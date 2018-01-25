Getty Images

LeBron takes Durant, Curry takes Harden as All-Star Teams set

By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
1 Comment

This should have been done live on Inside the NBA.

Instead — thanks to some pressure from players, agents and the union — Stephen Curry and LeBron James got on a conference call with the league office today and picked the All-Star teams.

So who did they pick? LeBron went big with his starting five — himself plus DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The buzz is Durant was the first pick overall, and yes LeBron chose Kyrie.

Curry went more with speed and shooting, his starters are himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Here are the full lineups.

Curry did not get Durant but did get his other Warriors, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

In a seven-game series, I’d take team LeBron. However, in the defense-free zone that is an All-Star Game, anything can happen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Jason Kidd helped him grow into dominant player

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
5 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo grew from a reed-thin, inexperienced teenager into one of the NBA’s dominant players under the tutelage of coach Jason Kidd, whom the Milwaukee Bucks fired earlier in the week with the team mired in mediocrity despite high expectations.

Kidd’s abrupt and surprising dismissal Monday has taken an emotional toll on the All-Star forward, affectionately known as the “Greek Freak.”

“He’s a big part of my success in the league,” Antetokounmpo said after Wednesday’s practice in his first public comments since the coaching change. “I’m loyal to the people I work with. I love him as a person. I care about him as a person.”

Informed by Bucks’ management of the planned firing even before Kidd learned his fate, Antetokounmpo called his soon-to-be ex-coach to break the news.

“It was one of the toughest calls I had to make,” he said. “We are going to miss him.”

Joe Prunty, a member of Kidd’s staff, has been named interim coach for the remainder of the season. He directed the team to a 109-105 win over Phoenix on Monday, just hours after taking over the team.

Kidd became Milwaukee’s coach a few months after a group led by co-owners Wes Edens and Mark Lasry bought the team in April 2014. The Bucks traded two future second-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets, where Kidd had been coach, as compensation. He inherited a team that won 15 games in 2013-14. Under Kidd, the Bucks had a regular-season record of 139-152.

Milwaukee is 9-12 since going a season-high five games over .500 on Dec. 9.

Asked whether he believed Kidd should have been fired, Antetokounmpo, who reportedly offered to go to the team’s owners to try to save Kidd’s job, said: “It’s in the front office’s hands. Whatever they can do to make this team a championship level team, it can happen. If it’s me being traded, or the coach being fired.”

Kidd is the second coach to be fired since the Bucks selected Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft. Antetokounpmo played one season under Larry Drew, who was dismissed in June 2014.

“I was only 18,” Antetokoummpo said. “I didn’t even know how the NBA worked. (Kidd’s firing) hurts a little bit more because he was here for 3 1/2 years. He trusted me. He put the ball in my hands. He pushed me to be great.”

Antetokounmpo is expected to return to action when the Bucks take on Brooklyn in Milwaukee on Friday. He sat out the past two games as he continues to manage chronic pain in his right knee.

“I feel great. I’m ready to go,” he said. “I feel energized.”

Prunty said his players “gave good energy” in the first full practice since he took the reins.

“These are a tough few days,” Prunty said. “We need to focus on whether we are getting better.”

The Bucks have said that Prunty will be considered for the permanent job after the season. The hire will be especially crucial as the Bucks prepare to move into a new arena.

“It’s hard to talk about that aspect of it right now,” Prunty said. “This isn’t about me, especially under these circumstances.”

Malcolm Brogdon, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, praised Prunty’s positive demeanor.

“In times of struggle, we tend to pout and take our foot off the gas. We can’t do that,” Brogdon said. “He’s a good coach to have when we are going through those struggles.”

Cavaliers to start Tristan Thompson, bring Jae Crowder off bench in effort to shake things up

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
1 Comment

Tyronn Lue is searching for something — anything — to light a fire under this team. It’s not just that they’ve lost 6-of-7, the team has looked dispirited and disinterested, particularly on defense.

The coaching move — shake up the starting lineup. Lue said this was coming, and at practice Thursday Lue confirmed that Tristan Thompson will start and Jae Crowder will come off the bench against the Pacers Friday.

There’s good reason to make the move: the Crowder, LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Isaiah Thomas starting unit is being outscored by 22.8 points per 100 possessions since IT returned to the court and moved into the starting lineup earlier this month. That unit was terrible on both ends, and was blitzed by the Spurs at the end of the last game to give San Antonio an easy win in what had been a close one mid-way through the fourth.

The new starting lineup has played all of eight minutes together previously this season. Maybe just the shakeup will at least get the Cavaliers to focus and hustle on defense, something that has been lacking for a while — Thompson is a strong defender, and while that’s Crowder’s reputation he has struggled this season.

Still, it’s something, and Lue had to do something. The front office is looking to do more, there will be trades before the Feb. 8 deadline. The most likely one brings in George Hill from Sacramento for Channing Frye (who will ask for a buyout), Iman Shumpert, and a second round pick (the Cavs don’t have one until 2020 so this is down the line). There may well be others, but don’t expect to see DeAndre Jordan or Kemba Walker in a Cavaliers uniform, the price for the best potential players on the market is too high for the Cavs taste (L.A. or Charlotte would want the Brooklyn pick).

Report: LeBron James asked Cavaliers not to trade Kyrie Irving, but Irving threatened to undergo season-ending knee surgery

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2018, 4:40 PM EST
5 Comments

Kyrie Irving‘s trade request last summer reportedly blindsided LeBron James. The quickly emerging narrative that Irving wanted to leave because of LeBron surely didn’t diffuse tension. It reached the point LeBron was reportedly eager for the Cavaliers to trade Irving.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

But, according to multiple sources, James ultimately asked the Cavs’ front office not to trade Irving after the request was made known, promising to bridge the apparent gap with him.

According to sources, Irving needs minor knee surgery as a follow to the procedure he underwent during the 2015 Finals to repair his broken knee cap.

According to multiple sources, Irving threatened to sit out the season and have surgery on his knee, convincing Gilbert and Cleveland’s front office that the relationship with Irving was not salvageable.

The Cavs chose to move Irving rather than call his bluff, which upset James, sources said.

Irving pulled a Mo Williams! Using surgery to secure a desired career outcome is straight out of the playbook of Williams, who returned to the Cavs as part of LeBron’s circle.

It’s so poetic.

What’s far messier is the implicit finger-pointing – yes, more of that – and ass-covering in this report. The agendas at play are thinly veiled.

The Cavaliers look like they’ve lost the Irving trade so far. Isaiah Thomas has been hurt and looks plenty rusty. Jae Crowder is having the worst year of his career. The Nets, whose first-round pick Cleveland acquired from the Celtics, are overachieving.

Nobody wants to take the blame for this mess.

Cavs brass, from owner Dan Gilbert to general manager Koby Altman, sure doesn’t. If Irving is portrayed as a less valuable asset, the return he fetched won’t look quite as underwhelming. The Cavaliers say they were backed fully into a corner with an injured player, and if everyone buys it, maybe they can swing the narrative about Thomas being the only damaged goods in the trade. Perhaps, Irving is on the verge of breaking down – though he’s playing pretty darn well in Boston. It’s a tough sell.

LeBron has the benefit of hindsight. Even if he soured on the trade with foresight, his frustration is lingering because of the results. If he were wrong and the trade looked like a victory for Cleveland, he would quickly forgive the Cavs for not honoring his request to keep Irving. LeBron also has the luxury of nobody knowing the counterfactual. Reality has gone poorly for the Cavaliers. Perhaps, keeping Irving would have gone even worse, with him sitting out the entire season and lowering his trade value while providing no help in Cleveland’s bid to beat the Warriors.

But it matters only so much what blame levied by LeBron is fair. He can become a free agent next summer, and in many ways, his perception matters more than reality. If he were upset with the Cavs defying his request not to trade Irving, why would he be any less upset with the team now that he’s seen how it’s playing out?

Energetic and blossoming Kelly Oubre injecting life into Wizards

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 25, 2018, 3:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jerome Williams – who played for the Pistons, Raptors, Bulls and Knicks during a nine-year NBA career – scrimmaged his high-school players a few days per week while coaching Findlay Prep, a basketball factory near Las Vegas. As assistant then head coach, Williams worked with several future NBA players, including Avery Bradley, Tristan Thompson and Cory Joseph. In those scrimmages, Williams often wanted to show his young charges what it was like to play against a professional.

But as he neared 40, Williams needed advantages. So, he subtly steered practices toward sprints before entering scrimmages.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was the first to notice Williams’ trick.

“Kelly would be like, ‘Yeah, you’re just trying to wear us down, because you know you’re getting ready to get it,'” said Williams, now 44. “He’d always come back with something to just let me know he’s seeing what I’m doing and it wasn’t going to work. He was intense.”

Then, the games started, and Oubre again separated himself from all the future pros who passed through Findlay Prep. He went hard at Williams, unafraid to foul or even play with anger toward his coach.

“Kelly was, by far, the most intense,” Williams said. “Other guys would have it in spurts. But for a whole season, every day, he was looking forward to the challenge.”

Oubre has carried that attitude to the Wizards, who badly need it. He’s a young, athletic, energetic, feisty, developing bright spot in Washington’s malaise of a regular season.

He’s also the Wizards’ most valuable trade chip with the deadline approaching. And he’s eligible for a contract extension next summer, though his new deal would begin in 2019-20, when John Wall, Otto Porter, Bradley Beal and Ian Mahinmi are already due a combined $107,593,645.

Does that leave room for Oubre long-term? Short-term, in a year the Wizards hold lofty playoff aspirations, would they prefer someone more polished?

Those overlapping questions will dictate the forward’s future in Washington.

“If I worried about the money, man, my heart wouldn’t be in it,” Oubre said. “So, I’m not worried about anything about the money. I’m just happy I’m on this team.”

The Wizards are happy to have him.

The story of their season: With an established core, they’re coasting. Washington is an underwhelming 26-21 with numerous disappointing showings against bad teams. Effort ebbs and flows, particularly rankling coach Scott Brooks, who stuck a decade in the NBA as a hustle player.

In this environment, Oubre stands out.

“He brings it every night,” Brooks said.

Oubre’s teammates appreciate the spacing his improved 3-point shooting provides. After making less than 30% of his 3s his first two seasons, Oubre is hitting 40% this season. That’s the biggest improvement from prior years to this year in the NBA. Here are the leaders with prior 3-point percentage on the left, current 3-point on the right and difference in the middle (minimum: 100 attempts in both prior seasons and this season):

image

That plus incremental improvement elsewhere could land Oubre on some Most Improved Player ballots. His defensive awareness has gotten better, but he’s still prone to getting lost. He attacks closeouts more often, but running him off the 3-point arc lowers his efficiency considerably. He looks to make more plays for his teammates, but that has led to more turnovers.

Oubre has certainly improved, but there are still too many rough edges in his game for me to call him one of the NBA’s three most improved players. However, the growth he’s showing appears to be part of the messy process of a player pushing his boundaries as he develops into a genuinely good player.

For now, Sixth Man of the Year votes could be more attainable. Oubre is tied for seventh among eligible players:

image

That’s plenty of potential accolades for someone who seems to appreciate the attention. Oubre has described his eye-catching fashion style as, “I think I’m a rock star.”

“When he wears his clothes and outfits, he swears he’s the swag champ,” Wall said.

Wall said he usually doesn’t see Oubre’s game outfits until arriving to the arena, because Oubre is always on the first bus – going early to put in extra work.

Even his fashion flows into someone who plays with an edge. Oubre’s fiery has already shown several times during his fledgling career.

“He’s not satisfied. He’s not content. He doesn’t feel entitled. He wants to get better,” Brooks said. “I like that about him.”

Brooks also likes Oubre’s fit with Wall, Beal and Porter.

That four-man unit has outscored opponents by a whopping 19.2 points per 100 possessions. Only a Warriors foursome (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia) has performed better while playing so much (315 minutes).

The Wizards’ quartet has excelled with Marcin Gortat, Markieff Morris or Ian Mahinmi at center. The lineup is stretchier and switchier with Morris, but it’s just a matter of degree. Wall and Beal are Washington’s best players, and they belong on the court. As versatile, semi-interchangeable forwards, Oubre and Porter spread the floor offensively and allow more switching defensively.

“It’s just a matter of helping the big out on the boards,” Beal said. “We’re all tough and take pride in our defense.”

The Wizards might sometimes be lethargic, but these players take pride in their toughness. It’s almost as if these lineups bait the idle players into a higher gear.

For Oubre, it’s the opposite challenge. Many of his mistakes are born of over-aggression. That’s why he started meditating 5-10 minutes daily.

“I’ve slowed down,” Oubre said. “I’ve been moving at my own pace. I’ve kind of just taken everything that came at me.”

But make no mistake: Oubre isn’t losing his edge.

“That’s who I am,” Oubre said. “I have a lot of energy 24/7. I’m just blessed that I do.”