Getty Images

Boston’s Marcus Smart out two weeks with laceration on hand

By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2018, 6:59 PM EST
2 Comments

Marcus Smart is having a solid season as part of the top-of-the-conference Celtics. He’s playing 30 minutes a night off the bench, gives them 10.1 points per game, but more importantly plays strong defense. The Celtics have been 2.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

They are going to have to get by a couple of weeks without him, the team announced Friday. From the Celtics:

Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart returned to Boston following right hand lacerations suffered from a non-basketball incident prior to Wednesday night’s game vs. the LA Clippers. Following evaluation by Drs. Tony Schena and Drew Terono at New England Baptist Hospital, it was determined that Smart’s timeline for a return to action is approximately two weeks.

Smart explained what happened on Twitter and apologized for it.

Smart had missed the Celtics’ Wednesday night win over the Clippers when the team said he cut his hand on glass at the hotel. He then went to Boston for more tests.

Expect to see more Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin in Smart’s place.

Kyrie Irving denies he would have had knee surgery rather than play for Cavaliers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2018, 6:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving had asked for a trade out of Cleveland (who had already tried to trade him to Phoenix in a three-way deal, which set off the chain of events). LeBron James reportedly asked Cleveland management not to trade Irving and give him a chance to smooth things over, but the latest twist in the saga was Irving allegedly threatening to get knee surgery at the start of the season rather than play for the Cavaliers again.

Friday, Kyrie Irving denied that, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

Three quick thoughts here:

First, at least half the players in the NBA — maybe a lot more — could have some kind of knee surgery at any point. The human body was not meant to run marathons on a hardwood court, no matter how cushioned the shoes.

Second, of course the Cavaliers are trying to spin the “he forced our hand” narrative, because since the trade pretty much everything that could have gone wrong for them has (Isaiah Thomas‘ hip injury kept him out until January, and Jae Crowder has had maybe the worst season of his career). The Cavaliers are a mess, and everybody is pointing fingers. With that, of course Irving is going to deny this.

Third, Irving may not have made that threat personally. Could someone from his camp done it through back channels? Of course. Maybe they did, maybe they didn’t, but that’s the more likely way a message like this is sent, not directly.

 

Bucks’ rookie Sterling Brown arrested, tased in late-night parking lot incident

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 26, 2018, 5:02 PM EST
7 Comments

Sterling Brown was drafted in the middle of the second round last June out of SMU, and found himself traded a couple weeks later from Philadephia to Milwaukee for $1.9 million in cash. This season he has bounced between the NBA and the G-League, trying to carve out a spot for himself on the up-and-coming Bucks roster. He’s probably best known for the viral video of getting his car filled with popcorn.

He made headlines and got noticed again Friday, but for all the wrong reasons.

He was arrested, and tased for reportedly resisting arrest, late at night at a Milwaukee convience store. Here is the statement from the Milwaukee PD, via Dan O’Donnell of 1130 WISN radio.

Brown was arrested on a tentative misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, according to reports.

The Bucks released a statement saying, “We are aware of the situation with Sterling Brown and are looking into it.”

With a long national debate about police use of force, particularly against African-American males, Milwaukee’s mayor told the Journal-Sentinel he wants a transparent process with the police investigation into the actions. Currently, details are sketchy as to what went down, we will have more on this as it becomes available.

 

Kevin Love says he won’t request trade from Cavaliers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 26, 2018, 4:33 PM EST
1 Comment

Playing with LeBron James isn’t for everyone.

Perhaps, no two players show this better than Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving.

Love and Irving never made the playoffs until joining forces with LeBron James. LeBron led Love, Irving and the Cavaliers to the last three NBA Finals, and they won the 2016 title. LeBron’s teammates get plenty of open shots, team success and big contracts.

But Love and Irving got the ball far less than they were used to. They were pulled into drama created by and just surrounding LeBron, who can be passive-aggressive, attention-hungry and egocentric.

Irving requested a trade and was dealt to the Celtics.

Love, even among increased disarray, is digging in in Cleveland.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

In Love’s mind, regardless of how bad it looks right now, he absolutely believes this Cavaliers team can still win another championship in June – and there aren’t many teams that can realistically think that way. That’s why he hasn’t and won’t go to management or ownership and ask to be traded between now and the Feb. 8 deadline, Love told The Athletic.

Love doesn’t get enough credit for getting over his ego and helping the Cavaliers. He’s not as good as he was with the Timberwolves. He doesn’t match up well against the Warriors. But he does plenty to to help, and he takes a lot of grief in the process.

Though he was never going to publicly request a trade – not even Irving did that – Love didn’t have to specify that he wouldn’t. He could have simply said his future in Cleveland is up to management, not him, and left all options on the table. He went a step further. Nothing will stop him from changing his mind, but I doubt he would have said this publicly if he hadn’t already considered his options and made what he believes to be a final decision.

The Cavs could still trade Love. They don’t need his consent. But on a team with chemistry issues, Love’s dedication ought to count for something.

Rumor: Jason Kidd wanted to leave Bucks to coach Suns

AP Photo/Morry Gash
By Dan FeldmanJan 26, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

As Nets coach, Jason Kidd sought front-office control then, when that gambit failed, engineered his exit to the Bucks.

Did Kidd, whom the Bucks fired this week, try another wild ploy in Milwaukee?

Gery Woelfel of The Journal Times:

Coinciding with the erosion of his influence in the organization, several NBA sources told me Kidd wanted out of Milwaukee and was interested in the head coaching job with the Phoenix Suns.

Some speculated Kidd was paranoid that he was going to be fired. Some thought Kidd was using it as a ploy to leverage a new contract while some thought Kidd simply didn’t like Milwaukee, that the mid-sized Midwest city wasn’t a bright enough stage for him.

The Suns have an opening with Jay Triano serving as interim coach for the fired Earl Watson. Kidd also played in Phoenix.

But I can’t help but wonder whether people are just speculating, because – based on Kidd’s time in Brooklyn and other circumstantial evidence – this scenario sounds plausible. It might be more tantalizing than realistic, which wouldn’t interfere with the joy of gossiping about the possibility. People inside the NBA like juicy rumors, too.

The Suns can probably do better than Kidd. But was Kidd brash enough to believe they’d hire him if he got out of his current job? Hey, it worked once.