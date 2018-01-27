Thunder’s Andre Roberson taken off court on stretcher, reportedly done for season with knee injury

In the middle of the third quarter Saturday night, Andre Roberson cut from his spot on the baseline toward the rim to finish an alley-oop, a play they run a lot.

But as he took off, he collapsed to the ground with a knee injury. He had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Reports are that he is done for the season with a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

Sources: Andre Roberson will be examined upon return to OKC, but expectation is that he will need to undergo season-ending surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his left leg. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2018

This is a bigger blow to the Thunder than people may realize. The Thunder have been looking for the fifth person to close games (beside Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams) and despite his offensive limitations Roberson was the best fit. The reason is he was a long, switchable, quality defender who could share a big load on that end with George.

The importance of Andre Roberson and Paul George as a defensive tandem — George's defensive rating without Roberson: 111.2; George with Roberson: 94.2. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 28, 2018

The Thunder may try to be active on the trade market to get help, but they are already into the luxury tax and it will be hard to add more salary.