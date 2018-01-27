Kyrie Irving on playing All-Star Game with LeBron, Kevin Love: “It will be fun”

Whoever’s side of the story you believe, we can all agree Kyrie Irving did not leave the Cavaliers under the happiest of circumstances. He wanted out of LeBron James‘ shadow and forced a trade that, so far, has not worked out well for Cleveland.
There’s going to be a reunion in Los Angeles next month — LeBron James picked Irving and Kevin Love for his All-Star team.
Is that going to be awkward, Kyrie? Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“It will be fun [to play with James and Love],” Irving said. “All-Star weekend’s just an enjoyable experience. It’s a time for us as competitors to get together when we’re not necessarily with our teams and going against one another. It’s great to see the two captains choose who they felt were the best fit for their team, and I’m glad that I’m playing with a bunch of great players.”
Irving added that he’ll always have a special bond with LeBron and Love.
“I think you’ve heard it if you’ve talked to championship winners before, but when you’re on a championship team, it’s just a bond that can’t be broken forever,” Irving said. “Just going through that, the way we created history — we’re the only team in history to come back from 3-1. And that’s something that will be etched in NBA history for life.
“And that’s always a connection, something that we can always reminisce about no matter what. It’s an incredible bond that we built as a team, individually being tested at the highest level, and doing something that you can remember for the rest of your life and tell your kids about.”
Cavaliers fans may be mad at Irving now, but they will always remember him as the guy who hit THE shot in franchise history, winning Cleveland a title.
NBA players understand this is a business and take fewer things personally than most people think. LeBron wanted to keep Irving in Cleveland, but he also understands better than most the need to strike out on your own at points in life. He and Kyrie will be good.
If you’re the Toronto Raptors, this is the shot you can live with.
Donovan Mitchell had the ball in his hands out top with less than 10 seconds on the clock Jazz down one — and he had been getting to the rim and causing problems. Mitchell said postgame he heard Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey yelling at Kyle Lowry to leave Ricky Rubio and double Mitchell out top, and Lowry did just that. Mitchell held the ball until there was about six seconds, pretended to start his drive, then kicked it to Rubio alone at the three-point line — from a spot he has shot just 28.3 percent from this season.
Splash.
The Jazz have won a couple in a row now and are 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the West. It’s a lot to make up, but not impossible.
DeMarcus Cousins was having a monster season — averaging 25.4 points and 12.9 assists per game, leading the Pelicans to a playoff position and earning himself a spot as an All-Star Game starter.
Which is why this is such a big blow.
Trying to make a play on his own missed free throw in the final seconds of the Pelicans’ upset against the Rockets, Cousins went down with what has now been reported as a torn left Achilles, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This means he needs surgery and is done for the season, obviously, and could miss the start of the next one depending upon recovery.
The team has not officially confirmed the news, but they all but knew it after the game, based on reactions.
This just sucks, Cousins — already arguably the best big man in the game — was having the best season of his career. He and Anthony Davis had the Pelicans at 27-21 as New Orleans went big when the rest of the league is trending small. Gentry was right, the Pelicans have been playing better of late having gone 8-2 in their last 10, with a top-10 offense and defense in that stretch.
Now a number of questions are raised.
What does this do to Cousin’s free agency this summer?
What does it do to the Pelicans, who had looked like a playoff lock but are just three games from falling out of the playoffs completely? Will they make a move to bring in more talent and hold on to that playoff slot?
Who will replace Cousins in the All-Star game? (NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets to make that call, and he will make it from the West. Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder would be the highest rated Western Conference frontcourt player not in the game, both by fan vote and when the player and media votes are tallied as well.)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks made the expected official on Friday, saying Joe Prunty will remain the head coach for the rest of the season.
Prunty was tabbed as the interim coach following the firing of coach Jason Kidd this week.
The Bucks added Vin Baker to Prunty’s staff on Friday. A first-round draft pick by the Bucks in 1993 and four-time All-Star as a player, Baker will join four holdovers who worked for Kidd: Greg Foster, Sean Sweeney, Stacey Augmon and Josh Broghamer.
The Bucks have said they will have an exhaustive job search after the season in which Prunty will be considered.
This is why Stephen Curry drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo.
When the Greek Freak drives he’s almost unstoppable. If you need more evidence than a search of YouTube, ask Jarrett Allen of the Brooklyn Nets, who ended up in a Giannis poster on Friday night.
That is fierce.