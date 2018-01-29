Getty Images

Authorities won’t charge Bucks’ Sterling Brown after Walgreens arrest

Associated PressJan 29, 2018, 11:21 PM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police officials say they will not seek charges against Milwaukee Bucks rookie Sterling Brown, who was arrested last week during a confrontation in a Walgreens parking lot.

Officers used a stun gun on Brown in an incident that happened about 2 a.m. Friday. Police have not released further details.

Milwaukee police said Monday that a review of reports and body camera footage shows Brown’s “actions and behavior” do not warrant a criminal charge. The matter has been turned over to an internal investigation, the results of which police say will be made public.

Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said the team is aware of the decision and backing Brown. Coach Joe Prunty said last week that “we support him in this” and “we believe it will be resolved quickly.”

Jabari Parker returns to Bucks lineup Friday night vs. Knicks

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2018, 9:29 PM EST
It’s been hard to evaluate exactly how big a playoff threat Milwaukee is in part because they fired their coach, and partly because they have yet to be fully healthy this season and blended together this season. It’s not just Malcolm Brogdon going in and out of the lineup or the trade for Eric Bledsoe.

Jabari Parker has yet to set foot on the court in a Bucks uniform this season, but that will change on Friday.

Parker was the second dangerous scoring option for the Bucks last season averaging 20.1 points until he tore his left ACL last Feb. 8 (against Houston). It was his second major injury to the same knee in three years, and it was expected to take about a year for him to return.

Once Parker gets his legs under him again, the Bucks will have a top-five player in Giannis Antetokounmpo and two other real scoring threats in Parker and Bledsoe, plus quality role players around them such as Khris Middleton and John Henson. How dangerous does that make them in the playoffs? On paper, very, if they defend well. We’ll see if reality works out that way.

Report: Clippers still open to trading Lou Williams, DeAndre Jordan

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2018, 8:41 PM EST
So much for the “Clipper for life” pitch to Blake Griffin….

The Clippers and Pistons dropped a bombshell on the NBA Monday, reaching a deal that sends Blake Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to Detroit for Tobias Harris, Avery BradleyBoban Marjanovic, a first-round (likely 2018) and a second-round pick.

Don’t think the Clippers are done.

This is not a surprise, just a reminder.

Officially, the Clippers are selling that they are competitive on the court and can push for a playoff spot — they are a game out of the eight seed as of today. They still have Lou Williams playing at an All-Star level, DeAndre Jordan, and Harris was having the kind of season in Detroit that got him All-Star consideration (Harris is the real prize in this trade for LA). This isn’t a team going fully into the tank.

The reality is moving Griffin is the next domino in the rebuild, and things will now pick up steam. (Chris Paul forcing his way out this summer was the first domino.) The buzz is the Clippers want to clear out some cap space to make a push for LeBron James this summer (I have heard the Clippers are not on his radar, and these moves don’t make them contenders).

Williams is the current leader in the Sixth Man of the Year race and should draw value on the market from a playoff team looking for bench help. He can create for himself and others, and while he’s a defensive liability he can get buckets.

Jordan is one of the best rim protecting/rim running bigs in the game. The Clippers have not been able to reach a contract extension and have struggled to generate much trade interest in him because: 1) He’s a free agent next summer and teams are afraid he’s a rental; 2) the center market is saturated (with the move to more four/five combos there is less of a demand for more traditional centers such as Jordan). Those factors are not changing.

The question in both cases is: Has what the Clippers demanded in a trade come down? If no, then the Clippers will play it out with this roster for the season, then try to trade Williams this summer and let Jordan walk. If the asking price has dropped, deals will follow before the Feb. 8 deadline.

Kristaps Porzingis wants Knicks to add veteran for playoff push

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2018, 8:07 PM EST
The Knicks are an unimpressive 22-28, four games out of the playoffs in the East as you read this, and according to fivethirtyeight.com have a 14 percent chance of making the playoffs this season. They are on pace to have a 37-45 record.

Their star Kristaps Porzingis — who has faded again as the season has worn on — wants New York to make a playoff push. And he wants some help to do it, as he told Ian Begley of ESPN.

“Playoff experience for myself, individually, would be huge at this point in my career — the sooner, the better,” Porzingis said Monday, when asked his opinion about the Knicks’ approach at the Feb. 8 trade deadline. “And for most of the [Knicks] — most of the guys haven’t felt that playoff experience that everybody talks about — that the guys talk about that have been there. For myself, selfishly I would want to play in the playoffs but we’ll see what happens and how we can end the season.”

It would take a blockbuster deal to get the Knicks into the postseason. Currently, Indiana and Philadelphia are the seven and eight seeds in the East, and they are both are on pace to finish with 45-46 wins. To get to that level, the Knicks need to go at least 23-9 the rest of the way, and they would need to leapfrog Detroit — which just added Blake Griffin. All of which is to say, it’s tough to see the Knicks making the postseason.

The Knicks are more likely to be sellers rather than buyers at the trade deadline, guys such as Willy Hernangomez, Courtney Lee, and even Enes Kanter are drawing some interest from other teams. Whether those teams step up with good enough deals to pry loose someone is another question.

The more interesting thing to watch is how the current Knicks front office handles a frustrated Porzingis heading into the off-season, where they will offer him a max rookie contract extension. Steve Mills and Scott Perry can’t handle it worse than Phil Jackson did a season ago.

Report: The Clippers, Pistons finalize trade to send Griffin to Detroit

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
Apparently, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has come to the idea that his team is not going to win and it’s time to blow it up.

We’re not just talking trading DeAndre Jordan blow it up (although him leaving would be next), we’re talking trading Blake Griffin. The guy they sold this summer on being a “Clipper for life” and retiring his jersey, inking him for a max deal. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

At just top-four protected, the pick will almost certainly go to the Clippers in the 2018 draft. If I were the Clippers I would have pushed harder for rookie Luke Kennard in there.

With this move, the Clippers will move just below the luxury tax for this season. Ballmer may be richer than God but he doesn’t want to pay the tax for a team that, at best, barely slips into the playoffs.

After this, expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams at the deadline and either trade DeAndre Jordan or let him walk this summer as a free agent. Ballmer’s inability to get near a contract extension with Jordan may have contributed to this decision to move along.

The Clippers had shopped Griffin to the Timberwolves recently for Karl-Anthony Towns, but Minnesota rightly laughed that off. Los Angeles had become serious about a new path, however.

Ballmer and the Clippers had the chance to choose that new path and reboot this summer when Chris Paul left, but instead they signed Griffin to a five-year max deal and tried to rebuild in the fly (with what would have been a decent team if not so injury prone). Remember, however, that was done while Doc Rivers was still the team president on the basketball side, he was pushed out not much later, with Lawrence Frank and consultant Jerry West getting bigger roles. Watching Griffin miss time with an injury (again, along with Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley, among others) and looking at where his team stands in the West, Ballmer must have listened to West and Frank and decided it was time to move along.

In Detroit, Stan Van Gundy is desperate to make his team a serious threat not only to make the playoffs but to do damage once in. Right now they sit at 22-26, having lost eight in a row, and they have a 30 percent chance of making the postseason. The Pistons have been active on the trade market, shopping Avery Bradley among others, but this is a bigger move than had previously been rumored.

Van Gundy will pair Griffin and Andre Drummond in what will be one of the NBA’s best frontcourts, but they will still lack perimeter play and shooting as a team. Making up ground to get into the playoffs will not be easy.

Griffin loves Los Angeles and the lifestyle — he performs in comedy clubs, his child is in the city — and he re-signed this summer saying he wanted to retire a Clipper and be the first guy from the team with his number retired. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, he can’t stop the deal, but he can’t be happy about it.

Expect a lot of top-flight players to see what happened to Griffin — getting traded the season after signing an extension — and start asking for no-trade clauses in their deals.