AP

De’Aaron Fox slams home game-winning dunk to beat Heat (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughJan 25, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

It was a battle of excellent alternate jerseys on Thursday night in Miami. Both the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat had on some sweet alternates, but the real story of the game ended up being De'Aaron Fox.

With the Kings down by one point and time winding down, the Kings got a chance at the final basket with the shot clock turned off. The initial attempt came as a Bogdan Bogdanovic jumper with around four seconds left.

That bounced up and off the rim, allowing Fox to take over with the sweet putback dunk.

Via Twitter:

Miami was unable to answer, and Sacramento came away with a win, 89-88.

Fox, meanwhile, would finish with 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Check out the Jordan brand, black-and-white All-Star uniforms

Courtesy Jordan Brand
By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2018, 9:25 PM EST
2 Comments

We showed you leaked photos of these already — and the reaction on Twitter was not positive (then again, what does get a good reaction on Twitter?).

Now it’s official, Nike’s Jordan brand put together the uniforms and they have gone with a black-and-white theme. Jordan brand was faced with a unique challenge compared to other All-Star games because gone is the East vs. West and in its place are the teams picked by LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

So Nike and Jordan went black and white. Stephen Curry (technically the home team) got to choose and went black, which means LeBron James‘ team will be in white. The uniforms were unveiled on TNT.

The Jordan brand All-Star jerseys. 🔥

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

The reaction has been mixed. I like the look, but I’m curious how it looks on the court.

Kevin Durant fined $15,000 for ripping officials

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant was pissed after being ejected from Tuesday night’s Warriors win.

“Look at my first tech,” Durant said. “I got the rebound and I dribbled the ball hard, and he teched me up. He was searching for me. He was looking to try to tech me up to get me back because he’s still in his feelings from the first half. That’s what’s been going on around the league the whole year. A bunch of that. I got to keep my head a little bit, but I was upset. I’m a human being too. I get upset.”

The second he said that, a fine from the league was coming.

Durant saved himself a little money the next day when he said:

“I wish I had handled that better obviously but it was kind of a heat-of-the-moment for me. I could be better. It was a great learning experience for me though,” Durant said after practice. “… I wasn’t getting picked on last night. I was being a diva last night. I’ve got to just own up to it. I watched it when I got home. I was wondering why he was coming at me so hard but then I watched the plays I was like, `Yeah, I looked like a jerk out there.’ It was bad. Luckily we won and we can move past it and I kind of owned up to it. I’ll be better next time.”

Thursday, the league fined Durant $15,000 for “public criticism of the officiating.”

KD realized his mistake and saved himself $10,000 (the fine for criticizing officials is usually $25K). What’s more, in the ongoing tensions between the players and referees, more players need to take a step back like Durant did and realize they are part of the problem. The officials are faster with the techs this season, but the players seem to complain about every call. The officials put up with a lot, and the players are aggressive. There needs to be a better balance.

LeBron takes Durant, Curry takes Harden as All-Star Teams set

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 25, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
4 Comments

This should have been done live on Inside the NBA.

Instead — thanks to some pressure from players, agents and the union — Stephen Curry and LeBron James got on a conference call with the league office today and picked the All-Star teams.

So who did they pick? LeBron went big with his starting five — himself plus DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The buzz is Durant was the first pick overall, and yes LeBron chose Kyrie.

Curry went more with speed and shooting, his starters are himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Here are the full lineups.

Curry did not get Durant but did get his other Warriors, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

In a seven-game series, I’d take team LeBron. However, in the defense-free zone that is an All-Star Game, anything can happen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Jason Kidd helped him grow into dominant player

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
6 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo grew from a reed-thin, inexperienced teenager into one of the NBA’s dominant players under the tutelage of coach Jason Kidd, whom the Milwaukee Bucks fired earlier in the week with the team mired in mediocrity despite high expectations.

Kidd’s abrupt and surprising dismissal Monday has taken an emotional toll on the All-Star forward, affectionately known as the “Greek Freak.”

“He’s a big part of my success in the league,” Antetokounmpo said after Wednesday’s practice in his first public comments since the coaching change. “I’m loyal to the people I work with. I love him as a person. I care about him as a person.”

Informed by Bucks’ management of the planned firing even before Kidd learned his fate, Antetokounmpo called his soon-to-be ex-coach to break the news.

“It was one of the toughest calls I had to make,” he said. “We are going to miss him.”

Joe Prunty, a member of Kidd’s staff, has been named interim coach for the remainder of the season. He directed the team to a 109-105 win over Phoenix on Monday, just hours after taking over the team.

Kidd became Milwaukee’s coach a few months after a group led by co-owners Wes Edens and Mark Lasry bought the team in April 2014. The Bucks traded two future second-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets, where Kidd had been coach, as compensation. He inherited a team that won 15 games in 2013-14. Under Kidd, the Bucks had a regular-season record of 139-152.

Milwaukee is 9-12 since going a season-high five games over .500 on Dec. 9.

Asked whether he believed Kidd should have been fired, Antetokounmpo, who reportedly offered to go to the team’s owners to try to save Kidd’s job, said: “It’s in the front office’s hands. Whatever they can do to make this team a championship level team, it can happen. If it’s me being traded, or the coach being fired.”

Kidd is the second coach to be fired since the Bucks selected Antetokounmpo with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft. Antetokounpmo played one season under Larry Drew, who was dismissed in June 2014.

“I was only 18,” Antetokoummpo said. “I didn’t even know how the NBA worked. (Kidd’s firing) hurts a little bit more because he was here for 3 1/2 years. He trusted me. He put the ball in my hands. He pushed me to be great.”

Antetokounmpo is expected to return to action when the Bucks take on Brooklyn in Milwaukee on Friday. He sat out the past two games as he continues to manage chronic pain in his right knee.

“I feel great. I’m ready to go,” he said. “I feel energized.”

Prunty said his players “gave good energy” in the first full practice since he took the reins.

“These are a tough few days,” Prunty said. “We need to focus on whether we are getting better.”

The Bucks have said that Prunty will be considered for the permanent job after the season. The hire will be especially crucial as the Bucks prepare to move into a new arena.

“It’s hard to talk about that aspect of it right now,” Prunty said. “This isn’t about me, especially under these circumstances.”

Malcolm Brogdon, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, praised Prunty’s positive demeanor.

“In times of struggle, we tend to pout and take our foot off the gas. We can’t do that,” Brogdon said. “He’s a good coach to have when we are going through those struggles.”