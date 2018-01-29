Elsa/Getty Images

Report: Nuggets first-rounder Tyler Lydon out for rest of season

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
Donovan Mitchell is dazzling for the Jazz, making the Nuggets’ draft-night trade look worse.

This won’t help.

Denver traded down from No. 13 to No. 24, allowing Utah to get Mitchell. The Nuggets netted Trey Lyles, who’s quietly having a career year, in the deal. But Lydon has been mostly limited to the NBA’s minor league, and now, he won’t even play there.

Nuggets:

Tyler Lydon has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The surgery was performed by UCHealth surgeon Dr. Armando Vidal. The injury occurred Wednesday, January 24th while the Rio Grande Valley Vipers were playing the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Denver Nuggets rookie forward Tyler Lydon will miss four months after surgery on his left knee on Friday, league sources told ESPN.

Denver won’t miss Lydon this season. Not only did he not look ready to contribute to a playoff team’s rotation, the Nuggets are overloaded with power forwards (Paul Millsap, Lyles, Kenneth Faried, Juan Hernangomez, Darrell Arthur), and centers Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee often share the court.

But this is valuable developmental time lost for Lydon. He needs to fill out and gain a better defensive feel.

All the while, it’s hard not to notice what Mitchell is doing in Utah.

Report: Photos posted online by female acquaintance triggered Marcus Smart’s hand-cutting swipe at picture frame

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
Celtics guard Marcus Smart admitted he cut his hand swiping at a picture frame in his hotel room, an injury expected to keep him out two weeks.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

According to league sources briefed on the situation, Smart’s story checks out. There was a broken picture frame in the bathroom in his Beverly Hills hotel room, and glass was indeed found in his hand, requiring stitches. The Celtic guard’s anger was apparently raised over pictures posted by a female acquaintance on social media — pictures that have since been deleted.

Smart needs a new way to vent.

Report: Spurs quickly shooting down Kawhi Leonard trade calls

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 2:06 PM EST
The reported disconnect between the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard generated a common reaction outside San Antonio: Could my favorite team trade for Leonard?

Some NBA executives – diligent or dreaming, depending on your perspective – had the same idea. But they didn’t get far.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders:

League sources said their calls on Leonard were shut down before they started, so it’s not likely that San Antonio is ready to do anything drastic with Leonard.

When healthy, Leonard is one of the NBA’s best players. He’s arguably the league’s very best defender, and he has become an elite scorer. Just 26 and under contract for another season, Leonard is incredibly valuable.

It’d take a huge rift and even bigger offers for San Antonio to trade him.

Leonard will be eligible for a designated-player extension next summer. He can get that larger salary from only the Spurs, and he’s guaranteed to be eligible only next summer. If Leonard won’t sign that, it’d be the type signal that should get San Antonio to at least explore a trade.

But both sides being frustrated by a lingering injury? That alone won’t break up the Spurs as we know them.

Report: Knicks looking into shedding Joakim Noah, who got into argument with Jeff Hornacek

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 1:04 PM EST
Joakim Noah is on what was called a personal leave of absence from the Knicks.

Turns out, his separation from the team might be permanent.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Knicks surely wanted to drop Noah even before his spat with Jeff Hornacek. Noah is earning $17,765,000 this season and due $37,825,000 over the next two years, and the 32-year-old is mostly ineffective on the court.

But because he’s so undesirable, the Knicks surely couldn’t trade him without attaching significant sweeteners. Look how much trouble the Lakers have had trying to dump Luol Deng. Noah’s contract is even worse. The sweetener demands from teams to take Noah are almost certainly so great, New York would never meet them.

That leaves waiving Noah.

It could be in conjunction with a buyout, but why would Noah leave money on the table? His career might be over if he becomes a free agent.

If the Knicks waive Noah without a buyout, they’d have two options after paying out the rest of his $17,765,000 salary this season:

  • Pay Noah $18,530,000 next season and $19,295,000 the following season
  • Pay Noah $7,565,000 each of the following five years via the stretch provision

The tricky part: They’d have to decide within a day of cutting him. It’s tough to know how useful that extra $10,965,000 would be this summer, let alone how useful an extra $11,730,000 would be in 2019. Are those differences worth a cap hit of $7,565,000 the following three years?

If Noah is truly disruptive, the Knicks would probably be better off sending him home and leaving him on the roster. They have to pay him regardless, but that way, they could wait until gaining clarity next summer. Even then, they’d be doing some guesswork on 2019 and beyond, but at least they’d know whom they could acquire this summer.

Magic waive Adreian Payne, who was implicated in Michigan State scandal

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Michigan State allowed a culture in which Larry Nassar used his position as a doctor treating athletes to molest girls and young women for decades.

He might not have been the only one to take advantage of Michigan State’s athletic culture, and allegations are now reaching the NBA.

The Clippers placed minor-league assistant coach Travis Walton on administrative leave after an ESPN report detailed accusations of him hitting one woman and raping another. Those alleged incidents occurred in 2010 while Walton was an assistant coach at Michigan State, following his time playing for the Spartans.

The report also detailed rape allegations against Adreian Payne and Keith Appling while they played at Michigan State. The Magic waived Payne, on a two-way contract, shortly after the report. Appling, who previously played for Orlando, was already out of the league after being jailed for gun offenses.

Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren of ESPN:

A FEW MONTHS later, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2010, a different MSU student — Carolyn Schaner — and a friend walked into the campus police department and told investigators about an incident that had occurred the night before.

Schaner had moved into Wonders Hall that weekend and attended an orientation meeting. Though she did not know who they were, she saw top basketball recruits Adreian Payne and Keith Appling during the orientation, but she did not speak to them. Later that evening, Schaner ran into them in the dorm’s lobby and talked with them before she accepted an invitation to go back to their room, where the three started playing miniature basketball. The two men began taking their clothes off with each missed basket, but Schaner told police she refused to take off any more than her T-shirt, under which she was wearing a sports bra. She told police the two men ended up cornering her and turning off the lights. She told police she felt trapped and fearful of refusing their advances.

Appling, she told police, removed her underwear, and then the two men pulled her to the ground and started penetrating her vaginally, anally and orally. She told police that she said to the men, “I don’t want it,” “stop” and “don’t.”

In a video interview obtained by Outside the Lines, Payne told detectives that Schaner had indicated she wanted to leave.

According to a police report, Payne told officers that he could “understand how she would feel that she was not free to leave.” Payne was concerned about her reaction to the circumstances and had even asked Appling to apologize to her, the report stated. Payne told officers that he had apologized to Schaner because “it seemed she felt that they ‘disrespected’ her.” ESPN does not typically identify people who report acts of sexual violence, but Schaner sought to publicly reveal her identity.

Appling did not talk to detectives at the time, but he granted a phone interview with Outside the Lines late last year while he was in jail near Detroit serving time for a weapons charge.

“It was consensual,” he says, adding that he never heard Schaner say “no” or “stop.” “Had that been the case, I would have completely granted her wishes. We’re not even those type of guys. We wouldn’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable around us.”

Schaner says campus police investigators told her that, because of Payne’s police interview, they had a solid case to pursue. Once the case was forwarded from police to Ingham County prosecutors, Schaner was interviewed by an assistant prosecutor, Debra Rousseau Martinez. Schaner says Martinez told her she did not seem strong enough to stand up to questioning that would come as a result of making allegations against MSU basketball players.

No charges were filed in the case. The assistant prosecutor, Martinez, now works for Michigan State’s Title IX office. She declined to comment on Schaner’s case.

Magic:

Why is Orlando waiving him now? It was reported in 2010 two Michigan State basketball players were accused of sexual assault. In 2014, a federal investigation examined the incident. It was known enough in Michigan that Payne and Appling were the accused. Did the Magic not do enough diligence before signing Payne? Do they care about having accused rapists on their team, or do they care only about having heavily discussed accused rapists on their team? Should the distinction matter?

Payne wasn’t charged with, let alone convicted of, a crime. Should this accusation still prevent him from playing in the NBA? What jobs should he be allowed to hold?

Rape is obviously bad, and that notion is being treated as a given more than ever before – a positive development. But waiving Payne is a simple solution to a complex issue.