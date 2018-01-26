Boston’s Marcus Smart out two weeks with laceration on hand

Marcus Smart is having a solid season as part of the top-of-the-conference Celtics. He’s playing 30 minutes a night off the bench, gives them 10.1 points per game, but more importantly plays strong defense. The Celtics have been 2.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

They are going to have to get by a couple of weeks without him, the team announced Friday. From the Celtics:

Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart returned to Boston following right hand lacerations suffered from a non-basketball incident prior to Wednesday night’s game vs. the LA Clippers. Following evaluation by Drs. Tony Schena and Drew Terono at New England Baptist Hospital, it was determined that Smart’s timeline for a return to action is approximately two weeks.

Smart explained what happened on Twitter and apologized for it.

I want to take this time to express my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, and most of all the amazing Boston Celtics fans. I'm embarrassed and disappointed in my actions. I swiped at and hit a picture frame on the wall. I feel like I let all y'all down — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

I promise I will learn from this situation and come back better than ever. I love y'all and I truly appreciate all the support — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

Smart had missed the Celtics’ Wednesday night win over the Clippers when the team said he cut his hand on glass at the hotel. He then went to Boston for more tests.

Expect to see more Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin in Smart’s place.