Tim Duncan settles lawsuit against ex-financial adviser

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle his lawsuits against a former financial adviser he accused of bilking him out of more than $20 million.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the money is to come from restitution a judge ordered Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to make as part of his sentence in a criminal fraud case. Banks is appealing the 4-year federal prison sentence assessed him last June for defrauding Duncan.
Banks had pleaded guilty last April to a wire fraud count.
Investigators say Banks manipulated Duncan into guaranteeing payment of a $6 million debt related to a merchandising business. Prosecutors say Banks failed to disclose commissions and loans he received in the deal.
Report: ‘Significant hurdles’ remain before Cavaliers-Kings George Hill trade
The Cavaliers and Kings are further apart on a trade for George Hill than it first appeared, sources told cleveland.com, with significant hurdles toward a potential deal remaining.
One source told cleveland.com that the two sides were speaking “conceptually” about Hill and were never close; another said the Cavs sought to change the parameters of a potential trade.
Sacramento would need to clear a roster spot to make the trade as reported. Skal Labissiere and Malachi Richardson were reportedly available, but finding a third team always makes a trade more complex and less likely.
Cleveland could use Hill, who’d provide a better defensive option at point guard with Isaiah Thomas and add depth at shooting guard with the struggling J.R. Smith.
But unhappy and expensive, Hill should be available closer to the trade deadline. Before making such a safe addition, the Cavs probably could keep the door open for a bigger move then trade for Hill later if still desirable. That said, a deal falling apart can not only indicate, but also create, reasons it won’t happen.
Three Things to Know: Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen. Who ya got?
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen. Who ya got? I don’t think we can say this enough (if for no other reason into shaming them to do the right thing next year) — the All-Star Game player draft should have been televised. It was not because the players union pushed back, saying there was not a consensus that it should be from players who could be involved, which is about as soft as it gets. Oh no, you were picked last, you’re one of the 24 best players in the game but you’re picked last in that group. The horror. The NHL did it and the players survived somehow. The NBA started down a road with the new format it then went halfway and it sucked the fun out of it. Do better next time.
Now, on to what about the teams.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry hopped on a conference call — how exciting! — and made their picks (then both said it should have been televised).
So who ya got? How do you not choose Team LeBron — that starting five is insane. It’s the Monstars. LeBron and KD on the wings, Cousins and Davis inside (and both can hit threes), and Irving at the point? Good luck. And you have to love LeBron took Kyrie, and also reunited Durant and Westbrook. Off the bench, LeBron’s team can put out a Westbrook, Oladipo, Beal, Love, Porzingis lineup that could run and shoot with anyone.
Curry has shooting and athleticism, his starting five has Harden and the Greek Freak, and if this were the kind of game where anyone played any defense having Butler and Green on the second unit would be impressive.
In an actual seven-game series I’d take team LeBron without question. That team is dominant. In the defense-free zone that is an All-Star game, anything can happen. If Butler or Harden decide to go hard after the MVP, Curry could win the thing. But I’ll put my money on Team LeBron… and the over. Always the over in the All-Star Game.
2) De’Aaron Fox with an insane game-winning putback dunk. We haven’t had a lot of Sacramento Kings highlights in this space this season because, well, there hasn’t been a lot of Sacramento Kings highlights this season.
Thursday night, rookie De’Aaron Fox may have had the Dunk of the Year — at least the most meaningful one. Down one to Miami (in Miami) and with less than 10 seconds remaining, the Kings put the ball in the hands of Bogdan Bogdanovic in isolation at the top of the key (there was a meaningless screen by Fox in there), and he ended up with a 19-foot contested fadeaway that missed — but nobody put a body on Fox, who flew in from the weakside wing and made the play.
Damn, that’s good.
Miami has won a lot of close games this season, but those things tend to even out.
3) Russell Westbrook goes off for 46 vs. Wizards, while Kevin Durant has triple-double and Warriors drain 21 threes against Timberwolves. Some All-Stars were putting on a show Thursday night.
All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal went at it — Westbrook hat 46-6-6, while Beal dropped 41 despite getting kicked in the, um, kiwis by Steven Adams.
Westbrook was apparently motivated by the feeling he was picked last in the All-Star draft, although he was just listed last thanks to alphabetical order. Whatever the motivation, it was the full Russ on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Warriors were the Warriors against the Timberwolves. Golden State hit a season-high 21 threes, and LeBron’s No. 1 pick Durant celebrated with a triple-double of 28 points, 10 boards and 11 assists.
Russell Westbrook jokes with Carmelo after learning he wasn’t the last All-Star Game pick (VIDEO)
Russell Westbrook may have been the last pick in the 2018 All-Star Game Draft. We may never know if he was, as the process of choosing teams led by Stephen Curry and LeBron James was unfortunately done in secret.
But Westbrook certainly thought he was the last pick. The 2017 NBA MVP sort of clued us into that when he went and dropped a whopping 46 points on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
After the game, Westbrook learned that the list that had been released of the All-Star teams — wherein he was last — had merely been organized alphabetically. Westbrook has a big fat W to start off, so it makes sense he was at the bottom.
That seemed to put Westbrook at ease, and he even joked with Carmelo Anthony about it. Melo, it appeared, had been dogging Westbrook about getting selected last.
Via Twitter:
Russell Westbrook asked his thoughts about being picked on LeBron’s team, thought he was the last pick. Informed it was just an alphabetical list, he made sure to correct Melo who was heckling nearby. pic.twitter.com/gPMgPr91Kz