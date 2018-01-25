Someone actually helped up Kevin Love in viral video of Cavaliers ignoring him – Spurs’ Dejounte Murray (video)

Just how maligned is Kevin Love with the Cavaliers?

There have been two (!) viral videos of teammates not helping him up.

The first came when LeBron James stepped over him a couple years ago. The second came during Cleveland’s loss to the Spurs on Tuesday, when Jae Crowder stepped over him.

Now, these could be overblown. Sometimes, a player just wants to catch his breath for a moment on the floor. In Crowder’s case, play was ongoing, and he could have been locked into that. No other Cavs were clearly close enough to Love to help him up, though they all got collectively blamed for not running over (again, while play continued).

But ESPN showed a new angle, and – once again, fairly or not – it doesn’t paint the Cavaliers in the best light. Because Love did get helped up. By Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Markelle Fultz’s free throws look particularly clunky (video)

When will Markelle Fultz play again for the 76ers?

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown: When he can shoot.

That day doesn’t appear any closer.

Jon Johnson of 94WIP:

When Brown gave his infamous “I think what he needs to be is able to shoot a basketball” answer, the coach also said Fultz’s free throws looked good. The issue was longer shots.

Well, these free throws do not look good. Not at all.

Why do the 76ers keep having Fultz shooting in front of media? If his confidence is shot (pun intended), these publicly scrutinized videos won’t help. Maybe he shoots better behind closed doors and testing himself with outsiders observing is his current step? That’s probably the most favorable plausible answer.

But, from what we can see, this situation keeps devolving.

Paul George: Russell Westbrook’s All-Star advocacy makes free-agency decision ‘easier’

Russell Westbrook advocated strongly for Thunder teammate Paul George to be an All-Star. To Westbrook’s credit, he even implied which All-Stars should have been excluded – Damian Lillard and at least one of the four Warriors (Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant).

George was a borderline case, and I would have (narrowly) omitted him. So, I won’t call him a snub.

But Westbrook’s case meant a lot to George.

Royce Young of ESPN:

A day after Russell Westbrook called his All-Star snub “outrageous,” Paul George told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols it was “awesome” to see his Thunder teammate support him, while also noting Westbrook is making George’s future free-agency decision “easier” to make.

“Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has],” George said on Wednesday. “A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate’s back.”

“We were actually joking before he went up there, and I’m like, ‘Nah, Russ, man, just let it go, let it go Russ. It is what it is, I wasn’t picked,’ and he was like, ‘Nah, man, P, that’s messed up. I’m gonna tell them something about that,'” George said.

“It was awesome for a teammate to have your back and to stand up,” he said. “And to be honest, he should be a starter. He’s been the MVP, been the best player at his position. He should’ve been a starter, but that’s another story. But the fact Russ had my back, that’s my guy forever, and it’s more apparent what this decision needs to be made when it comes down to it.”

George has expressed an openness to re-signing with Oklahoma City, but he also keeps flirting with the Lakers. His future seemed fairly open. These comments frame his free agency completely differently.

At this point, the expectation should be George re-signing with the Thunder.

The only way for Westbrook’s comments to make free agency easier for George would be if George were already leaning toward staying with Oklahoma City. Otherwise, Westbrook’s strong public backing would make George’s decision more difficult.

I hope George realizes that’s how this comes across. Now, if he leaves, it’d generate far more backlash in Oklahoma – and, trickling out, nationally.

People resented Durant, in part, because he gushed about his brotherhood with Russell Westbrook and connection with Oklahoma while playing for the Thunder. That never meant he firmly committed to stay, but it was sure perceived that way, and the suddenness of the reversal when Durant signed with the Warriors inspired more vitriol.

George’s leaning can still change. He’s riding high after Oklahoma City has won five straight, and he has always said the playoffs matter when assessing his current team.

But this is the strongest statement George has given in either direction on his plan for next summer, and it points to him re-signing with the Thunder.

Blake Griffin throws ball at/to ref, gets tech, says ‘So I gotta pay money cause you can’t catch?’

Blake Griffin is one of the NBA’s best passing big men, but this wasn’t one of his better deliveries.

And it’ll cost him.

Griffin threw the ball nearly half the court to/at referee Scott Wall during the Clippers’ loss to the Celtics last night. The ball came in hot at leg level, and Wall dodged it then called Griffin for a technical foul.

Griffin to Wall:

So, I gotta pay money cause you can’t f—ing catch? So, I gotta pay money cause you can’t catch?

Yeah, probably.

I don’t know Griffin’s intent. But that throw was hard and off enough that he might have been showing frustration with the official. I’m not sure he should have been given a technical foul, but I also don’t expect the NBA to rescind it. This was a gray-area call Griffin will probably have to live with.

Because he already had five technical fouls this season, this one is in line to cost him $3,000.

PBT Podcast: Kidd firing, All-Star Game mock draft with Matt Moore

Our old friend Matt Moore, now of the Action Sports Network, swings by the to talk first about the firing of Jason Kidd in Milwaukee and what the Bucks do now.

Then the topic shifts to the All-Star Game reserves, where Matt and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports discuss who made it and who got snubbed, then conduct a mock draft of the All-Star starters and reserves, with Matt as LeBron James and Kurt as Stephen Curry.

Unlike the real All-Star Game draft, we do ours in public.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.