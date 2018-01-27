George replaces injured Cousins on Team LeBron

Tension and finger-pointing have become a regular feature of the Cavaliers locker room in recent weeks. The Cavaliers have stumbled — despite a win at home against Indiana on Friday — and the team has looked nowhere close to the class of the East and a contender. The front office is searching for trades, rumors about Tyronn Lue’s job security have come up, and the Cavaliers had the dreaded team meeting.

One of the first things leaked out of that meeting — Isaiah Thomas reportedly called out Kevin Love for leaving the building after he left the game the previous Saturday against the Thunder, then skipping practice on Sunday. (Reportedly it wasn’t that Love was sick, but how he handled it leaving the team at its lowest point in the season that frustrated people.)

As expected, Thomas shot down the idea of any issues between him and Love. You can see the interview above (hat tip the Cleveland Plain Dealer), but here are the comments in question.

“There’s no bad blood between me and Kevin Love. We go back to fifth and sixth grade. I asked a question, where he was, and it was never clarified. And that’s all it was. ” … There’s nothing between me and Kevin Love, at all. I approached him about a situation, and it went out of house, like it shouldn’t have been. But it was not nothing bigger than what the world was trying to make it, like some type of beef between me and him. It’s never been that, and I’ve never been that guy to do that. So to clear all that false, whatever everybody’s writing up — that’s not cool at all.”

Reports are the tone was more accusatory than Thomas lets on, but it also may be a matter of perspective. How Thomas intended it and how Love received it can be very different.

My first questions: Who leaked it? And why?

Whatever happened before, more wins like Saturday would help with the locker room chemistry — Cleveland is reacting like every team on a losing streak. String together a few wins and everyone will be singing Kumbaya again.

However, that will not mask over the serious defensive questions about this Cavaliers team.