Watch Joel Embiid dunk all over Russell Westbrook (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook tried to take charge on this play. It didn’t quite work out the way he wanted it to.

During Sunday’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid found himself with the ball at the top of the arc. After giving a pump fake to dismiss the first defender, Embiid saw the lane was open so he decided to drive toward the hoop.

At the same time, Westbrook was underneath the basket and saw Embiid coming down the lane. The reigning NBA MVP decided to try to take a charge on Embiid, which of course resulted in this excellent video.

Via Twitter:

No doubt some Thunder fans may feel that Westbrook deserved a charge on that call, but the officials decided to let it go in favor of swallowing their whistles.

Dang. Maybe Embiid should be in the dunk contest?