to rebuild in the fly (with what would have been a decent team if not so injury prone). Remember, however, that was done while Doc Rivers was still the team president on the basketball side, he was pushed out not much later, with Lawrence Frank and consultant Jerry West getting bigger roles. Watching Griffin miss time with an injury (again, along with Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley, among others) and looking at where his team stands in the West, Ballmer must have listened to West and Frank and decided it was time to move along.

In Detroit, Stan Van Gundy is desperate to make his team a serious threat not only to make the playoffs but to do damage once in. Right now they sit at 22-26, having lost eight in a row, and they have a 30 percent chance of making the postseason. The Pistons have been active on the trade market, shopping Avery Bradley among others, but this is a bigger move than had previously been rumored.

Van Gundy will pair Griffin and Andre Drummond in what will be one of the NBA’s best frontcourts, but they will still lack perimeter play and shooting as a team. Making up ground to get into the playoffs will not be easy.

Griffin loves Los Angeles and the lifestyle — he performs in comedy clubs, his child is in the city — and he re-signed this summer saying he wanted to retire a Clipper and be the first guy from the team with his number retired. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, he can’t stop the deal, but he can’t be happy about it.

Expect a lot of top-flight players to see what happened to Griffin — getting traded the season after signing an extension — and start asking for no-trade clauses in their deals.

Reported All-Star draft order, from Kevin Durant (No. 1) to Klay Thompson (No. 9)

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2018
Kevin Durant revealed he was the first pick in the NBA All-Star draft.

As for the rest of the draft between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Brian Windhorst of ESPN provided the entire starter round plus the first pick of the reserve round:

Starters

1. Kevin Durant (LeBron)

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Curry)

3. Anthony Davis (LeBron)

4. James Harden (Curry)

5. Kyrie Irving (LeBron)

6. Joel Embiid (Curry)

7. DeMarcus Cousins (LeBron)

8. DeMar DeRozan (Curry)

Reserves

1. Klay Thompson (Curry)

The biggest surprise is how high LeBron took Irving. Not only are there personal issues between the former Cavaliers teammates, Curry and Irving are both point guards. Drafting Harden meant Curry needed another lead ball-handler even less. LeBron probably could have had his pick between Embiid and Cousins then gotten Irving No. 7. Maybe LeBron got his preference between the bigs, anyway. But, yeah, despite everything else, LeBron didn’t shy from drafting Irving. That draws intrigue.

The dreaded last pick of a round: DeMar DeRozan. He now wears the scarlet letter of being the least respected All-Star starter in the world’s best basketball league. How will he ever go on? Thankfully, not televising the draft spared him from experiencing this indignity in front of a mass audience.

After LeBron picked first among the starters, Curry made the first selection among reserves. Predictably, he chose one of two Warriors, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. I wonder how Green feels about Thompson getting the nod. Green won’t be out for revenge in the All-Star game, though, as Curry drafted him later. Maybe where was picked will get leaked later.

Report: Wizards’ John Wall out six weeks with knee injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2018
John Wall hasn’t looked right this season.

His defense has come and gone for a couple years, but he has appeared lethargic even offensively.

This might explain why.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

The most important thing for Wall and the Wizards is him getting healthy for the playoffs. Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier will be in over their heads for a bit now, but if that’s what it takes for Wall to get healthy, it’s worth it.

Still, this raises long-term questions about Wall, who underwent surgery on both knees a couple years ago and also missed time earlier this season for knee treatment. Wall just signed a four-year super-max contract extension that won’t even begin until 2019-20, when he’ll be 29.

In the meantime, NBA commissioner Adam Silver must replace Wall on LeBron James‘ All-Star team. The maximum six Eastern Conference guards made All-Star teams, so presumably, Silver can pick from any position. He has tended to defer to the highest-ranking non-selection in the coaches’ reserve vote. That’s probably Andre Drummond (who was quite upset about his omission) or Kemba Walker (who’s quietly still excelling for the lousy Hornets). I’ll also take this opportunity to renew my complaint: With East and West players mixed in this new format, conference shouldn’t matter when selecting All-Stars. Chris Paul is the biggest snub, and the Rockets guard should be picked.

Jeff Teague calls for timeout when Timberwolves were out (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2018
The Timberwolves were in rough shape when Jeff Teague went to inbound with 14.5 seconds left last night.

Minnesota trailed the lowly Hawks by one. Teague was having a miserable game and had just thrown the ball away on the Timberwolves’ prior possession. They left their huddle before the play unsure whether Taj Gibson or Jamal Crawford was supposed to be in the play.

And Minnesota was out of timeouts.

Yet, his five seconds to inbound ticking down, Teague tried to call timeout, anyway.

Luckily for him, officials didn’t grant his request (just like David Blatt a few years ago). The Timberwolves would have been given the timeout, but hit with a technical foul. Instead, they were called for “just” a five-second violation.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Atlanta used that turnover to pull out a 105-100 win.

Three Things to Know: Blake Griffin is a Piston, now what for Detroit, L.A.?

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2018
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Detroit trades for Blake Griffin, but is that the smart move for the Pistons? What about the Clippers? It was a trade that caught the NBA off guard. The Clippers had listened to trade offers for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams, but not “Clipper for life” Blake Griffin. He is simply the best and most important player in Clippers’ franchise history, the No. 1 pick they nailed that turned the franchise culture around (there is no Chris Paul, no “lob city” without Griffin being there first, and along with a push from Mike Dunleavy Sr., forcing the organization to act like adults). Besides, they just maxed out the injury-prone Griffin, who was going to take on that salary.

The Detroit Pistons in a deal that sent Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, a lightly-protected (top four only) first-round pick and a second rounder, too, to Los Angeles. The move even caught Griffin off guard.

What does it mean for the two sides?

For Detroit, even though they got the best player in the trade in Griffin, this is a desperation move for a team that wants badly to be in the playoffs and right now is on the outside looking in at the postseason. Stan Van Gundy is all-in with this lineup. If healthy, a Griffin and Andre Drummond frontline could be one of the best and most dynamic in the league — although both like to operate near the elbows or higher and both like space to work that will be lacking with this roster construction. Also, both are good passers. The problem is they don’t have many people to pass too — the Pistons are very thin now at the guard and wing spots — and because the two bigs soak up so much of the cap it’s going to be hard to put enough around them to make it work. It feels like the Michigan version of what we’ve seen in New Orleans (before Cousins’ injury), where even if the two bigs can play well together there is a ceiling on how good the team can be overall with those two massive salaries and one guard (Reggie Jackson, in this case) taking up so much of the cap.

For the Clippers, Jerry West and Lawrence Frank got the retooling they wanted. This was a cold-blooded but smart move. For this season the questions are will they trade DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams before the Feb. 8 deadline? If those two are on the roster it’s not unreasonable to say the Clippers can still make the playoffs in the West — Los Angeles is 8-8 without Griffin this season (only 17-16 with him), and in Tobias Harris they added an underrated small forward who can hit threes, create shots off the pick-and-roll, is good as a catch-and-shoot guy and should get a little more spotlight than he had. However, when Chris Paul and J.J. Redick both got out of town last summer without looking back the rebuild should have started, and while they are late to the party the Clippers should move DJ and Williams and get on with it. This doesn’t have to be a Hinkie-like bottom out rebuild, but it needs to be a complete one (including likely moving on from Doc Rivers). If it doesn’t happen at the trade deadline next week, it will happen next summer (no way Jordan stays as a free agent). It’s time. (And while maybe the Clippers could free up the cap space to go after LeBron James or Paul George this summer, I have heard LeBron is not interested.)

2) Jabari Parker returns to Bucks on Friday vs. Knicks. Last season, Jabari Parker was back. The former No. 2 pick was averaging 20.1 points per game and forming a dangerous scoring combination for the Bucks next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then Parker tore his left ACL — for the second time in three years. From the moment it happened last February, Milwaukee said it would take about a year for Parker to return to the court.

Friday night, Parker will return to the Bucks rotation when Milwaukee takes on New York.

It will be interesting to see just how good these Bucks are come the postseason. Once Parker gets back into game shape, the Bucks will have a very good team on paper: A top-five player in Antetokounmpo, two other scoring threats in Parker and Eric Bledsoe, plus quality role players around them such as Khris Middleton and John Henson. If they can defend well for interim coach Joe Prunty they can be the team everyone at the top wants to avoid in the first round, the team capable of pulling off an upset. First, let’s just hope Parker can get back on the court and stay there.

3) There was action on the NBA court Monday: Celtics get game-winning three from Jaylen Brown to beat Nuggets. The off-the-court news overshadowed the games on Monday (as often happens around the trade deadline in the NBA), but there were games and one good one.

The Celtics were on the road in Denver and could not shake the Pistons late — despite Kyrie Irving scoring 10 of his 27 in the fourth quarter — and a runner by Jamal Murray tied the game up at 108-108. But then with :34 left, Boston’s Jaylen Brown nailed a corner three that proved to be the game-winner.

I generally like the idea of letting teams play out the final possession of a close game without a timeout (if you have a floor general you can trust to make the right play), however, with five seconds left this was different — Mike Malone and Denver should have called a timeout to advance the ball. After Denver forced the Irving miss Will Barton didn’t have the time to get up the court fast enough and get a quality shot off. The Nuggets had a timeout left, they should have taken it to advance the ball and get one clean look, as it was they settled for a rushed shot that had little chance.

 