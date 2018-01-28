Kings coach Dave Joerger leaves game after falling to one knee (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Sacramento Kings experienced a scary moment on Sunday as the team took on the San Antonio Spurs.

During the first few minutes of the game, coach Dave Joerger had to leave thanks to what the team called “lightheadedness”. Video on the sideline showed Joerger clapping about a no-call during a Kings shot attempt, then quickly turning and falling to one knee.

Joerger was helped by his assistant coaches and had to leave the bench.

Via Twitter:

Kings' head coach Dave Joerger falls on his knees on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/vXH8p2En90 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) January 29, 2018

Kings head coach Dave Joerger experienced a momentary episode of light headedness tonight during the first quarter at San Antonio. For precautionary reasons he will not return to the bench this evening. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 29, 2018

According to Elston Turner, Kings head coach Dave Joerger is okay. He stood up too fast. "He's a young coach in good health, lot of energy and he exerts it during a game and exerts it in practice. Just an incident that happened." — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) January 29, 2018

Joerger had apparently been seen in some discomfort before the game according to ESPN. Sacramento’s team trainer went with him to the locker room, and Joerger was then seen by San Antonio’s team doctor.

Here’s hoping it was just a dizzy spell and Joerger is okay.