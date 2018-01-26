Dennis Smith Jr. used think Dirk Nowitzki’s name was Dirt

LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as conference leaders in All-Star fan voting, just drafted the All-Star teams.

It was no surprise LeBron and Curry earned captaincies. LeBron has led the Eastern Conference in All-Star fan voting the last six years. Curry has led the West three of the last four years and trailed only the since-retired Kobe Bryant in 2016. LeBron and Curry are obvious favorites to lead the league again next year.

But that apparently wouldn’t allow them to draft again.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron James said that just like coaching staffs can't coach the All-Star game in consecutive years, players can't be the captain to select teams in consecutive years. If a player is the leading vote getter in his conference in consecutive years, the 2nd place guy will be captain — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 26, 2018

This is just another way the NBA is screwing up the All-Star draft. Curry and LeBron are the league’s most marketable stars. Why would the NBA not want those two front and center – especially if, as hoped, the draft is actually televised next year? The league has overthought this new All-Star format to the point of inanity.

A potential loophole, though: What if LeBron is in the West next year?