Watch Joel Embiid dunk all over Russell Westbrook (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook tried to take charge on this play. It didn’t quite work out the way he wanted it to.
During Sunday’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid found himself with the ball at the top of the arc. After giving a pump fake to dismiss the first defender, Embiid saw the lane was open so he decided to drive toward the hoop.
At the same time, Westbrook was underneath the basket and saw Embiid coming down the lane. The reigning NBA MVP decided to try to take a charge on Embiid, which of course resulted in this excellent video.
Via Twitter:
No doubt some Thunder fans may feel that Westbrook deserved a charge on that call, but the officials decided to let it go in favor of swallowing their whistles.
Dang. Maybe Embiid should be in the dunk contest?
One of the unheralded players on a team packed with current and former All-Stars will miss the rest of the 2017-18 NBA season.
Oklahoma City Thunder wing Andre Roberson was taken off the floor on Saturday night during a game against the Detroit Pistons. Roberson appeared to slip during a play late in the third quarter, sending him airborne before landing awkwardly on his tailbone.
It was reported late on Saturday night that Roberson had likely torn his patellar tendon in his left knee. On Sunday morning, the Thunder formally announced that Roberson had in fact injured his knee, and that he would undergo season-ending surgery.
Via Twitter:
This is an unfortunate turn of events for the Thunder, who struggled out of the gate to start the season with new additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. The team has recovered, and both George and Roberson have been vital parts of the squad with 5th-best defensive rating in the NBA.
As Kurt pointed out yesterday, Oklahoma City’s on/off numbers with Roberson tell the tale of his importance. OKC’s defense is 11.9 points per 100 possessions better with Roberson on the court than off.
The Thunder are going to need to regroup — especially as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches — to see what they can do to bolster their spot in the conference. Oklahoma City currently sits in the No. 5 spot out west.
It’s not clear was Kevin Durant thinking on Saturday before the Golden State Warriors took on the Boston Celtics. During warm-ups, Durant was seen hitting a basketball like you would a volleyball, causing the ball to go flying up and into the stands.
The only problem? That ball hit a fan in the face.
According to Yahoo! Sports, that fan was 75-year-old Joseph Franzia, a former Marine and member of the Franzia family famous for their wine. The ball hit Franzia in the left side of the face, and both security and medical attendants came to his aid as fans gathered around.
Via Twitter:
Durant of course ran over to apologize to Franzia, inviting him to the locker room after the game.
Franzia took Durant up on that offer, and he even received a pair of signed shoes from Durant to try to make up for the knock to the dome.
Looks like Franzia is going to be OK, and you’ve got to think Durant won’t do something this boneheaded again.
Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson might be getting a larger fine from the league after what occurred in Minnesota on Saturday.
Midway through the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atkinson was arguing with referee Tony Brothers over a play including Brooklyn’s Joe Harris. Brothers gave Atkinson a technical foul, and Atkinson went after Brothers.
The Nets coach had to be restrained by players assistant coaches as he ran out on the floor after the veteran official. Atkinson was given a second tech, and ejected.
The whole scene was pretty surprising.
Via Twitter:
After the game, Atkinson said not only was his explosion thanks to the no-call on Harris, but because of the fatigue of the season.
Via NY Post:
“Even after I got thrown out, they kept fighting for the old man, so credit to them,” said Atkinson, who got steamed over a non-call on Joe Harris. “If you get specific, that’s the one. But listen, I don’t want to make this [about me] or the referees.
“This is the time of the year we’re all a little fatigued. But they do a great job. … It happens. I got frustrated. I wish I didn’t get frustrated and so emotional. But I did feel like I wanted to protect Joe, protect our player. It’s as simple as that in a box.”
The NBA announced a new action list to help players and officials understand each other better in a season in which things do not seem to be amicable between the two sides. Perhaps this might have an effect on coaches as well?
No doubt we will be waiting for the follow-up to this story in which Atkinson is assessed a fine from the league.
“You just got to sit back and enjoy the show. Once they got it going, got to get out of the way.”
That was Kevin Durant‘s reaction to the Stephen Curry vs. Kyrie Irving duel Saturday in what may have been the game of the season. He wasn’t alone.
Golden State won 109-105 in what may have been the best game of the season — and Curry dominated the final minutes, scoring 13 in the final 1:42. But the show between these two went on all night. Irving finished with 34 points on 18 shots, Curry with 49 points on 24 shots. It was masterful.
Relive the duel in the video above.
If this is a Finals preview, I’m good with that.