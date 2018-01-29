Getty Images

Report: The Clippers, Pistons finalize trade to send Griffin to Detroit

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
Apparently, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has come to the idea that his team is not going to win and it’s time to blow it up.

We’re not just talking trading DeAndre Jordan blow it up (although him leaving would be next), we’re talking trading Blake Griffin. The guy they sold this summer on being a “Clipper for life” and retiring his jersey, inking him for a max deal. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

At just top-four protected, the pick will almost certainly go to the Clippers in the 2018 draft. If I were the Clippers I would have pushed harder for rookie Luke Kennard in there.

With this move, the Clippers will move just below the luxury tax for this season. Ballmer may be richer than God but he doesn’t want to pay the tax for a team that, at best, barely slips into the playoffs.

After this, expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams at the deadline and either trade DeAndre Jordan or let him walk this summer as a free agent. Ballmer’s inability to get near a contract extension with Jordan may have contributed to this decision to move along.

The Clippers had shopped Griffin to the Timberwolves recently for Karl-Anthony Towns, but Minnesota rightly laughed that off. Los Angeles had become serious about a new path, however.

Ballmer and the Clippers had the chance to choose that new path and reboot this summer when Chris Paul left, but instead they signed Griffin to a five-year max deal and tried to rebuild in the fly (with what would have been a decent team if not so injury prone). Remember, however, that was done while Doc Rivers was still the team president on the basketball side, he was pushed out not much later, with Lawrence Frank and consultant Jerry West getting bigger roles. Watching Griffin miss time with an injury (again, along with Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley, among others) and looking at where his team stands in the West, Ballmer must have listened to West and Frank and decided it was time to move along.

In Detroit, Stan Van Gundy is desperate to make his team a serious threat not only to make the playoffs but to do damage once in. Right now they sit at 22-26, having lost eight in a row, and they have a 30 percent chance of making the postseason. The Pistons have been active on the trade market, shopping Avery Bradley among others, but this is a bigger move than had previously been rumored.

Van Gundy will pair Griffin and Andre Drummond in what will be one of the NBA’s best frontcourts, but they will still lack perimeter play and shooting as a team. Making up ground to get into the playoffs will not be easy.

Griffin loves Los Angeles and the lifestyle — he performs in comedy clubs, his child is in the city — and he re-signed this summer saying he wanted to retire a Clipper and be the first guy from the team with his number retired. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, he can’t stop the deal, but he can’t be happy about it.

Expect a lot of top-flight players to see what happened to Griffin — getting traded the season after signing an extension — and start asking for no-trade clauses in their deals.

Report: Clippers, DeAndre Jordan nowhere near on contract extension

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2018, 6:01 PM EST
With the trade deadline just more than a week away, the Los Angeles Clippers remain at the same crossroads where they have been sitting for weeks:

Do they trade DeAndre Jordan (and likely Lou Williams, too) and jump-start a rebuild, or do they hold on to those two and make a push for the playoffs (which seems even more possible in the wake of the DeMarcus Cousins injury in New Orleans)? And if they keep Jordan, can they lock him up long term?

There is no answer to the first question yet, although the offers coming in have not impressed the Clippers.

As for the “can they keep him” question, it is not that easy either, but as of right now the sides are not close to a contract extension, reports Broderick Turner at the Los Angeles Times.

Recently, Jordan has had dinner with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer a couple of times to discuss his future and talked with the team a few times about an extension, but the sides are not close to an agreement. Jordan will earn $22.6 million this season and has a player option for $24.1 million next season.

“The trade deadline is coming up,” Jordan said. “I’ve heard my name in trade rumors the past three years. It is what it is. It’s a business sometimes. That’s what it is. When you think about it that way, your feelings don’t get involved too much.”

In an extension Jordan likely wants a raise, but that may not be in the cards for him. It may not happen this summer either, whether he stays with the Clippers or not. There is a saturation of centers on the market because everyone who was a four/five is now just a five, and a lot of fours are fives as teams play smaller. For a traditional big man like Jordan — who can protect the rim, set good screens, roll hard to the rim and finish efficiently — the market is limited. Especially since it’s hard to play him late in games due to his free throw shooting. Add to all of that the fact only a handful of teams will have near the kind of cap space to sign Jordan to the kind of deal he wants, and you can see his options are limited. The Clippers may get him on a shorter or discounted contract over the summer.

Steve Ballmer isn’t the kind of owner who is okay with tanking, and with his team on the cusp of the playoffs he likely wants to keep Jordan and figure out the money to keep him next summer. Ballmer wants to win, and his team has a legit shot to make the postseason, so they probably take it.

Report: Nuggets first-rounder Tyler Lydon out for rest of season

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
Donovan Mitchell is dazzling for the Jazz, making the Nuggets’ draft-night trade look worse.

This won’t help.

Denver traded down from No. 13 to No. 24, allowing Utah to get Mitchell. The Nuggets netted Trey Lyles, who’s quietly having a career year, in the deal. But Lydon has been mostly limited to the NBA’s minor league, and now, he won’t even play there.

Nuggets:

Tyler Lydon has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The surgery was performed by UCHealth surgeon Dr. Armando Vidal. The injury occurred Wednesday, January 24th while the Rio Grande Valley Vipers were playing the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Denver Nuggets rookie forward Tyler Lydon will miss four months after surgery on his left knee on Friday, league sources told ESPN.

Denver won’t miss Lydon this season. Not only did he not look ready to contribute to a playoff team’s rotation, the Nuggets are overloaded with power forwards (Paul Millsap, Lyles, Kenneth Faried, Juan Hernangomez, Darrell Arthur), and centers Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee often share the court.

But this is valuable developmental time lost for Lydon. He needs to fill out and gain a better defensive feel.

All the while, it’s hard not to notice what Mitchell is doing in Utah.

Report: Photos posted online by female acquaintance triggered Marcus Smart’s hand-cutting swipe at picture frame

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
Celtics guard Marcus Smart admitted he cut his hand swiping at a picture frame in his hotel room, an injury expected to keep him out two weeks.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

According to league sources briefed on the situation, Smart’s story checks out. There was a broken picture frame in the bathroom in his Beverly Hills hotel room, and glass was indeed found in his hand, requiring stitches. The Celtic guard’s anger was apparently raised over pictures posted by a female acquaintance on social media — pictures that have since been deleted.

Smart needs a new way to vent.

Report: Spurs quickly shooting down Kawhi Leonard trade calls

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 2:06 PM EST
The reported disconnect between the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard generated a common reaction outside San Antonio: Could my favorite team trade for Leonard?

Some NBA executives – diligent or dreaming, depending on your perspective – had the same idea. But they didn’t get far.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:

League sources said their calls on Leonard were shut down before they started, so it’s not likely that San Antonio is ready to do anything drastic with Leonard.

When healthy, Leonard is one of the NBA’s best players. He’s arguably the league’s very best defender, and he has become an elite scorer. Just 26 and under contract for another season, Leonard is incredibly valuable.

It’d take a huge rift and even bigger offers for San Antonio to trade him.

Leonard will be eligible for a designated-player extension next summer. He can get that larger salary from only the Spurs, and he’s guaranteed to be eligible only next summer. If Leonard won’t sign that, it’d be the type signal that should get San Antonio to at least explore a trade.

But both sides being frustrated by a lingering injury? That alone won’t break up the Spurs as we know them.