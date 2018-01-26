Getty Images

New NBA plan aimed at reducing player-referee tensions

Associated PressJan 26, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) — Kevin Durant was steaming mad over officiating this week, then eventually apologized after realizing he could have better handled his frustrations.

The NBA hopes all players and referees take the time for such reflection.

The league introduced a five-pronged plan Friday to try and improve how players and referees get along during games. It comes during a season where one of the top story lines has been the ongoing deterioration of the relationship between the sides, with stars such as Durant, LeBron James and Chris Paul not shy about expressing their frustrations.

“What we’ve basically done is taken a bit of a step back,” NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell said. “It’s kind of been a cumulative effect that’s been going on throughout the course of the season. We feel like frustration is high and tensions are high, so we want to address it, frankly.”

The league’s plan comes less than a month before the players and referees are set to meet in Los Angeles during All-Star weekend, a long-planned session that was scheduled with hopes of finding common ground. The NBA isn’t expected to have an official role in that meeting, though clearly wants to see more civility – and soon.

“Time is of the essence,” said former referee Monty McCutchen, now an NBA vice president overseeing referee development and training. “This is an important issue.”

McCutchen and NBA senior vice president overseeing referee operations Michelle Johnson will be among those starting to meet with teams in the coming days, one of the five steps in the plan:

-Discussing rules interpretations, on-court conduct and the expectations of NBA referees with all 30 clubs.

-A re-emphasis of the NBA’s “Respect for the Game” rules, not just for players but also coaches and referees themselves, with hopes of more consistent enforcement of violations.

-Expansion of rules education by the NBA Referee Operations department for coaches, players and team personnel to provide better clarity of rules and interpretations.

-Enhanced training for referees on conflict resolution. Johnson and McCutchen will conduct that training and will more closely scrutinize on-court interactions to make sure referees are handling things consistent with league policy.

-An additional reliance on the NBA’s Officiating Advisory Council, which will be tasked with getting all parts of the league more involved in finding solutions to problems.

“That nature of public discourse these days is a bit rough,” Johnson said. “So what tools can we provide them to deal with this changing landscape? Over the course of the season, as the chippiness has gone on, we say there’s no time like the present to not just communicate with the referee staff but to talk with teams. This dialogue is all the more important right now.”

There has been no shortage of ugliness in player-referee exchanges this season.

James was ejected from a game for the first time. Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association, publicly aired his complaint about longtime referee Scott Foster giving him a technical foul by saying “Scott Foster at his finest. … That’s who they pay to see.” Draymond Green told The Athletic this month that referees are “ruining the game.”

Referee Courtney Kirkland was removed from the floor for a week after he and Warriors guard Shaun Livingston went forehead-to-forehead over a foul call during a game in Miami. And this week, Durant apologized after becoming overly upset with referee James Williams. Durant said he will personally apologize to Williams when they see each other again.

“I’ve got to just own up to it,” Durant said. “I watched it when I got home. I was wondering why he was coming at me so hard but then I watched the plays I was like, `Yeah, I looked like a jerk out there.”‘

McCutchen said it’s critical the sides learn how to agree to disagree in more situations, and stop expecting perfection from each other. And seeing Durant own up to his actions gave McCutchen hope that a strained relationship can be saved.

“That’s the Kevin I know,” McCutchen said. “Because of his personhood, because of his platform that comes along with that stature, it’s an incredible platform for everyone to build on. That was a self-reflective moment, and if we’re going to solve this collectively each stakeholder has to be able to turn the lens and look inward. What Kevin did is an incredible springboard toward that.”

Clippers put G-League assistant coach Travis Walton on leave tied to Michigan State probe

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2018, 8:03 PM EST
The horrifying case of Michigan State and USA Gymnastics athletic physician Larry Nassar has had fallout well beyond this specific case. As it should. The entire board of USA Gymnastics will resign. The president of Michigan State and the athletic director of the university are stepping down.

It has opened up a much broader investigation into an insular and protective athletic culture at Michigan State that allowed this and much more to go on (women came forward against Nassar as far back as the late 1990s but were brushed aside by the university).

Now that investigation has touched the Los Angeles Clippers. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

What did Walton allegedly do? From the ESPN Outside the Lines investigation:

On Jan. 16, 2010, Michigan State junior Ashley Thompson and her friends met at an East Lansing bar to memorialize a friend who had died in a car crash… Travis Walton, who a year prior had helped lead Michigan State to the 2009 national championship basketball game and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, approached Thompson’s table.

“He started speaking with us, and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Can you just give us a moment?'” Thompson told Outside the Lines. “And he was like, ‘You don’t know who I am?’ And I was like, ‘I really don’t care who you are.’ And he kind of got angry at that point, and I told him to not-so-politely F-off.”

She says Walton — who at the time was an undergraduate student assistant coach under Tom Izzo — instantly became angry.

“I barely got the words out of my mouth, and he came across and he struck me on the right side of my face,” she says. “I kind of reached back toward him, and I didn’t make contact, and then that’s when he swung with a second reach and hit me on the left side of my face and hit me so hard that it knocked me backwards off of my barstool.”

Just like apparently a lot of things at Michigan State, this was swept under the rug, until now. (To be honest, I sadly believe this to be the culture at a majority of major college sports programs. Michigan State is far from alone, but that doesn’t make it right.)

Boston’s Marcus Smart out two weeks with laceration on hand

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2018, 6:59 PM EST
Marcus Smart is having a solid season as part of the top-of-the-conference Celtics. He’s playing 30 minutes a night off the bench, gives them 10.1 points per game, but more importantly plays strong defense. The Celtics have been 2.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

They are going to have to get by a couple of weeks without him, the team announced Friday. From the Celtics:

Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart returned to Boston following right hand lacerations suffered from a non-basketball incident prior to Wednesday night’s game vs. the LA Clippers. Following evaluation by Drs. Tony Schena and Drew Terono at New England Baptist Hospital, it was determined that Smart’s timeline for a return to action is approximately two weeks.

Smart explained what happened on Twitter and apologized for it.

Smart had missed the Celtics’ Wednesday night win over the Clippers when the team said he cut his hand on glass at the hotel. He then went to Boston for more tests.

Expect to see more Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin in Smart’s place.

Kyrie Irving denies he would have had knee surgery rather than play for Cavaliers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2018, 6:09 PM EST
Kyrie Irving had asked for a trade out of Cleveland (who had already tried to trade him to Phoenix in a three-way deal, which set off the chain of events). LeBron James reportedly asked Cleveland management not to trade Irving and give him a chance to smooth things over, but the latest twist in the saga was Irving allegedly threatening to get knee surgery at the start of the season rather than play for the Cavaliers again.

Friday, Kyrie Irving denied that, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

Three quick thoughts here:

First, at least half the players in the NBA — maybe a lot more — could have some kind of knee surgery at any point. The human body was not meant to run marathons on a hardwood court, no matter how cushioned the shoes.

Second, of course the Cavaliers are trying to spin the “he forced our hand” narrative, because since the trade pretty much everything that could have gone wrong for them has (Isaiah Thomas‘ hip injury kept him out until January, and Jae Crowder has had maybe the worst season of his career). The Cavaliers are a mess, and everybody is pointing fingers. With that, of course Irving is going to deny this.

Third, Irving may not have made that threat personally. Could someone from his camp done it through back channels? Of course. Maybe they did, maybe they didn’t, but that’s the more likely way a message like this is sent, not directly.

 

Bucks’ rookie Sterling Brown arrested, tased in late-night parking lot incident

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
7 Comments

Sterling Brown was drafted in the middle of the second round last June out of SMU, and found himself traded a couple weeks later from Philadephia to Milwaukee for $1.9 million in cash. This season he has bounced between the NBA and the G-League, trying to carve out a spot for himself on the up-and-coming Bucks roster. He’s probably best known for the viral video of getting his car filled with popcorn.

He made headlines and got noticed again Friday, but for all the wrong reasons.

He was arrested, and tased for reportedly resisting arrest, late at night at a Milwaukee convience store. Here is the statement from the Milwaukee PD, via Dan O’Donnell of 1130 WISN radio.

Brown was arrested on a tentative misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, according to reports.

The Bucks released a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation with Sterling Brown and are looking into it.”

With a long national debate about police use of force, particularly against African-American males, Milwaukee’s mayor told the Journal-Sentinel he wants a transparent process with the police investigation into the actions. Currently, details are sketchy as to what went down, we will have more on this as it becomes available.

 