Kristaps Porzingis wants Knicks to add veteran for playoff push

The Knicks are an unimpressive 22-28, four games out of the playoffs in the East as you read this, and according to fivethirtyeight.com have a 14 percent chance of making the playoffs this season. They are on pace to have a 37-45 record.
Their star Kristaps Porzingis — who has faded again as the season has worn on — wants New York to make a playoff push. And he wants some help to do it, as he told Ian Begley of ESPN.
“Playoff experience for myself, individually, would be huge at this point in my career — the sooner, the better,” Porzingis said Monday, when asked his opinion about the Knicks’ approach at the Feb. 8 trade deadline. “And for most of the [Knicks] — most of the guys haven’t felt that playoff experience that everybody talks about — that the guys talk about that have been there. For myself, selfishly I would want to play in the playoffs but we’ll see what happens and how we can end the season.”
It would take a blockbuster deal to get the Knicks into the postseason. Currently, Indiana and Philadelphia are the seven and eight seeds in the East, and they are both are on pace to finish with 45-46 wins. To get to that level, the Knicks need to go at least 23-9 the rest of the way, and they would need to leapfrog Detroit — which just added Blake Griffin. All of which is to say, it’s tough to see the Knicks making the postseason.
The Knicks are more likely to be sellers rather than buyers at the trade deadline, guys such as Willy Hernangomez, Courtney Lee, and even Enes Kanter are drawing some interest from other teams. Whether those teams step up with good enough deals to pry loose someone is another question.
The more interesting thing to watch is how the current Knicks front office handles a frustrated Porzingis heading into the off-season, where they will offer him a max rookie contract extension. Steve Mills and Scott Perry can’t handle it worse than Phil Jackson did a season ago.