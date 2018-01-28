Curry scores 13 points over final 1:42, Warriors beat Boston

Associated PressJan 28, 2018, 12:20 AM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 49 points with 13 of those over the final 1:42 and hit eight 3-pointers, lifting the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics 109-105 on Saturday night in what is already being hyped as a potential NBA Finals matchup come June.

Curry made a go-ahead 3 with 1:42 to play, scored on a driving layup the next time down before eight late free throws. He also made three of his 3s over the final 4:20 of the third quarter for the Warriors, who had lost the last two matchups to the Celtics and two in a row at home. The Warriors fell 92-88 at Boston on Nov. 16 in which they squandered a 17-point lead.

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points on 13-for-18 shooting with five 3s, but Boston failed to build momentum from a win at the Clippers on Wednesday night, losing for the fifth time in six games.

Kevin Durant added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who haven’t lost to the same Eastern Conference opponent twice in the same season during fourth-year coach Steve Kerr’s tenure. Draymond Green had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Daniel Theis hit a 3-pointer to just beat the shot clock buzzer with 6:59 left that got Boston within four, then Irving connected from deep 70 seconds later. Irving’s two free throws at 4:53 made it 92-91.

Curry’s 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the third put Golden State up 70-63, he hit another at the 2:52 mark then connected once more at 2:12 as Golden State grabbed momentum heading into the final period up 80-73.

He missed from 3 off the front of the rim with 3:42 left in the game. Durant missed the first of two free throws with 2:40 to play and a jumper under pressure at 2:03.

The two-time NBA MVP, Curry scored 18 points in the third, shot 16 for 24 and 8 of 13 from long range while notching his second 40-point game of the season and 29th of his career in the regular season. Fans chanted “M-V-P!” as he made two free throws with 43 seconds left, two more at the 10.3 mark, another pair with 6.9 seconds left and two more at 1.6.

Irving was sensational himself.

Plenty familiar with Golden State from three straight Finals matchups with the Cavaliers, he hit his first seven shots with three 3-pointers while Jaylen Brown converted his first four field goals including two 3s. Boston built a 34-24 lead late in the opening quarter and stayed ahead by 10 going into the second.

He didn’t miss his first shot until a driving floater 4:16 before halftime.

Celtics center Al Horford was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game at the Clippers as a precaution a day after he hit his head in a loose-ball scramble in the closing seconds against the Lakers. While he didn’t have a concussion Boston took no chances because he has a history of head injuries.

HAYWARD PROGRESS

Coach Brad Stevens still doesn’t expect Gordon Hayward to play again for Boston this season as he recovers from a gruesome broken left ankle suffered early in his Celtics debut last October.

Hayward hasn’t lost his shooting stroke as he rehabs.

“He makes a lot of shots standing still. I mean a lot. He’s a heck of a stand-still shooter now,” Stevens said. “He’s really good in a chair too. Nothing new. We don’t anticipate him being back this season.”

Kerr has been so impressed with the Celtics’ resiliency without the star guard.

“I was devastated for him and I’m happy to see he’s recovering well,” Kerr said. “Their recovery as a team without him has been amazing. Two losses to start the year and then they just took off.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Second-year F Jaylen Brown, who played collegiately at nearby Cal, scored 20 points. Durant hit a 3 from the top of the arc over Brown midway through the first quarter. … Boston shot just 32.9 percent in beating the Warriors last time, including 7 of 32 from deep, but made 14 of 27 3s on Saturday.

Warriors: Curry has made at least five 3-pointers in five straight games. … G Patrick McCaw missed his second straight game but said he is improving from a strained mid-back and hopes a few days before the next game will give him time to be ready. … Rookie F Jordan Bell missed his fourth straight game with left ankle inflammation. … C Damian Jones was recalled from the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, who will play their second ever game at Oracle on Sunday night against the Austin Spurs. So Jones could play again in Oakland on Sunday if sent down again.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Denver on Monday to conclude a four-game road trip.

Warriors: At Utah on Tuesday looking for a fourth straight road win in the series.

Thunder’s Andre Roberson taken off court on stretcher, reportedly done for season with knee injury

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2018, 10:07 PM EST
In the middle of the third quarter Saturday night, Andre Roberson cut from his spot on the baseline toward the rim to finish an alley-oop, a play they run a lot.

But as he took off, he collapsed to the ground with a knee injury. He had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Reports are that he is done for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

This is a bigger blow to the Thunder than people may realize. The Thunder have been looking for the fifth person to close games (beside Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams) and despite his offensive limitations Roberson was the best fit. The reason is he was a long, switchable, quality defender who could share a big load on that end with George.

The Thunder may try to be active on the trade market to get help, but they are already into the luxury tax and it will be hard to add more salary.

George replaces injured Cousins on Team LeBron

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the decision Saturday, a day after Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles tear. The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

George was the next highest vote getter among frontcourt players in the West, both by the fan vote and when media/player votes were tallied and added in.

George is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals in his first season with the Thunder after seven with Indiana.

Cousins was voted to start and drafted to Team LeBron by captain LeBron James. Cousins, having the best season of his career, ruptured his Achilles in the final seconds of the Pelicans win over the Rockets on Friday.

Mike D’Antoni to coach Team Curry in All-Star Game

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2018, 9:14 PM EST
Stephen Curry couldn’t get all the Warriors on his All-Star team — LeBron James selected Kevin Durant first. Curry did get Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Curry could not get Steve Kerr, however.

The Warriors have the best record in the West but their coach headed up the All-Star team last year in New Orleans, so Kerr was ineligible this season — and had already booked his trip to Hawaii. He’s gone.

Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets secured the second spot in the West at the cutoff date on Friday night, and he will coach Curry’s team. This is D’Antoni’s second All-Star coaching experience, he also coached the West in the 2007 NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas (when he was coaching the seven-seconds-or-less Suns).

As a reminder, Team Curry has the starters of Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and James Harden (Houston Rockets). For reserves, Curry chose Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves), Draymond Green (Golden State), Al Horford (Boston), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto), Klay Thompson (Golden State) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota).

D’Antoni’s free-wheeling, up-and-down style fits with the All-Star game. Not that there’s a lot of coaching here, his main job is to manage minutes, get the hot hand the rock a few more times, and set up a couple basic sets (floppy, etc.) that everyone knows so they run something occasionally. However, the All-Star game is more pickup style than organized basketball.

On the opposite sideline with Team LeBron will likely be Dwane Casey of Toronto. The Celtics are on top of the conference but Brad Stevens coached last season so he is ineligible. The second-seed Raptors are four games up on the third seed Cavaliers, it’s all but official that Casey gets his first All-Star coaching gig.

Isaiah Thomas: “There’s no bad blood between me and Kevin Love”

By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Tension and finger-pointing have become a regular feature of the Cavaliers locker room in recent weeks. The Cavaliers have stumbled — despite a win at home against Indiana on Friday — and the team has looked nowhere close to the class of the East and a contender. The front office is searching for trades, rumors about Tyronn Lue’s job security have come up, and the Cavaliers had the dreaded team meeting.

One of the first things leaked out of that meeting — Isaiah Thomas reportedly called out Kevin Love for leaving the building after he left the game the previous Saturday against the Thunder, then skipping practice on Sunday. (Reportedly it wasn’t that Love was sick, but how he handled it leaving the team at its lowest point in the season that frustrated people.)

As expected, Thomas shot down the idea of any issues between him and Love. You can see the interview above (hat tip the Cleveland Plain Dealer), but here are the comments in question.

“There’s no bad blood between me and Kevin Love. We go back to fifth and sixth grade. I asked a question, where he was, and it was never clarified. And that’s all it was.

” … There’s nothing between me and Kevin Love, at all. I approached him about a situation, and it went out of house, like it shouldn’t have been. But it was not nothing bigger than what the world was trying to make it, like some type of beef between me and him. It’s never been that, and I’ve never been that guy to do that. So to clear all that false, whatever everybody’s writing up — that’s not cool at all.”

Reports are the tone was more accusatory than Thomas lets on, but it also may be a matter of perspective. How Thomas intended it and how Love received it can be very different.

My first questions: Who leaked it? And why?

Whatever happened before, more wins like Saturday would help with the locker room chemistry — Cleveland is reacting like every team on a losing streak. String together a few wins and everyone will be singing Kumbaya again.

However, that will not mask over the serious defensive questions about this Cavaliers team.