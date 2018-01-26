Russell Westbrook jokes with Carmelo after learning he wasn’t the last All-Star Game pick (VIDEO)

Russell Westbrook may have been the last pick in the 2018 All-Star Game Draft. We may never know if he was, as the process of choosing teams led by Stephen Curry and LeBron James was unfortunately done in secret.
But Westbrook certainly thought he was the last pick. The 2017 NBA MVP sort of clued us into that when he went and dropped a whopping 46 points on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
After the game, Westbrook learned that the list that had been released of the All-Star teams — wherein he was last — had merely been organized alphabetically. Westbrook has a big fat W to start off, so it makes sense he was at the bottom.
That seemed to put Westbrook at ease, and he even joked with Carmelo Anthony about it. Melo, it appeared, had been dogging Westbrook about getting selected last.
Via Twitter:
The NBA hath no fury like a Westbrook scorned.
Oh, boy. Steven Adams might want to get his checkbook out after this one.
During Thursday night’s game between the Washington Wizards and the Oklahoma City Thunder, a Draymond Green-esque play from Thunder center Steven Adams caught the eye of folks watching at home.
Battling with Marcin Gortat for an offensive rebound, Adams found himself going horizontal as Gortat pulled him to the side.
Bradley Beal was under the basket and had an easy chance at the ball — thanks in part to Gortat’s “boxout” — and Adams appeared to take specific aim at a sensitive area on the Wizards wing.
Via Twitter:
Not a great look. It certainly does seem reminiscent of the non-basketball moves the NBA has fined guys like Green and LeBron James for in the past.
Meanwhile, the Thunder beat the Wizards, 121-112. Russell Westbrook had an incredible game in the worst jerseys in the NBA, smoking Washington to the tune of 46 points, six assists, and six rebounds.
It was a battle of excellent alternate jerseys on Thursday night in Miami. Both the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat had on some sweet alternates, but the real story of the game ended up being De'Aaron Fox.
With the Kings down by one point and time winding down, the Kings got a chance at the final basket with the shot clock turned off. The initial attempt came as a Bogdan Bogdanovic jumper with around four seconds left.
That bounced up and off the rim, allowing Fox to take over with the sweet putback dunk.
Via Twitter:
Miami was unable to answer, and Sacramento came away with a win, 89-88.
Fox, meanwhile, would finish with 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds.
We showed you leaked photos of these already — and the reaction on Twitter was not positive (then again, what does get a good reaction on Twitter?).
Now it’s official, Nike’s Jordan brand put together the uniforms and they have gone with a black-and-white theme. Jordan brand was faced with a unique challenge compared to other All-Star games because gone is the East vs. West and in its place are the teams picked by LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
So Nike and Jordan went black and white. Stephen Curry (technically the home team) got to choose and went black, which means LeBron James‘ team will be in white. The uniforms were unveiled on TNT.
The reaction has been mixed. I like the look, but I’m curious how it looks on the court.
Kevin Durant was pissed after being ejected from Tuesday night’s Warriors win.
“Look at my first tech,” Durant said. “I got the rebound and I dribbled the ball hard, and he teched me up. He was searching for me. He was looking to try to tech me up to get me back because he’s still in his feelings from the first half. That’s what’s been going on around the league the whole year. A bunch of that. I got to keep my head a little bit, but I was upset. I’m a human being too. I get upset.”
The second he said that, a fine from the league was coming.
Durant saved himself a little money the next day when he said:
“I wish I had handled that better obviously but it was kind of a heat-of-the-moment for me. I could be better. It was a great learning experience for me though,” Durant said after practice. “… I wasn’t getting picked on last night. I was being a diva last night. I’ve got to just own up to it. I watched it when I got home. I was wondering why he was coming at me so hard but then I watched the plays I was like, `Yeah, I looked like a jerk out there.’ It was bad. Luckily we won and we can move past it and I kind of owned up to it. I’ll be better next time.”
Thursday, the league fined Durant $15,000 for “public criticism of the officiating.”
KD realized his mistake and saved himself $10,000 (the fine for criticizing officials is usually $25K). What’s more, in the ongoing tensions between the players and referees, more players need to take a step back like Durant did and realize they are part of the problem. The officials are faster with the techs this season, but the players seem to complain about every call. The officials put up with a lot, and the players are aggressive. There needs to be a better balance.