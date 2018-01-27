Getty Images

Thunder’s Andre Roberson taken off court on stretcher, reportedly done for season with knee injury

By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2018, 10:07 PM EST
In the middle of the third quarter Saturday night, Andre Roberson cut from his spot on the baseline toward the rim to finish an alley-oop, a play they run a lot.

But as he took off, he collapsed to the ground with a knee injury. He had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Reports are that he is done for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

This is a bigger blow to the Thunder than people may realize. The Thunder have been looking for the fifth person to close games (beside Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams) and despite his offensive limitations Roberson was the best fit. The reason is he was a long, switchable, quality defender who could share a big load on that end with George.

The Thunder may try to be active on the trade market to get help, but they are already into the luxury tax and it will be hard to add more salary.

George replaces injured Cousins on Team LeBron

Associated PressJan 27, 2018, 9:44 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Paul George will replace injured New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins on Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the decision Saturday, a day after Cousins went down for the season with an Achilles tear. The All-Star Game is Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

George was the next highest vote getter among frontcourt players in the West, both by the fan vote and when media/player votes were tallied and added in.

George is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.17 steals in his first season with the Thunder after seven with Indiana.

Cousins was voted to start and drafted to Team LeBron by captain LeBron James. Cousins, having the best season of his career, ruptured his Achilles in the final seconds of the Pelicans win over the Rockets on Friday.

Mike D’Antoni to coach Team Curry in All-Star Game

By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2018, 9:14 PM EST
Stephen Curry couldn’t get all the Warriors on his All-Star team — LeBron James selected Kevin Durant first. Curry did get Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Curry could not get Steve Kerr, however.

The Warriors have the best record in the West but their coach headed up the All-Star team last year in New Orleans, so Kerr was ineligible this season — and had already booked his trip to Hawaii. He’s gone.

Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets secured the second spot in the West at the cutoff date on Friday night, and he will coach Curry’s team. This is D’Antoni’s second All-Star coaching experience, he also coached the West in the 2007 NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas (when he was coaching the seven-seconds-or-less Suns).

As a reminder, Team Curry has the starters of Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and James Harden (Houston Rockets). For reserves, Curry chose Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves), Draymond Green (Golden State), Al Horford (Boston), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto), Klay Thompson (Golden State) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota).

D’Antoni’s free-wheeling, up-and-down style fits with the All-Star game. Not that there’s a lot of coaching here, his main job is to manage minutes, get the hot hand the rock a few more times, and set up a couple basic sets (floppy, etc.) that everyone knows so they run something occasionally. However, the All-Star game is more pickup style than organized basketball.

On the opposite sideline with Team LeBron will likely be Dwane Casey of Toronto. The Celtics are on top of the conference but Brad Stevens coached last season so he is ineligible. The second-seed Raptors are four games up on the third seed Cavaliers, it’s all but official that Casey gets his first All-Star coaching gig.

Isaiah Thomas: “There’s no bad blood between me and Kevin Love”

By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Tension and finger-pointing have become a regular feature of the Cavaliers locker room in recent weeks. The Cavaliers have stumbled — despite a win at home against Indiana on Friday — and the team has looked nowhere close to the class of the East and a contender. The front office is searching for trades, rumors about Tyronn Lue’s job security have come up, and the Cavaliers had the dreaded team meeting.

One of the first things leaked out of that meeting — Isaiah Thomas reportedly called out Kevin Love for leaving the building after he left the game the previous Saturday against the Thunder, then skipping practice on Sunday. (Reportedly it wasn’t that Love was sick, but how he handled it leaving the team at its lowest point in the season that frustrated people.)

As expected, Thomas shot down the idea of any issues between him and Love. You can see the interview above (hat tip the Cleveland Plain Dealer), but here are the comments in question.

“There’s no bad blood between me and Kevin Love. We go back to fifth and sixth grade. I asked a question, where he was, and it was never clarified. And that’s all it was.

” … There’s nothing between me and Kevin Love, at all. I approached him about a situation, and it went out of house, like it shouldn’t have been. But it was not nothing bigger than what the world was trying to make it, like some type of beef between me and him. It’s never been that, and I’ve never been that guy to do that. So to clear all that false, whatever everybody’s writing up — that’s not cool at all.”

Reports are the tone was more accusatory than Thomas lets on, but it also may be a matter of perspective. How Thomas intended it and how Love received it can be very different.

My first questions: Who leaked it? And why?

Whatever happened before, more wins like Saturday would help with the locker room chemistry — Cleveland is reacting like every team on a losing streak. String together a few wins and everyone will be singing Kumbaya again.

However, that will not mask over the serious defensive questions about this Cavaliers team.

Enes Kanter, Jared Dudley have Twitter beef after Knicks beat Suns

By Kurt HelinJan 27, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
A frustrated Devin Booker shoved Knicks big man Enes Kanter Friday night after Kanter had defended Booker around the rim — and that got Booker ejected. Kanter has gotten under the skin of many a player over the years with his physical style, but player know that and generally don’t react. Booker did and it earned him an early shower.

However, the trash talk didn’t end there.

Suns veteran Jared Dudley jumped into the fray to defend the young star.

Shots fired. I guess. Both men took legit shots — Dudley isn’t playing a lot, Kanter is borderline unplayable in the postseason because of his defense — but since we’re talking about two non-playoff teams who don’t see each other again this season, it gets a shrug.

Kanter isn’t afraid to mix it up online, remember he took digs at LeBron James not long ago — a guy you may not want to make angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.