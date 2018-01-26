LeBron James reveals he and Stephen Curry can’t serve as All-Star captains next year

LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as conference leaders in All-Star fan voting, just drafted the All-Star teams.
It was no surprise LeBron and Curry earned captaincies. LeBron has led the Eastern Conference in All-Star fan voting the last six years. Curry has led the West three of the last four years and trailed only the since-retired Kobe Bryant in 2016. LeBron and Curry are obvious favorites to lead the league again next year.
But that apparently wouldn’t allow them to draft again.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
This is just another way the NBA is screwing up the All-Star draft. Curry and LeBron are the league’s most marketable stars. Why would the NBA not want those two front and center – especially if, as hoped, the draft is actually televised next year? The league has overthought this new All-Star format to the point of inanity.
A potential loophole, though: What if LeBron is in the West next year?
Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is 19 years younger than teammate Dirk Nowitzki.
Here’s a great story to illustrate the age gap.
Smith, via ESPN:
Earliest memory of Dirk is probably the year he was playing with Steve Nash. I kept hearing somebody named Dirt, with a T. So, I was like, “Why is there a dude named Dirt in the league?” And then I found out he was actually pretty good.
Dirk certainly wasn’t Dirt or dirt. Glad Smith got that cleared up.
What is it about former Bulls stars leaving their current teams?
First, Derrick Rose left the Cavaliers. Now, Joakim Noah is leaving the Knicks.
Marc Berman of the New York Post:
DENVER — Joakim Noah left the Mile High City in a huff Thursday morning
Noah, who has been mostly inactive this year, will miss an undetermined amount of time as he takes a leave of absence, according to sources. One NBA source estimated it could be as long as a week.
Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
According to a source close to the veteran center, Noah shouted at Jeff Hornacek after the Knicks head coach removed him in the fourth quarter against Golden State. Noah played just four minutes and 20 seconds.
“It didn’t look good,” the source said. “Joakim is obviously frustrated that he hasn’t been playing and then he finally goes in and he didn’t get much of a chance.”
Ian Begley of ESPN:
Noah, according to team sources, had been upset about his diminished role, but understanding of it.
The Knicks should be fine without Noah, or at least as good as they were while he was around the team. He missed the first 12 games of the season due to a performance-enhancing-drug suspension, and he has played just seven of 37 games since (40 minutes).
Hopefully, everything is also fine with Noah personally.
The Cavaliers trading Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and a second-round pick to the Kings for George Hill seemed inevitable.
But…
Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
The Cavaliers and Kings are further apart on a trade for George Hill than it first appeared, sources told cleveland.com, with significant hurdles toward a potential deal remaining.
One source told cleveland.com that the two sides were speaking “conceptually” about Hill and were never close; another said the Cavs sought to change the parameters of a potential trade.
Sacramento would need to clear a roster spot to make the trade as reported. Skal Labissiere and Malachi Richardson were reportedly available, but finding a third team always makes a trade more complex and less likely.
Cleveland could use Hill, who’d provide a better defensive option at point guard with Isaiah Thomas and add depth at shooting guard with the struggling J.R. Smith.
But unhappy and expensive, Hill should be available closer to the trade deadline. Before making such a safe addition, the Cavs probably could keep the door open for a bigger move then trade for Hill later if still desirable. That said, a deal falling apart can not only indicate, but also create, reasons it won’t happen.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle his lawsuits against a former financial adviser he accused of bilking him out of more than $20 million.
The San Antonio Express-News reports the money is to come from restitution a judge ordered Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to make as part of his sentence in a criminal fraud case. Banks is appealing the 4-year federal prison sentence assessed him last June for defrauding Duncan.
Banks had pleaded guilty last April to a wire fraud count.
Investigators say Banks manipulated Duncan into guaranteeing payment of a $6 million debt related to a merchandising business. Prosecutors say Banks failed to disclose commissions and loans he received in the deal.