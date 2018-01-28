Getty

Report: All-Stars will get $100,000 each if their team wins 2018 NBA All-Star Game

By Dane CarbaughJan 28, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
It appears that the NBA has begun trying to make their All-Star Game a little more competitive.

According to a report from ESPN, players on the winning side of the All-Star Game in February will now receive $100,000 each, up from $50,000 in previous years. Losing players still get $25,000 so the compensation gap between the two sides is significant.

Some NBA players who spoke to ESPN — including Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson — say the increased winnings is extra incentive.

Each player on the winning team will receive $100,000, and the losing team players will pocket $25,000, league sources said. The only modification is the winner’s compensation, with a $50,000 boost from previous years.

All-Star players who spoke to ESPN overwhelmingly agreed that this financial incentive is a game-changer.

“Well, I would like to think so,” Boston Celtics forward Al Horford told ESPN. “I think guys will definitely take the game more seriously. In the last couple of years, the games haven’t been good, and we’re all aware of that. Regardless of that, I think guys are going to come out and compete. But that’s a big incentive, for sure. We’re going to be diving for loose balls out there.”

It’s hard to know whether or not this is real incentive for guys, or if they’re just trying to be good company men and go along with it because, hey, who doesn’t want an extra $100,000?

Guys like LeBron James make around $100,000 for every 12 minutes of gameplay in the regular season. It probably means more to Joel Embiid, who is still on his rookie contract and to which it is proportionally more significant to his salary.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the game is actually more competitive. There’s no doubt the league has to do something to juice up the game itself as it has quickly become the most skippable part of All-Star Weekend.

Kings coach Dave Joerger leaves game after falling to one knee (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
The Sacramento Kings experienced a scary moment on Sunday as the team took on the San Antonio Spurs.

During the first few minutes of the game, coach Dave Joerger had to leave thanks to what the team called “lightheadedness”. Video on the sideline showed Joerger clapping about a no-call during a Kings shot attempt, then quickly turning and falling to one knee.

Joerger was helped by his assistant coaches and had to leave the bench.

Joerger had apparently been seen in some discomfort before the game according to ESPN. Sacramento’s team trainer went with him to the locker room, and Joerger was then seen by San Antonio’s team doctor.

Here’s hoping it was just a dizzy spell and Joerger is okay.

Watch Joel Embiid dunk all over Russell Westbrook (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Russell Westbrook tried to take charge on this play. It didn’t quite work out the way he wanted it to.

During Sunday’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid found himself with the ball at the top of the arc. After giving a pump fake to dismiss the first defender, Embiid saw the lane was open so he decided to drive toward the hoop.

At the same time, Westbrook was underneath the basket and saw Embiid coming down the lane. The reigning NBA MVP decided to try to take a charge on Embiid, which of course resulted in this excellent video.

No doubt some Thunder fans may feel that Westbrook deserved a charge on that call, but the officials decided to let it go in favor of swallowing their whistles.

Dang. Maybe Embiid should be in the dunk contest?

Thunder confirm Andre Roberson will miss rest of season with ruptured patellar tendon

By Dane CarbaughJan 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
One of the unheralded players on a team packed with current and former All-Stars will miss the rest of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Andre Roberson was taken off the floor on Saturday night during a game against the Detroit Pistons. Roberson appeared to slip during a play late in the third quarter, sending him airborne before landing awkwardly on his tailbone.

It was reported late on Saturday night that Roberson had likely torn his patellar tendon in his left knee. On Sunday morning, the Thunder formally announced that Roberson had in fact injured his knee, and that he would undergo season-ending surgery.

This is an unfortunate turn of events for the Thunder, who struggled out of the gate to start the season with new additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. The team has recovered, and both George and Roberson have been vital parts of the squad with 5th-best defensive rating in the NBA.

As Kurt pointed out yesterday, Oklahoma City’s on/off numbers with Roberson tell the tale of his importance. OKC’s defense is 11.9 points per 100 possessions better with Roberson on the court than off.

The Thunder are going to need to regroup — especially as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches — to see what they can do to bolster their spot in the conference. Oklahoma City currently sits in the No. 5 spot out west.

Kevin Durant hits fan after punching ball into stands, runs to apologize (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
It’s not clear was Kevin Durant thinking on Saturday before the Golden State Warriors took on the Boston Celtics. During warm-ups, Durant was seen hitting a basketball like you would a volleyball, causing the ball to go flying up and into the stands.

The only problem? That ball hit a fan in the face.

According to Yahoo! Sports, that fan was 75-year-old Joseph Franzia, a former Marine and member of the Franzia family famous for their wine. The ball hit Franzia in the left side of the face, and both security and medical attendants came to his aid as fans gathered around.

Durant of course ran over to apologize to Franzia, inviting him to the locker room after the game.

Franzia took Durant up on that offer, and he even received a pair of signed shoes from Durant to try to make up for the knock to the dome.

Looks like Franzia is going to be OK, and you’ve got to think Durant won’t do something this boneheaded again.