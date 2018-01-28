Watch Carmelo Anthony reach 25,000-point milestone

Jan 28, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — Carmelo Anthony reached the 25,000-point mark during the third quarter of Oklahoma City’s game at Detroit on Saturday night.

Anthony came into the game needing 17 points to reach the milestone. He scored 14 in the first half, and he scored point No. 25,000 when he made the first of two free throws with 8:30 left in the third. With the Thunder playing a road game, there wasn’t any real reaction from the crowd, but before shooting his second free throw, Anthony held up his right hand in apparent acknowledgment of his achievement.

Anthony became the 21st player in NBA history to reach the mark and the 11th-fastest player to do it.

The 33-year-old Anthony was playing in his 1,024th game.

 

Anthony Davis, Pelicans recalibrate playoff push without Cousins

Jan 28, 2018
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans held the first practice of their new, more challenging reality Saturday – less than 24 hours after losing All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season because of his Achilles tear.

The question now is: What happens to a team that has won seven of eight and was coalescing around its somewhat unconventional lineup featuring Cousins and fellow All-Star big man Anthony Davis?

“It changes for everyone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish what we set out to do,” coach Alvin Gentry said after practice. “And that’s to be a playoff team.”

The Pelicans’ offense has largely run through Cousins, who’ll miss his first game this season Sunday afternoon, when New Orleans hosts the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We have to obviously realign some things and rethink some things that we’ve done and probably add a few things and take away a few things,” Gentry said. “We have to adjust and figure out how we can best work with what we have now.”

Cousins, named an All-Star starter little more than a week ago, has averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Cousins routinely dribbled up court after rebounds and initiated the offense, which is somewhat unusual for a center, as is his shooting range that extends beyond the 3-point line.

When the high-flying, 6-foot-10 Davis and powerful, 6-11 Cousins were on the court together, opponents trying to defend them both had tough choices to make. Meanwhile, New Orleans was looking increasingly comfortable with the scheme lately. That was evident in recent victories as well as in Cousins’ production; he registered two triple-doubles in New Orleans’ past three games, including 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in Friday night’s victory over Houston before his injury in the final 15 seconds of that game.

The Pelicans’ decision to attack with a tandem of dynamic post players ran counter to a trend in the NBA toward smaller lineups that rely on tempo, spacing and reliable perimeter shooting to create scoring opportunities. Even Gentry was a proponent of “small ball,” having served as a lead assistant for a Golden State squad that won a title with that style of play three seasons ago. Gentry took over in New Orleans with the intent of running a similar system – until the Pelicans seized the opportunity in a trade last February to pair Cousins with Davis in the front court.

For the final 34 games of this regular season, Davis said he expects the Pelicans to play more like they did before Cousins arrived. Davis added that he expects to play more at center and is prepared for that.

Davis also expressed optimism about the Pelicans’ playoff prospects, given a recent rise in production from guards Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore, as well as small forward Darius Miller, who hit six 3-pointers against Houston.

“Everybody’s playing well,” Davis said. “We’ve just got to carry that over to the rest of the season. Of course, missing one of our main guys is tough, but it just means guys have got to step up.”

Other players didn’t want to sell short what the Pelicans could still accomplish with Davis leading the way.

“There’s still only one Anthony Davis; no one can match that,” guard Rajon Rondo said. “We’ve got to continue to trust one another and it’s a team sport, so we’ll play team basketball.”

During their recent surge – which included victories over teams with the second- and third-best records in the NBA (the Rockets and Celtics) – the Pelicans climbed to sixth in the Western Conference and woke up Saturday just three-and-a-half behind third-place San Antonio.

But New Orleans also is only three games ahead of the ninth-place Clippers, who sat just outside the eight-team playoff structure.

A person familiar with the situation said New Orleans is aggressively trying to upgrade its roster before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline. The person said Cousins should have surgery within the next week, but that it’s too early to estimate how many months of rehabilitation he’ll need before he can play again. The person spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity because the Pelicans do not typically disclose trade talks.

The Pelicans also hope veteran guard Tony Allen returns from a fractured fibula next week, and that former starting small forward Solomon Hill returns in late February from a hamstring tear. Both players worked with assistants on practice courts Saturday.

Cousins also was at team headquarters – on crutches – but did not speak with reporters.

“There’s a sadness for DeMarcus. He’s worked extremely hard to be where he is right now and to me he was having as good a year as anybody in the league,” Gentry said. “We’ve just got to regroup and recalibrate and say this is the new normal now.”

The 27-year-old Cousins, now in his last season under contract, never has played in a playoff game. This season provided his best chance yet. Instead, he heads toward free agency with questions about his health – and still no postseason experience.

“It’s tough not knowing what’s going to happen, how big you’re market is going to be, if teams are going to trust you, are you going to be the same coming back, especially with a major injury like that,” Davis said. “But I think he’s done enough in his career to show guys that he’s very solid.”

Curry scores 13 points over final 1:42, Warriors beat Boston

Jan 28, 2018
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 49 points with 13 of those over the final 1:42 and hit eight 3-pointers, lifting the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics 109-105 on Saturday night in what is already being hyped as a potential NBA Finals matchup come June.

Curry made a go-ahead 3 with 1:42 to play, scored on a driving layup the next time down before eight late free throws. He also made three of his 3s over the final 4:20 of the third quarter for the Warriors, who had lost the last two matchups to the Celtics and two in a row at home. The Warriors fell 92-88 at Boston on Nov. 16 in which they squandered a 17-point lead.

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points on 13-for-18 shooting with five 3s, but Boston failed to build momentum from a win at the Clippers on Wednesday night, losing for the fifth time in six games.

Kevin Durant added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who haven’t lost to the same Eastern Conference opponent twice in the same season during fourth-year coach Steve Kerr’s tenure. Draymond Green had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Daniel Theis hit a 3-pointer to just beat the shot clock buzzer with 6:59 left that got Boston within four, then Irving connected from deep 70 seconds later. Irving’s two free throws at 4:53 made it 92-91.

Curry’s 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the third put Golden State up 70-63, he hit another at the 2:52 mark then connected once more at 2:12 as Golden State grabbed momentum heading into the final period up 80-73.

He missed from 3 off the front of the rim with 3:42 left in the game. Durant missed the first of two free throws with 2:40 to play and a jumper under pressure at 2:03.

The two-time NBA MVP, Curry scored 18 points in the third, shot 16 for 24 and 8 of 13 from long range while notching his second 40-point game of the season and 29th of his career in the regular season. Fans chanted “M-V-P!” as he made two free throws with 43 seconds left, two more at the 10.3 mark, another pair with 6.9 seconds left and two more at 1.6.

Irving was sensational himself.

Plenty familiar with Golden State from three straight Finals matchups with the Cavaliers, he hit his first seven shots with three 3-pointers while Jaylen Brown converted his first four field goals including two 3s. Boston built a 34-24 lead late in the opening quarter and stayed ahead by 10 going into the second.

He didn’t miss his first shot until a driving floater 4:16 before halftime.

Celtics center Al Horford was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game at the Clippers as a precaution a day after he hit his head in a loose-ball scramble in the closing seconds against the Lakers. While he didn’t have a concussion Boston took no chances because he has a history of head injuries.

HAYWARD PROGRESS

Coach Brad Stevens still doesn’t expect Gordon Hayward to play again for Boston this season as he recovers from a gruesome broken left ankle suffered early in his Celtics debut last October.

Hayward hasn’t lost his shooting stroke as he rehabs.

“He makes a lot of shots standing still. I mean a lot. He’s a heck of a stand-still shooter now,” Stevens said. “He’s really good in a chair too. Nothing new. We don’t anticipate him being back this season.”

Kerr has been so impressed with the Celtics’ resiliency without the star guard.

“I was devastated for him and I’m happy to see he’s recovering well,” Kerr said. “Their recovery as a team without him has been amazing. Two losses to start the year and then they just took off.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Second-year F Jaylen Brown, who played collegiately at nearby Cal, scored 20 points. Durant hit a 3 from the top of the arc over Brown midway through the first quarter. … Boston shot just 32.9 percent in beating the Warriors last time, including 7 of 32 from deep, but made 14 of 27 3s on Saturday.

Warriors: Curry has made at least five 3-pointers in five straight games. … G Patrick McCaw missed his second straight game but said he is improving from a strained mid-back and hopes a few days before the next game will give him time to be ready. … Rookie F Jordan Bell missed his fourth straight game with left ankle inflammation. … C Damian Jones was recalled from the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, who will play their second ever game at Oracle on Sunday night against the Austin Spurs. So Jones could play again in Oakland on Sunday if sent down again.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Denver on Monday to conclude a four-game road trip.

Warriors: At Utah on Tuesday looking for a fourth straight road win in the series.

Thunder’s Andre Roberson taken off court on stretcher, reportedly done for season with knee injury

By Kurt Helin Jan 27, 2018
In the middle of the third quarter Saturday night, Andre Roberson cut from his spot on the baseline toward the rim to finish an alley-oop, a play they run a lot.

But as he took off, he collapsed to the ground with a knee injury. He had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Reports are that he is done for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

This is a bigger blow to the Thunder than people may realize. The Thunder have been looking for the fifth person to close games (beside Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams) and despite his offensive limitations Roberson was the best fit. The reason is he was a long, switchable, quality defender who could share a big load on that end with George.

The Thunder may try to be active on the trade market to get help, but they are already into the luxury tax and it will be hard to add more salary.

George replaces injured Cousins on Team LeBron

Getty Images
Jan 27, 2018
3 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the decision Saturday, a day after Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles tear. The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

George was the next highest vote getter among frontcourt players in the West, both by the fan vote and when media/player votes were tallied and added in.

George is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals in his first season with the Thunder after seven with Indiana.

Cousins was voted to start and drafted to Team LeBron by captain LeBron James. Cousins, having the best season of his career, ruptured his Achilles in the final seconds of the Pelicans win over the Rockets on Friday.